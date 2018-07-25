Expand / Collapse search
Hersheypark to stay closed Thursday as flooding continues

Alexandra Deabler
By | Fox News
In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow.

Hersheypark is still closed – and will remain that way as major area flooding continues to be a problem from heavy rains beating down on Pennsylvania.

Officials at the chocolate theme park said the decision to close was for the safety of guests and employees.

The park closed Monday, along with wildlife park ZooAmerica, after heavy rain and flash flooding. Hersheypark reopened briefly on Tuesday, but announced it would be closed again Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather conditions.

In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and past the Comet roller coaster, in white, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. Giant Center arena is visible in the top right corner. (The Wyse Choice via AP)

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says the park is still evaluating damage done from the flooding.

ZooAmerica said all animals have been moved to safety.

Days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through Hersheypark, to flood, forcing it to shut down, Associated Press reported.

In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bear roller coaster, in black, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. (The Wyse Choice via AP)

Dauphin County officials said the flooding was the worst they’ve seen since Tropical Storm Lee in 2011, WBRE reported.

Residents in the area nearby Hershey were evacuated Wednesday morning as the storm continues.

