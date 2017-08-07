United Airlines blamed for 5-year-old dog's death

United Airlines is caught in yet another controversy surrounding the death of an animal.

The airline, which has the worst record for pet deaths onboard their flights, is being held responsible by a Houston family for the death of their 5-year-old King Charles Spaniel.

UNITED FACES LEGAL ACTION FROM OWNERS OF GIANT RABBIT THAT DIED AFTER FLIGHT

The Rasmussen family has claimed that United Airlines is responsible for the passing of their dog. In a report to an ABC affiliate, the family said their dog was in the cargo hold of the plane when the flight was delayed and held on the tarmac for two hours before taking off to San Francisco.

During that time in the cargo hold, the family says their dog died.

In a statement released to Fox News, United said:

"We are so sorry to learn of Lulu's passing and have reached out to our customer to offer our condolences and assistance. We are deeply upset any time an animal suffers an injury while traveling with us and especially grieved in the rare instance that one passes away. We are conducting a thorough review of this incident."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This is just the most recent accusation of animal deaths and cruetly that the airline has faced.