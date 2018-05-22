Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard searches for Carnival Cruise passenger who fell overboard

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A 50-year-old Carnival Paradise passenger reportedly went overboard on a Florida cruise.

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old Carnival Cruise Paradise passenger who reportedly went overboard approximately 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla.

The man, identified as Brian Lamonds of Greensboro, NC, was reported missing Tuesday morning as the ship was sailing from Tampa to Key West.

The Coast Guard was notified of the missing guest and are currently conducting a search, Carnival Cruise said in a statement to Fox News.

The Coast Guard is actively searching for the missing man.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin T. Updegraff/ Released)

“On Tuesday morning, a male guest went overboard as the ship was sailing from Tampa to Key West, Florida. The Coast Guard was notified and is currently conducting a search for the guest. We are cooperating fully with all authorities.  Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family,” the statement read.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard Key West watch was notified of the missing passenger around 10 am and sent out a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo to aid in the search.

The Carnival Paradise departed Tampa on Monday for a six-day cruise.

