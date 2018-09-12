Pictures: Preparations for Hurricane Florence

With mandatory evacuations already issued for parts of three East Coast states, millions of Americans are preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) workers-board-up-a-home-while-preparing-for-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

A home boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday (FOX News/Tomas Vazquez) a-home-boarded-up-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-in-topsail-beach,-north-carolina,-wednesday

Sunrise on Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday (FOX News/Tomas Vazquez) sunrise-on-topsail-beach,-north-carolina,-wednesday

Hurricane Florence is seen off the coast of the United States in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday (NOAA) hurricane-florence-is-seen-off-the-coast-of-the-united-states-in-the-atlantic-ocean-on-wednesday

Nightfall in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018 (Fox News) nightfall-in-atlantic-beach,-north-carolina,-september-11,-2018

Derek Mundy and Kris Crouse board up the Confederate House in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday (AP Photo/Mic Smith) derek-mundy-and-kris-crouse-board-up-the-confederate-house-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-in-charleston,-south-carolina,-tuesday

Both sides of Interstate 26 flowing westbound toward Columbia in North Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday (AP Photo/Mic Smith) both-sides-of-interstate-26-flowing-westbound-toward-columbia-in-north-charleston,-south-carolina,-tuesday

Bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence. in Myrtle Beach, SC (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) bread-shelves-are-bare-as-people-stock-up-on-food-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence.-in-myrtle-beach,-sc

Stores closed in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Fox News) stores-closed-in-atlantic-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

US 501 as the South Carolina government ordered that traffic use all lanes (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) us-501-as-the-south-carolina-government-ordered-that-traffic-use-all-lanes

Home Depot employees load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tuesday (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) home-depot-employees-load-plywood-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-myrtle-beach,-south-carolina,-tuesday

A store in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Fox News) a-store-in-atlantic-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

People drive over a drawbridge in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) people-drive-over-a-drawbridge-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

Dave Collins shovels sand into a bag in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) dave-collins-shovels-sand-into-a-bag-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

A woman walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) a-woman-walks-past-a-local-shop-that-is-prepared-for-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

Trent Bullard fills gas containers for his generator ahead of Hurricane Florence in Pembroke, North Carolina, Tuesday (REUTERS/Anna Driver) trent-bullard-fills-gas-containers-for-his-generator-ahead-of-hurricane-florence-in-pembroke,-north-carolina,-tuesday

'Hurricane Party' written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) 'hurricane-party'-written-on-plywood-covering-the-window-of-the-lager-heads-tavern-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

Waves crash along Avon, North Carolina, in the Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Florence, Monday (DroneBase via AP) waves-crash-along-avon,-north-carolina,-in-the-outer-banks-ahead-of-hurricane-florence,-monday

Residents of the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, filling sand bags in preparation for Hurricane Florence on Monday (AP Photo/Mic Smith) residents-of-the-isle-of-palms,-south-carolina,-filling-sand-bags-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-on-monday

Seas remain calm and beaches are largely deserted at Holden Beach in North Carolina ahead of a mandatory evacuation (REUTERS/Anna Driver ) seas-remain-calm-and-beaches-are-largely-deserted-at-holden-beach-in-north-carolina-ahead-of-a-mandatory-evacuation