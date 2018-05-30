7 men arrested for allegedly touching underage girls at water park

Police arrested seven men Monday for allegedly inappropriately touching underage girls at the Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville, Calif.

According to reports, officers were called to the water park on Memorial Day after the girls went to park security and claimed that a group of men had touched them.

Police interviewed witnesses and arrested the seven men, ranging in age from 18 to 38, on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts on children under 14 years of age.

The police reported that it appeared the men had worked together to touch the young girls.

"It appears that the individuals who were arrested knew each other and worked in a coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles," the police department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Roseville Police spokesman Rob Baquera credits the girls’ quick-thinking and resourcefulness for helping lead investigators to the suspects, FOX40 reported.

"These young ladies who were victimized, they had a great fast-acting thought to report it to security," he said.

An 11-year-old who was not a victim noticed the men and said they were giving her “the creeps,” FOX40 reported.

"She said they were moving in closer to her, they were looking at her weird and smiling," her father, Mark McKee, told FOX40. "She did the right thing. As soon as the waves stopped she got out of the wave pool and came and told us.”

Sunsplash released a statement to KCRA3 in response to the arrests:

"We at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash take allegations of this nature very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe environment for all of our patrons. We contacted the authorities immediately and will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies investigating this matter. We are unable to discuss any details involving any ongoing investigations."

Each of the men is being help at Placer County Jail on $300,000 bail. The police department has not released photos of the suspects because of the ongoing investigation.