Delta wouldn't upgrade the gold-winning US curling team's seats

Gold medal winners from left: United States' curlers Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Tyler George, John Shuster and captain Phill Drobnick celebrate during the men's curling venue ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

They swept their way to an Olympic gold medal — but it’s tough luck and cramped seats for the US men’s curling team on their flight back home.

After the team’s stunning surprise win against Sweden on Saturday, USA Curling sent out a tweet to Delta Airlines hoping that the athletes might get some VIP treatment – and a bit more leg room — while flying back stateside from Pyeongchang.

“@Delta our Olympic #curling champions are flying home on Monday. Upgrades?!?” the tweet said, accompanied by a happy face with a return hashtag that read #GoldMedalists@CoachPhill@TeamShuster.

Coach Phill Drobnick even seconded the request, tweeting, “Come on @Delta I think #DeltaOne is calling our name for the gold! 5 athletes and 2 coaches!”

But Delta told the team that this time, it was out of luck.

“Hi, there. Congratulations, gold medal champions! We are honored to be your ride back home! While we don’t have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board. Thanks for flying with us! *AJL,” the airline tweeted.

 

