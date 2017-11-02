Popular airline is removing first class seats to make room for more economy

In a not too surprising move, one airline has decided to do away with the cushy first class seats and replace them with more tight rows of economy class.

Emirates airline is testing their business and economy only planes on some of its Airbus A380 this holiday season because of an “increased consumer demand over the busy Christmas peak season,” the airline said in a statement to Inc.

As Routes Online reports, this will increase Emirate flights to 615 seats per plane instead of the traditional 489 with first class.

The 126 added seats will surely mean more profits for the airline, but it also could mean that fares will decrease since there will be more of a surplus.

Some don’t believe this will be the case.

Fortunately for first class lovers, the airline claims economy filled planes are only temporary. Emirates says they will only be flying these planes during the busy holiday season.