Strangers on Delta flight performed sex act in their seats, officials say

A man and a woman flew into some trouble Sunday night after they were reportedly caught engaging in a sexual act on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit.

The man, 28, and woman, 48, were not named, but both were issued citations, and the FBI is currently investigating the incident, according to Detoit's WDIV-TV.

The woman was caught giving the man oral sex while the two were in their seats, the station further reported.

Both the man and woman were traveling to Detroit to catch separate connecting flights: He was going on to Miami, and she to Nashville. The two were reportedly strangers before meeting on the plane, officials told WDIV.

"The act itself is inappropriate in a public space," one traveler told the station.

"There are children," said another. "There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected."

The FBI said the investigation was underway and the two might be charged with a misdemeanor, or even a felony. The bureau said the charges could be issued as soon as Tuesday.

Delta Airlines has declined to comment on the incident.