Woman claims 'drunk or stoned' flight attendant 'endangered everybody's lives'

A woman on a United regional flight operated by Trans States Airlines is claiming a flight attendant allegedly drunk or drugged cursed at passengers and “endangered everybody’s lives.”

Erika Gorman said she was flying on United flight 4689 from Denver to North Dakota on Thursday when the flight attendant became “belligerent” and used profanity while addressing passengers.

“Drunk and disorderly — belligerent flight attendant. Boarding announcements were 'if your seatbelt isn’t tight, you F^*%ed up.' I went to the cockpit and talked to the captain and police were waiting when we landed,” Gorman tweeted about the incident.

According to Flight Stats, a plane-tracking website, the flight left at its scheduled time of 2:06 p.m. and arrived on time at around 4 p.m., all times local.

Gorman claims the flight was met with cops and an ambulance upon touchdown.

“Thanks @United, for a terrifying flight! Drunk or stoned stewardess endangered everybody’s lives. I had to go to the cockpit and call the pilot and tell him they had an out of control attendant. The cops and an ambulance were waiting for her when we landed,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per KPRC.

United responded to the allegations in a statement to Fox News:

"We are aware of a concerning incident involving a flight attendant serving on our regional service provider Trans States Airlines flight 4689. As a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused.

"The safety of our customers and crew aboard all United and Trans States flights is a top priority."

The flight attendant who allegedly caused the disturbance is said to be grounded while authorities investigate, KPRC reported.