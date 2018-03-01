United employee's leg run over on tarmac by wheeled jet bridge

A United Airlines employee was injured after being run over by a wheeled jet bridge at Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday night.

The worker was moving the jet bridge to an airplane that had just arrived from Aruba at Terminal C when a wheel rolled over his leg, according to local authorities. He was part of the team helping passengers exit the aircraft.

The 34-year-old was taken to nearby University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Port Authority Police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo told Fox News.

“Our thoughts are with our employee, who was taken to the hospital and is receiving medical attention for a non-life threatening injury. We are investigating what happened,” a United spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. Pentangelo confirmed local authorities were still looking into the situation.

This isn’t the first time United made headlines this week. Airline staff were recorded in a heated debate with two passengers over the size of a carry-on bag at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

The mother and daughter were confronted at a luggage measurement bin by a United staff member. The employee and the passenger can be heard arguing over whether or not the bag needs to be checked. Eventually another United employee approaches and says the bag, which appears to fit the restricted dimensions, can be carried on the plane.