Baggage handler caught swapping luggage tags, charged with 'mischief'

If you flew out of Singapore between November and February and your luggage was somehow “misplaced,” you might have Tay Boon Keh to blame.

Keh, a 63-year-old baggage handler at Singapore’s Changi Airport, has been charged with 286 counts of mischief after it was discovered he was purposely swapping luggage tags seemingly for the thrill of it, reports Singapore’s Strait Times.

According to the Times, Keh is believed to have started his “crime spree” on Nov. 8 of last year, and went on to swap luggage tags “almost every day for three months.” Keh gave no explanation for his actions when brought before a judge on Tuesday.

As a baggage handler employed by a subcontracting group, Keh handled baggage for multiple airlines including Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and Silkair, which likely disrupted luggage arrivals in cities such as Hong Kong, London, Manila, and Perth, Australia.

The airport, meanwhile, has assured the media that Keh’s actions in no way resulted in a breach of airport security.

"Nonetheless, we have enhanced access control as well as the CCTV coverage in the baggage handling area,” a representative for Changi Airport told the Strait Times. “Patrols have also been stepped up."

Keh reportedly told the court he will plead guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison and fines for each individual count of “mischief.”