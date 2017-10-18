First-ever cruise ship 'for millennials' to set sail in 2018

Most millennials probably wouldn’t cite a cruise as their dream vacation, but one company is hoping to change that.

Aiming to attract the 21-45-year-old set with “the first-ever river cruise brand for millennials," U by Uniworld has finally released images of the two trendy ships scheduled to set sail in April 2018 after first announcing the project in May.

“We’re thrilled to make history with the launch of U by Uniworld and introduce a whole new generation to river cruising,” said Ellen Bettridge, company president and CEO. “It’s very exciting to see this vision come to life.”

U by Uniworld's sleek liners, simply named “A” and “B,” and each with an intimate capacity of only 120 passengers, are certainly nothing like your grandmother’s cruise ships. The ships' slick black exteriors and rooftop social venues give way to stylish Dorothy Draper-inspired interiors and contemporary Damien Hirst artwork, reports Architectural Digest. Sofas, hammocks, oversized dining tables and DJ booths establish an atmosphere of “communal chilling,” the site adds.

“Millennials are smart; they appreciate modern fixtures and design, but expect quality,” designer Toni Tollman told the magazine.

Further catering to millennial demands for sustainable travel, rooms will be stocked with complimentary BeeKind amenities, and ship staffers will utilize WhatsApp and email for communication with passengers, saying goodbye to traditional paper itineraries of cruises past. Enhancing the onboard experience with the most innovative technology on the market, U by Uniworld is also extending unlimited Wi-Fi, and allowing guests to connect with each other with an exclusive "U" app.

All bedrooms on both ships also have waterfront views and come with built-in Bluetooth speakers, the press release says.

Passengers won't get bored on board, either. Painting seminars, mixology courses, chef-led cooking classes, silent discos, a spa and yoga are all listed as activities.

When it comes to mealtime, guests can chose from a options including farm-to-table, veggie-centric dishes, or more simpler fare like burgers and fries. Locally sourced ingredients and local street food will be utilized whenever possible, too, according to the press release.

Offering four-eight day itineraries trekking down the Seine, Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, prices for passage ont the A or B start at $200 per person per day. Overnight stops are also available in the glittering cities of Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam or Budapest for any antsy millennials who need a break from the on-board DJ's and Instagram-worthy cuisine.

Bon voyage, millennials.