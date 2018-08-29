Labor Day travel: 16.5 million people expected to fly on US airlines

Industry trade organization Airlines for America (A4A) announced Wednesday that an estimated 16.5 million passengers are expected to fly worldwide on United States carriers over the week-long Labor Day travel period.

The 2018 Labor Day travel period, which runs through September 4, will see a 3.5 percent increase from the 16 million passengers who flew during same holiday period last year.

“This Labor Day, U.S. airlines are enabling more passengers than ever before to take to the skies to see loved ones or visit exciting destinations because of improved accessibility for all,” A4A vice president John Heimlich said in a statement.

From a daily perspective, A4A is reporting that airlines should be preparing for 2.36 million daily passengers, an increase of 79,000 people per day from 2017. To meet the demand, carriers will offer 2.76 million seats per day across their networks, a daily increase of 92,000 seats.

“2018 has been an exceptionally busy year for air travel, with 20 out of the 25 busiest days ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration occurring so far this year,” Heimlich continued. “Record numbers of travelers are taking to the skies in large part due to widespread affordability, with inflation-adjusted fares in the first quarter of 2018 averaging 8 percent, or $30, below Q1 2010.”

As for the busiest day, the report suggests August 31 will experience the most passenger traffic, with an estimated 2.76 million passengers taking to the skies on U.S. airlines. Other busy days include August 30 and September 3, with 2.6 and 2.58 million passengers traveling, respectively.

If passengers have to fly during the Labor Day travel period, the least busy days are expected to be September 1 and 2, which are also historically among the lightest days of the year.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.