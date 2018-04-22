American Airlines employee receives prison sentence for trying to bypass security checkpoint, yelling threats and racial slurs

An American Airlines employee has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after trying to bypass a Transportation Security Agency checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and then threatening, cursing and using racial slurs at police and airport security once they turned him away.

Jordan Moore, 31, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and two years of supervised release on Friday, over a year after his arrest, by a federal judge for interfering with security screening personnel at the North Carolina airport.

According to court documents, the incident took place on March 30, 2017 at about 5:25 pm, when Moore attempted to go through the airport’s TSA pre-check line without the proper boarding pass.

TSA officers denied Moore access to the express line. In response, Moore called a TSA supervisor a “b---- ass n-----” and threatened “to kick his ass” and kill him, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Moore went on to unsuccessfully try to get through two other pre-check lines before American Airlines security agents and police told him he could not fly and ordered him to leave the airport.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were leading Moore out of the airport when Moore used the same racial slur at the TSA supervisor and then fled down a flight of stairs and jumped on a departing bus, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Moore returned two hours later and tried, again, to get through the TSA checkpoint.

A TSA officer who had seen Moore’s photo shared with security personnel, asked the man to wait. Moore instead walked to baggage screening and placed his luggage on the conveyor belt.

"I am not going to do a f------ thing," Moore told an agent, according to the indictment. "I am going in. Just watch me."

Police approached Moore, who attempted to continue with his baggage screening.

"You cannot stop me, I am an airline employee," he said to police, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The police officers tried to remove Moore’s personal items from the screening table. Moore tried to grab the bin from the officers and cursed and told police “Don’t touch my stuff.”

A police officer tried to detain Moore who “violently resisted arrest,” according to court documents. Five police officers came to restrain him.

Initially Moore pleaded guilty in November to a single count of interfering with security personnel.

Moore said he accepted responsibility "for what I actually did," but he told the judge he "just wanted to go home" to see his family, find a job and apply to pharmacy school, the Charlotte Observer reported.