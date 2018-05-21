Veteran and double amputee claims Six Flags kicked him off ride: ‘Nah bro, you gotta have two real legs’

A retired U.S. Marine and double amputee claims he was refused entry to a Six Flags ride because he didn’t have “real legs.”

Johnny “Joey” Jones, who lost both legs to an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, tweeted on Sunday that he “got kicked off” a ride at Six Flags Over Georgia after an employee noticed his prosthetic legs.

Jones claimed he has been allowed to ride similar attractions at Universal Studios in the past, and added that an employee made him wait in line before he was told he could not be seated.

Jones later tweeted what appears to be the ride requirements for the park’s Harley Quinn Spinsanity ride, which stipulate that visitors “must have one (1) functioning arm and one (1) functioning leg absent of prosthetic devices” in order to ride.

“Hey @SixFlags you really think I’m so physically useless I can’t ride a tilt-a-whirl?” he captioned the tweet featuring the ride requirements. “Seriously?! Did you see the enormous hill I walked up and down to get here?

Jones did acknowledge that the ride requirements were posted at the entrance, though he did not see them. Still, he theorized that Universal has “better equipment” for dealing with amputees, which is why he was allowed on similar rides Universal Studios.

Moments later, Jones warned any veterans who were “unlucky in their service” that Disney Parks, Universal Studios and SeaWorld will still move “(magic) mountains for you.”

He added that Six Flags will tell you, “Nah bro, you gotta have two real legs,” presumably paraphrasing what he was told by the teenage employee.

A representative for Six Flags was not immediately available to comment.

Jones also appeared as a guest on “Fox and Friends” this May, after tweeting about being turned away from his VA hospital after waiting for five hours to have a prescription filled.