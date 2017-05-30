NYC hotel guest arrested after returning to get his gun

A hotel guest was busted when he told staff he forgot to pack his loaded handgun, cops said Tuesday.

Torrie Flock, 23 from Charlotte, N.C., rang front desk reception at the Harbor Motor Inn on Shore Parkway in Gravesend Monday afternoon to say he’d left a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson under the mattress in room 218, officials said.

When he returned to retrieve the firearm around 1:30 p.m., cops ​were waiting and arrested him.

A maid had previously gone in to confiscate the gun, wrapped it in a towel, and handed it over to ​police.

The firearm had seven rounds ​in it, according to prosecutors, who said Flock told officers​,​ “I didn’t know it was such a big deal.”

Defense attorney Dara Hebert said her client had just been in town doing “touristy stuff,” like visiting the Statue of Liberty and Times Square.

North Carolina is an open-gun state, Hebert added, saying her client ​did not need a license to purchase the weapon there.

Flock was arraigned on criminal possession of a weapon ​charges ​Tuesday, and held on $7,500 bail.

His gal pal and her father, who were in court with him, declined to comment.

