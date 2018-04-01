Delta flight loses engine to bird strike, forced to land

A Denver-bound Delta Flight made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Saturday morning because of a bird strike.

The flight was scheduled to leave New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 8:05 a.m. At approximately 8:20 a.m., the flight was 500 feet in the air when it reportedly struck birds, causing an engine to shut down.

The plane was diverted back to JFK airport to be inspected by the Port Authority Police Department Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit.

The plane landed safely and there have been no reported injuries of the 126 passengers. Passengers were placed on other flights, a spokeswomen said to AOL.

Photos have been released by authorities showing the damage to the engine.