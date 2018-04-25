Flybe plane makes emergency landing after cockpit windshield cracks

A Flybe plane heading from Newquay Airport to Gatwick Airport in England had to make an emergency landing when the cockpit windshield cracked shortly after takeoff.

The pilot was forced to turn back and land at Newquay in Cornwall after the large crack appeared across the glass early Tuesday morning local time.

The plane carrying 92 passengers landed safely.

One of the passengers on board said the scary situation was handled well. "The plane slowed down a bit, then they made an announcement that there was a crack in the windscreen and they had to return to Newquay. No fuss was made, no drama, all very professional,” Ray Ellis told SWNS.

The airline confirmed the incident, saying the crack was in the “outer layer of its windscreen.”

"The captain took the necessary action and, as a usual precautionary measure, the airport put its emergency vehicles on standby. The safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and we apologize for the inconvenience experienced," a spokesperson for Flybe told SWNS.

The airline offered to provide ground transportation to London’s Gatwick Airport for all the passengers. Ellis said some people stayed to catch a later flight and others opted for a refund.