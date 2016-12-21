Jurors have recommended a death sentence for a California sex offender who abducted and killed four women over six months while wearing an electronic monitoring device.

The jury on Wednesday said 47-year-old Steven Dean Gordon should face capital punishment for his crimes. A judge will make the final decision.

Gordon was convicted last week of killing four women with ties to prostitution in 2012 and 2013. He confessed his role in the slayings to police and represented himself at trial.

One of his victim's bodies was found at a recycling center, and investigators tied the case to the disappearance of three other women.

Authorities say Gordon wore a GPS tracking device for prior offenses during three of the killings and carried them out with fellow sex offender Franc Cano.

Cano will be tried separately.