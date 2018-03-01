New Wicker Man wooden roller coaster bursts into flames mid-ride

Good news for adrenaline junkies — a new wooden roller coaster in the United Kingdom that erupts into flames mid-ride is slated to open on March 17, Birmingham Live is reporting.

On Feb. 26, Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire, England shared an exclusive sneak peak of the up-and-coming Wicker Man ride to YouTube.

Rising six stories high at 57 feet, the ride has been in production for four years and cost nearly $22 million to construct, the outlet notes. According to Travel + Leisure, it is the first wooden roller coaster to be built in the U.K. in 20 years and the world’s first to incorporate fire.

“Wicker Man is Alton Towers’ most ambitious project to date and we’re really excited to finally reveal our newest thrill attraction to the world,” said Francis Jackson, Operations Director at Alton Towers Resort, in a press release.

Upon arriving at the attraction, guests experience a pre-show about Beomen, “a secret community living in the woods around Alton,” before hopping on the ride, traveling through a 2,000-foot all-timber labyrinth flanked by “burning embers.”

The grand finale includes passengers traveling through the gigantic bust of the Wicker Man as it erupts in flames.

Travel + Leisure notes that the new ride is part of Alton Towers’ initiative to bring back visitors, since attendance dropped 25 percent in 2015 after a roller coaster collision injured five people.



Naturally, Twitter users have responded to the coming attraction with mixed reactions.

“The new Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers looks brilliant! Not been there for 20 years, time to break that this summer, I think,” one user said.

“Slightly worried about having my limbs crushed, but the new Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers looks awesome,” another quipped.

“#AltonTowers new Wicker Man ride is wooden, and complete with fire? I mean, that's not going to go wrong at all,” a detractor chimed in.

“Why can I see that new wicker man ride at Alton towers going up in flames in the next couple weeks/months. Don’t trust that one bit,” one said.

Though the Wicker Man attraction bears no relation to the 1973 horror flick or Grammy nominated Iron Maiden song, it certainly looks like a wild time, indeed.