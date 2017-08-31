Hard Rock Hotel sued by David Bowie's photographer over iconic photo

The iconic cover photo of David Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane” album has allegedly been used without permission by the Hard Rock Hotel, so the estate of its late photographer is suing, TMZ reports.

Brian Duffy’s estate, which claims to own the famous image, says that the Hard Rock in Palm Springs, California never licensed the photo from them or asked permission to use it, according to TMZ.

Channeling an edgily styled rock ‘n roll vibe, the hotel reportedly plastered the photo on the front entrance as well as guestrooms.

The hotel has not yet responded to TMZ’s request for comment.

In a 2015 interview with AnOther Magazine, Duffy's son Chris recalled what it was like for his father to work with the widely influential rock star.

“One Sunday morning [he] had this record blasting out in the living room, and I came down the stairs and said, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool, who is that?’ and he said, ‘It’s this guy called David Bowie, who’s playing as Ziggy Stardust. I’m doing his album cover, do you want to meet him?’”

Cris said Bowie and his father collaborated together on five shoots over the years, building a “very friendly” rapport. “He was kind of a regular punter at my mum’s dinner table,” he said.