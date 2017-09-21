Jet2 passenger spots beer in cockpit after landing at British airport

A passenger aboard a recent Jet2 flight from Spain to England saw something no traveler ever wants to see on a plane: a beer in the cockpit.

Steve Lewis, of Northamptonshire, England, says he was “shocked” upon landing at Birmingham airport and seeing a can of Stella Artois sitting between the pilots.

BAGGAGE HANDLER CHARGED WITH 'MISCHIEF' AFTER SWAPPING LUGGAGE TAGS

“The plane had landed and the seatbelt light came on. I stood up to get my suitcase and as I did the cockpit door opened and I noticed the can,” said Lewis, according to The Metro. “I turned to my partner Steven, who didn't believe me at first, but then he noticed you could clearly see the Stella branding.

“I was so shocked, I couldn't understand why there was alcohol in the cockpit,” added Lewis, who also snapped a photo of the beer. He reportedly complained to the airline about it too, but was initially told he his photo couldn’t have been taken aboard his flight.

“This is what upset me the most, I explained to her that I could prove it was taken on the Alicante to Birmingham flight and she replied to say that the can had been given to the pilot for safe keeping,” said Lewis.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Jet2 has since released a statement in response to Lewis’ photograph, though they claim the beer had simply been handed off to the cabin crew by a passenger upon landing.

“Upon further investigation of the photograph, we can confirm that it is an unopened can which had been handed to a member of our cabin crew by a customer when they were leaving the aircraft,” said Jet2 in a statement obtained by The Metro. “This unopened can was then put down in the cockpit by the member of cabin crew, so that she could continue helping customers as they disembarked.”

QUANTAS PASSENGER CHECKS SINGLE CAN OF BEER ON FLIGHT ACROSS AUSTRALIA

Lewis, meanwhile, isn’t entirely satisfied with Jet2’s explanation.

“It even had a napkin underneath it which is how they serve drinks to passengers, so I'm a bit skeptical to whether it was there because someone had left it,” said Lewis, who is now seeking an admission of wrongdoing from the airline.

“It concerns me that alcohol is even allowed in the cockpit, if it was open or not.”