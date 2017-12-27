Chrissy Teigen tweets from Tokyo-bound flight forced to turn around due to ‘unauthorized person’ on plane

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen live-tweeted her disastrous experience aboard a Tokyo-bound jet that made a U-turn about four hours into the flight due to an "unauthorized person" on the plane.

Teigen, 32, who was on the flight with her husband, crooner John Legend, reported that the All Nippon Airways jet turned around halfway into the flight because “we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane.”

"A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11-hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn't supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know," Teigen tweeted.

Teigen, who called the ordeal “a flight to nowhere,” tweeted that the unauthorized passenger “must be so mortified.”

“This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone,” the model tweeted. “The shame!”

Teigen later tweeted that the person who boarded the plane, with 226 passengers onboard, was supposed to be on a United flight.

“They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA,” she tweeted. “So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere.”

Police interviewed the passengers for information on the mysterious traveler, and Teigen jokingly apologized to her 9.2 million followers for not being able to provide officers with details.

“No one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your Snowden,” Teigen tweeted.

The model was sure to include videos and retweets from fans who were following along. Teigen reported she was on the flight for eight hours and 20 minutes and ended up back to where it all began at Los Angeles International Airport.

Despite the travel hassle, Teigen happily tweeted early Wednesday that her flight was “taking off!!!” but hoped the menu would not be the same.

Airport police reported that the “mix-up” was resolved and the flight was rescheduled. Fox News' request for a comment from the airline was not immediately answered.

