Why watch the solar eclipse alone? Oregon farm offers camp-out with baby goats

The upcoming eclipse has prompted a whole host of profiteers to try to cash in on the phenomenon.

Mostly, the goods are what you would expect for such an historical event — t shirts, books, eclipse-themed jewelry. And then some are not as predictable, like the Oregon business creating specialized “pot packs” for the more psychedelic viewer.

But one Oregon farm located on the path of totality has decided to offer more than just a commemorative take-home souvenir — 35 times more, to be exact.

WANT TO WATCH THE SOLAR ECLIPSE? YOUR SUNGLASSES AREN'T GOING TO CUT IT

On the Sunday before the event, the McPhillips Family Farm is taking the eclipse party to the barn, allowing a limited number of guests to come camp, mingle and cuddle 35 of their “very friendly Toggenberg goats.”

The farm is located on the McMinnville Riverbank Farm, a 150-year-old site in the middle of wine country. And in addition to its homemade family-style barbecue, idyllic river front camping, and an uninterrupted view of the phenomenon the following day, the McPhillips family is sweetening the deal with the help of its four-legged friends.

In an interview with the Oregonian, owner Ramsey McPhillips said: "It's a veritable petting zoo. Baby turkeys, baby lamb and baby goats."

Those with tickets can set up tents along the lazy South Yamhill River, pick berries and visit the wineries in the area before heading back at night for a bonfire, cocktail party and outdoor movies.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The family-friendly event starts Sunday and continues into the day of the eclipse, when campers will wake up to a “cowboy breakfast with blackberry pancakes.” And more goat cuddles, obviously.

The overnight excursion costs a little over $100, but the McPhillips family states on its site that proceeds will go toward legal fees in a battle to end the expansion of landfill territory in Oregon wine country.