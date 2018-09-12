Hurricane Florence: 807 flights grounded, airlines issuing waivers

As Hurricane Florence charges toward the Carolinas, airlines are canceling hundreds of flights and issuing waivers to affected travelers.

The Category 4 storm, which will affect millions in the Southeast, is "expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall" to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as parts of the Mid-Atlantic states, the National Hurricane Center warned.

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, 807 flights had been canceled in the U.S. and 5,580 flights across the globe were delayed, as per live flight-tracking service FlightAware. Additionally, 429 flights scheduled for Thursday had been grounded and 82 flights for Friday were void.

Raleigh–Durham International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport are among the air hubs primarily affected by Florence.

Charleston International Airport tweeted that the runways will close before midnight on Wednesday and remain closed "at least through Friday" due to the hurricane.

Various carriers have waived fees for flights scheduled to cross the path of the storm. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines are among the major carriers that have waived charges for those traveling through the Southeast through the next week.

“Hurricane Florence is looking even bigger than anticipated. It will be arriving soon. FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. Be safe!” President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.

