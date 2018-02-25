Qatar Airways' new plane battles jet lag with ambient light, hospital-grade air filters

A sleek new plane designed with customer comfort in mind hit the skies this weekend.

Qatar Airways unleashed its new A350-1000 with premium airplane upgrades on Saturday between London and Doha, Qatar.

The new aircraft boasts millions of ambient anti-jet lag LED lights, hospital-grade air filters, and the lowest cabin altitude in an airplane on the market, the Daily Mail reports. Cabin altitude is what scientists identify as attributing to jet lag symptoms – feeling of fatigue and shortness of breath – at 6,500 feet. The A35-1000 maintains an altitude of only 6,000 feet.

MYSTERIOUS ABANDONED BOEING 737 IS TURNING INTO A TOURIST DESTINATION

The plane also claims the quietest twin-aisle cabin, larger overhead bins, higher ceilings and window seats where every seat has a window.

And these perks are just in economy – business class is treated to even swankier digs with the Qsuite seats, which offer the first-ever in-flight double beds for those on long-haul flights who want to recline and take a snooze.

“Qatar Airways always demands the very best for its customers, so it is right that we are the first airline in the world to fly the Airbus A350-1000,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker to the Daily Mail.

“This remarkable state-of-the-art aircraft will become a firm part of Qatar Airways fleet and will keep us ahead of the curve, allowing us to continue to offer our passengers outstanding levels of comfort and service,” he added.

Though the passenger-focused flight isn’t just about customer comfort. Fabrice Brégier of Airbus said the new carrier is fiscally practical, as well.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fabrice Brégier said, the Daily Mail reported, “It is a huge pride for us to deliver the very first A350-1000 to our launch customer Qatar Airways. Bringing major advantages in fuel and cost efficiency along with unmatched passenger comfort, the A350-1000 is the ideal aircraft to showcase Qatar Airways' legendary customer service.”

Airbus says the A350-1000 will be 25 percent cheaper to operate than the older competing Boeing 777-300ER.