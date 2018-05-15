Passenger strips naked on Alaska Airlines flight, runs up aisle, report says

An unidentified man stripped naked on an Alaska Airlines fight and ran a sprint up the aisle during a flight from Seattle to Anchorage.

The man was quickly tackled and locked in one of the plane’s bathrooms, The New York Post reported.

Daniel Roberts, a writer at Yahoo, was aboard the flight, and said the incident occurred about 20 minutes before landing. Although the incident was jarring, once the man was restrained, some passengers managed to laugh off the situation.

AIRLINE CO-PILOT 'SUCKED HALFWAY' OUT COCKPIT WINDOW, REPORTS SAY

Bobbie Egan, an Alaska Airlines spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday night that flight 107 landed without incident.

Egan said shortly before the descent into Anchorage a disruptive male passenger was detained. She says he was removed by law enforcement after the plane parked at the gate and was then transported to a local hospital.

She didn't say whether the man was clothed or what led to the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report