Man sues cruise liner after burn leaves skin 'just hanging off'

A man taking a vacation on a cruise was left severely burned after walking on the ship’s deck, he claims in a $6 million lawsuit against Celebriary X Cruise lines.

Jeffrey Mizel says he is still suffering nearly four years after his trip aboard the Celebrity Silhouette, which left him so burned he had to have his big toe amputated because of infection, the New York Post reported.

Mizel and his wife, Elizabeth, were on the European cruise in July 2014 with friends when the ship docked in Greece, the Post reported.

The 66-year-old suffers from neuropathy-induced nerve damage in his feet and used a golf cart to get around the ship, the Post reported.

FURIOUS NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PASSENGERS SLAM SHIP'S HORRIBLE, NONSTOP ‘CONSTRUCTION ZONE’

“It was very hot, so I went off the ship and went right back on again,” he recalled to the Post. “I decided, ‘I’m going swimming.’ ”

Mizel walked the 10 or 12 feet from his cart to the water.

“Then my wife and our friend came, and they came in the pool with me and said, ‘Man, wasn’t that hot?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know,” and I looked at my feet . . . From toe to heel, the skin was just hanging off.”

Mizel, who his lawyer, Michael Goldman, claims “had no idea” how hot the deck was because of his medical condition, was quickly taken to the ship’s doctor.

Because of the extent of his injuries, Mizel was offered a flight to shore by the cruise line, but he refused. Mizel said he did not want to ruin the trip for his wife and friends, according to the Post.

Since the cruise, Mizel has been hospitalized and suffered infections. At one point, doctors considered amputating part of his lower leg, he told the Post.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Mizel, who still works, is now suing the cruise liner for damages and feels they should have warned guests about the deck’s temperature.

“There was no way to think it would be that hot,” he said to the Post. “As a matter of fact I took off a pair of shoes and left them in the cart to go to the pool. If they had just given a hint that it was that hot…”