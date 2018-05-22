Photo shows tourist's final moments before falling to his death at popular oceanside cliff in Australia

A student and tourist to Australia recently fell to his death while taking photos at a popular ocean cliff tourist attraction.

20-year-old man named Ankit, originally from India and studying in Perth, was on a day trip with friends to The Gap, a popular tourist site, on May 17.

His friends told News.com.au reports Ankit was “mucking around” and posing for selfies when he slipped off the 131-foot precipice and was swept out to sea.

VETERAN KICKED OFF RIDE FOR NOT HAVING ‘REAL LEGS’ CALLS ON SIX FLAGS TO CHANGE POLICIES

A witness reported that his friends had to be stopped from jumping off the cliff to save him, and phoned emergency services. After a search involving a rescue helicopter, his body was recovered an hour later.

"Actually he was just very careful, just [went down] to take a picture and he just slipped down there, on the hill," companion Sahil Singh told ABC News.

Another friend, Sahil Khenchi, said the group was not fully aware of the dangers The Gap posed.

"We were new here, we don't know about that, they had just gone taking pictures," he said. "We just can't explain, he was one of our friends," he added.

"We were studying in the same college. He was a very good man."

25 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HAVEN'T VISITED ICONIC LANDMARKS IN THEIR OWN CITIES, STUDY FINDS

Khenchi has now released a photo of Ankit in his final moments in hopes that the image will serve as a warning of caution to others.

“It was like his hobby to take pictures in each and every moment,” he told Channel 7 Perth.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Gap was briefly closed two years ago to add a viewing platform, railings and warning signs near the edge.