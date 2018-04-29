Man arrested at airport for hiding knife in shampoo bottle

A Florida man tried to bring a knife on a plane by hiding it in a shampoo bottle in his carry-on bag, authorities say.

Gonzalo Gonzalez was flying out of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina when TSA officials stopped him at a security checkpoint after noticing something wrong with his bag in the scan.

When TSA investigated the bag, they discovered the knife in the mini shampoo bottle.

The 72-year-old man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, WFLA reported.

Passengers are allowed to travel with knives and firearms, as long as the weapon is reported and in a checked bag.