Adults-only, nudist-friendly 'Desire' cruise to set sail next year

Ready for a little fun in the sun without those pesky tan lines?

A clothing-optional cruise, first put on by Mexican cruise company Original Group in 2016, is ready to set sail once again next year.

The “Desire” cruise, which offers nudist-friendly activities in a couples-only environment, will set sail from Barcelona in April 2018, making stop in Marseilles, France, Monte Carlo, and several Italian cities along the way before ending in Rome.

“Our new Barcelona to Rome cruise creates an exciting opportunity to live the Desire experience aboard a sensual sanctuary at sea where couples can rejoice in exotic destinations on a journey of fantasy and reverie while being pampered with our top-quality service,” Original Group CEO Rodrigo de la Pena said in a statement.

NO SHIRT, NO SHOES? NO PROBLEM FOR CRUISE COMPANIES USING SEX TO LURE TRAVELERS

The cruise will provide passengers with a series of steamy options incorporating “workshops letting passengers get in touch with their romantic, sensual side,” “spicy daytime events” and “provocative theme nights.” There will also be unique dining experiences that run the gamut from “casually playful to erotically elegant.”

Tickets for the first Desire voyage (dubbed "Venice Foreplay") sailing through the Adriatic in September are now on sale.

We're very excited to announce our newest cruise! It will set sail from Barcelona on April 2018 >> https://t.co/4mdwlhYYLt pic.twitter.com/FWpJ25Ge8G — Desire (@Desireresorts) January 16, 2017

The CEO added that Desire cruises are just one of many sensual vacation experiences Original hopes to add to its roster. The announcement of the second cruise comes amid a rise in popularity of nudist holidays-- particularly among British travelers.

FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

According to a survey conducted by lastminute.com, searches for nude-themed travel have jumped 52 percent in the last year. While many aren't sure if they could go totally bare, 35 percent of men and 17 percent of women admitted that they would go nude while catching some sun.

The “Desire” cruise isn’t scheduled to set sail for several months but tickets are already on sale for sailings in 2017 and 2018.