Mysterious abandoned Boeing 737 is turning into a tourist destination

An abandoned plane is sitting in the middle of a field in Bali, and the mystery on everyone’s minds is how it got there.

The Boeing 737, which sits off the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan highway, five minutes from the beach, is something of a tourist attraction these days, News.com.au reported.

The plane itself has no branding, so it is unclear whether or not it belonged to an airline. Some people speculate that the surrounding shipping containers concealed it from view for a while, according to The Sun. Others have theorized that the plane was meant to be converted into a restaurant, but the owner ran out of money and abandoned it.

Now, it sits behind private gates and is protected by a security guard. Tourists who want to see it must buy tickets and very few actually get to see what’s on board. Some visitors and travel bloggers have tried to get up close to the plane, to no avail.

With no leads on its origin or the fates of the crew members and passengers, the plane remains just another mysterious attraction by the side of the road.