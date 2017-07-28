See summer's total eclipse on the open seas with Royal Caribbean cruise package

The United States will pause for a moment on August 21, head out its door, and look to the sky.

A total solar eclipse is set to become one of the summer’s most memorable moments, and many will ask, “Where were you?”

Well, Royal Caribbean has announced that it will offer a special set of events to coincide with the eclipse on a journey dubbed the Total Eclipse Cruise.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, explained via press release, “We’re set to take vacationers on an unprecedented experience that is nearly a century in the making,”

NASA recently explained that the upcoming Great American Eclipse will start in Oregon and make its way, like a beam of darkness, across the continental United States en route to South Carolina.

Bayley continues, “A total solar eclipse hasn’t crossed the entire U.S. since 1918, and with many of our ships sailing the Caribbean along the projected path, the stars aligned. Oasis of the Seas will have the vantage point of the century and an unforgettable celebration out at sea that adventurers won’t want to miss.”

The only remaining tickets cost upwards of $2,000, but that includes an itinerary that promises a galactically awesome cruise adventure.

Things kick off in Orlando at Port Canaveral, which means you and the family can enjoy places like the Kennedy Space Center beforehand.

Day 2 of your trip on the Caribbean is when the sun goes hiding for a few moments; you will have an amazing vantage aboard the Oasis of the Seas. Besides seeing a once-in-a-lifetime event, you also get to enjoy calls at Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Nassau, Bahamas.

The ship itself will resemble a modern eclipse party, with fare such as Cosmic Cosmos, Planetary Punch and Moon Pies adorning tables. Royal Caribbean also promises eclipse-themed parties, trivia, lectures, and activities for children and the adults.

The real draw here, obviously, is the eclipse. Space.com quotes Rick Fienberg, spokesperson for the American Astronomical Society (AAS): “It brings people to tears; It makes people's jaw drop.”

As for what you can expect to see, Space.com explains: “During a total solar eclipse, the disk of the moon blocks out the last sliver of light from the sun, and the sun's outer atmosphere, the corona, becomes visible. The corona is far from an indistinct haze; skywatchers report seeing great jets and ribbons of light, twisting and curling out into the sky.”

For those who are landlocked, the Los Angeles Times had some suggestions on where to enjoy this rare treat.

Still, nothing likely beats watching the sun take a momentary exit on the open seas. Royal Caribbean is now taking orders on a unique opportunity you don’t want to miss.