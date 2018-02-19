JetBlue offers free flights for school shooting victims' families

JetBlue Airways is offering free flights to Fort Lauderdale for family members of those affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shooting last Wednesday afternoon.

The airline said volunteers from JetBlue are available in the Family Assistance Center to book free air travel for victims’ families trying to travel to Parkland, FL. Volunteer are also there to help assist in setting up free ground transportation with Lyft.

The airline is the largest carrier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport and is “honored to be able to offer assistance to the Parkland community during this difficult time,” JetBlue wrote in a blog post.

In addition to free transportation, JetBlue will also be teaming up with the Florida Panthers hockey team to host a blood drive at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL, on February 22.

The Florida school shooting was one of the worst school shootings since Sandy Hook in 2012. Seventeen people lost their lives Wednesday afternoon when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High.