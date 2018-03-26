Air Canada flight makes emergency landing after smoke detected in cockpit

An Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Virginia Sunday night, after smoke was discovered in the cockpit.

Flight 7618 was on its way to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from Toronto when the pilots noticed the smoke, forcing them to land at nearby Washington Dulles International Airport, in Virginia, around 6:18 p.m., Reuters reported.

All 63 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated onto the tarmac with no injuries reported, according to Reuters. Images on Twitter show emergency vehicles on site and people huddled nearby, waiting.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles, told the Washington Post no fire was found on board and it’s suspected the smoke may have been caused by a faulty circuit.

The FAA plans to investigate the incident, spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt told Reuters.