Woman plays accidental matchmaker on airplane, shares live updates as romance unfolds

A woman played unintentional matchmaker on a recent flight and posted social media updates on the romance live from the plane.

Rosey Blair shared the epic love story on Twitter Tuesday, sparing none of the juicy details.

PHOTOGRAPHER TRACKS DOWN MYSTERY COUPLE AFTER CAPTURING THEIR PROPOSAL ON CAMERA

Blair was traveling home to Dallas, Texas from New York City on Alaska Airlines when she asked a woman to trade seats so she could sit near her boyfriend. She told her boyfriend she hoped the woman’s new seat partner might be the love of her life.

She then proceeds to witness the unfolding of what her and thousands of others who’ve now seen the posts hope is the start of a beautiful new relationship.

The thread of posts on Twitter has since gone viral, with over 250,000 shares and 637,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Even Monica Lewinsky couldn’t help but become enthralled by the story, asking Blair on Twitter when her next set up is.

Thanks to some seriously skilled internet stalking, Blair and her boyfriend were able to find the two love birds on Instagram and note that they are both now following each other, are both single and appear to be located in the same city.

A post shared by Euan Holden (@euanholden) on May 19, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

The guy, dubbed "plane bae," has been identified as former pro soccer player Euan Holden. He joked about the situation on Twitter.

The woman has chosen to remain a mystery, though according to Blair, she “feels positively about all of this.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Now the only question that remains: when’s the wedding?