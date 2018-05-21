Crane topples at Phoenix airport, fire department confirms construction worker still unaccounted for

A crane operating at a construction site near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport toppled over Monday, prompting fire crews to respond to the scene.

The Phoenix Fire Department said one worker is unaccounted for following the incident.

"Phoenix Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams remain on-scene following a crane toppling over this morning around 9:30 a.m.," the PFD said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"Incident Commanders have worked closely with construction personnel to account for all workers in the area during the incident and at this time have one person who is unaccounted for. We do not have any information on the individual or his condition at this point."

The department added that it will take "considerable time to determine if this will be a rescue or recovery."

"Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue crews train frequently for this type of incident are doing everything possible to provide for life safety of the victim as well as the safety of rescuers," the PFD stated.

Phoenix Crisis Response personnel are said to be assisting with the needs of construction workers who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

The crane was being utilized for construction of the PHX Sky Train, a spokesperson for the airport stated.

The airport said the accident has not impacted air traffic or site roadways.