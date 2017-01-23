Several airlines offering travel waivers ahead of Winter Storm Leo

Several domestic airlines have announced they will be offering travel waivers for passengers concerned about inclement weather sweeping the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and West Coast early this week. That includes United Airlines, which also experienced an IT issue Sunday that has impacted at least 200 flights.

Meteorologists expect Winter Storm Leo to bring gusty winds and heavy snow in the Rockies, Plains and Midwest through the first half of this week, the Weather Channel reported. On Sunday, the storm system began pummeling California with flooding, snowfall and high winds. The storm is now expected to move east.

UPDATE: Additional delays are expected as we work to get flights out this evening. A travel waiver is in place: https://t.co/pyXEh3LCwX. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Here are the airlines offering waivers in preparation for Winter Storm Leo:

American Airlines

American announced Sunday that passengers traveling Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 from the New York area— including some airports in New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania— can change their flight for free to a date up until Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The flight must be between the two cities and in the same cabin.

Delta Airlines

As of Sunday, Delta had listed travel alerts for 15 cities spanning the Northeast. Travelers may cancel their trip and receive a refund if their flights are canceled, or delayed by 90 minutes or more. They also may change their flight for free if they are traveling to, from or through the listed destinations on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 and Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Rebooked travel must begin no later than Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

JetBlue Airlines

Seven airports on the West Coast and 18 cities in the Northeast are affected by JetBlue’s waive change/cancel fees, which apply to customers traveling Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 and Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Original travel must have been booked on or before Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, and rebooked through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest’s travel alert impacts 15 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic cities, where customers who booked their travel from Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 to Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 can rebook for free in their original service class or travel standby within 14 days of their original date of travel between the same cities.

United Airlines

A technology problem on Sunday evening led United to issue a system-wide travel waiver for passengers with reservations on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. A travel change fee waiver is also in effect for United flights in 18 Northeast cities for reservations on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 and Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Flights affected by the weather must be rebooked on flights departing by Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

As of Monday morning, Amtrak had not announced any changes to its scheduled rail service operations.

For additional details, check with your carrier.