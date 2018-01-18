Toilets break at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport, travelers forced to use portable bathrooms

Toilets at the Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal cannot be flushed because of broken water lines, officials said.

Officials of Jefferson Parish, LA, where the airport is located, issued a boil-water advisory Thursday morning because of water line breaks caused by freezing temperatures, WDSU reports.

“It (the cold snap) has put an incredible strain on all of our utilities,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at a press conference.

The loss of water pressure has affected the entire east bank, including the airport.

The parish is working to restore the water pressure, but in the meantime, airport officials have closed restrooms at the terminal and brought in portable toilets that are to be placed at the entrance of the airport.

Airport employees are providing hand sanitizer to flyers and vendors at the terminal are reportedly limiting food and beverage options while the restrooms are closed.

The airport’s heating system has also been affected during the cold snap.

The airport remains open and functional – with airplane runways still operating, officials said.