Hersheypark to stay closed Thursday as flooding continues

Hersheypark is still closed – and will remain that way as major area flooding continues to be a problem from heavy rains beating down on Pennsylvania.

Officials at the chocolate theme park said the decision to close was for the safety of guests and employees.

The park closed Monday, along with wildlife park ZooAmerica, after heavy rain and flash flooding. Hersheypark reopened briefly on Tuesday, but announced it would be closed again Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather conditions.

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says the park is still evaluating damage done from the flooding.

ZooAmerica said all animals have been moved to safety.

Days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through Hersheypark, to flood, forcing it to shut down, Associated Press reported.

Dauphin County officials said the flooding was the worst they’ve seen since Tropical Storm Lee in 2011, WBRE reported.

Residents in the area nearby Hershey were evacuated Wednesday morning as the storm continues.