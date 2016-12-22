Authorities say an attacker entered a Northern California gas station, sprayed an employee behind the counter with a flammable liquid and set him on fire, killing him.

The Record Searchlight newspaper in Redding reports (http://bit.ly/2h6kaVD ) that surveillance cameras captured the Wednesday evening attack near Burney, a small logging community an hour's drive east of Redding.

Shasta County sheriff's Lt. Anthony Bertain says investigators are searching for the assailant and haven't identified a motive for the killing of 54-year-old David Wicks.

Authorities say paramedics found Wicks with severe burns and an air ambulance flew him to a hospital, where he died.

Bertain says the surveillance video shows the attacker wearing yellow rain gear, a black hoodie and gloves. Investigators say they found a bicycle outside the gas station.

