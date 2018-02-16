TripAdvisor's 10 most booked trips in the world

It’s never too early to start planning for your next vacation, and travelers in the know often design a trip around a dream destination. Whether you’re pining to cross a classic destination off your bucket list or simply guarantee a worthwhile trip, consider TripAdvisor’s latest listing of the 10 most booked trips, attractions and tours in the world.



10 most popular attractions in the world.

“While iconic sites are well represented in the top 10 list, historical and heritage tours are the fastest growing experience category for both global (+125 percent bookings) and United States (+98 percent bookings) travelers,” the travel company notes, adding skip-the-line tours are the second fastest growing category for U.S. travelers by gross booking value.

From Italy to France, Spain, England and back again to the United States, get busy browsing and pull those suitcases out of storage.

1. Vatican Museums, St. Peter’s Basilica, Sistine Chapel

From artwork to history and culture, the Gallery of the Maps, Raphael’s Rooms and “The Creation of Adam’ by Michelangelo” are must-see visits.

2. Chicago Architecture River Cruise

No matter who you’re traveling with, a cruise down the Chicago River is sure to please. From there you can check out the city’s most famous buildings, like the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower), old post office, John Hancock tower, Wrigley Building and Aon Center.

3. Ancient Rome and Colosseum half-day walking tour

From the history of gladiator competitions to the Roman Forum and Trevi Fountain, the best of Ancient Rome never goes out of style.

4. Rome hop-on, hop-off sightseeing tour

Soak in the highlights of the City of Seven Hills from an efficient, flexible hop-on hop-off bus tour with 24- or 48-hour ticket to suit your schedule, then step aboard at one of the eight stops and enjoy unobstructed views from the open-top upper deck.

5. Barcelona Sagrada familia tour

In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI consecrated the Sagrada Familia church as a minor basilica.

6. Eiffel Tower summit

Though the gorgeous landmark was initially hated by many Parisians when built in 1889, it is now a famous symbol of French civic pride.

7. Warner Bros. Studio: The Making of Harry Potter

From authentic sets and costumes and props from the beloved movie franchise, the Studio tour chronicles all the ins and outs of the Harry Potter film series, behind the scenes.

8. Empire State Building

Offering unobstructed panoramic views of New York City and beyond, this crown jewel of the Big Apple is an undying classic.

9. Murano, Burano, and Torcello half-day sightseeing tour

When in Venice, hopping over to the illustrious Venetian Islands will surely be worth your wait.



10. Tuscany in one-day sightseeing tour

For travelers on a time crunch, check out the the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Leaning Tower of Pisa, taste wine in Chianti, and explore San Gimignano.