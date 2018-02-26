Disneyland announces new Tropical Hideaway experience

Disneyland – and island – fans are about to get a double dose of excitement with the parks newest announcement, a Tropical Hideaway experience.

The theme park, located in Anaheim, CA, has revealed in a blog post that a new exotic destination is coming to Adventureland, complete with a “traders’ market, featuring all of the sights, sounds and flavors of the tropics.”

The “one-of-a-kind destination” will be a rest stop for those tired out from Adventureland’s more intense coaster offerings like the Indiana Jones Adventure ride and Splash Mountain.

The hideaway will be located “along the tropical shores nestled between the Jungle Cruise and ‘Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room,’” in the spot of the former Aladdin's Oasis, according to the blog post.

This newest attraction announcement comes weeks after the park faced backlash for their fee increases.

Two weeks ago, the park publicized that their one-day ticket prices will see a 9 percent increase, bringing a peak-day ticket to $124 from $135. Annual passes rose more significantly, climbing from $619 to $729 for the regular option.