Joe diGenova: Walls closing in on Obama DOJ officials

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 13, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, bracing for major impact. Hurricane Florence now just a few miles off the coast, and it is already wreaking havoc on some of America's beautiful coastline communities. Now, we're going to have live hurricane coverage throughout the hour on the ground as this massive, slow-moving storm now makes its way towards land.

And meanwhile, Democrats and their friends on the left -- well, they are about to let the national disaster be publicized. Never let anything go to waste, Rahm Emanuel once said. Some are actually blaming President Trump, if you can believe it, for causing the hurricane while others are already limiting the failure of his response. It hasn't hit yet. We're going to show you all the low lights.

And once again, we have brand-new communications just breaking tonight, more Strzok-Page text had been discovered and emails. Now, we'll show you those email and how some top officials were mishandling sensitive information. It's bigger than we thought.

And a new link has been discovered between Lisa Page and the Clintons. It keeps getting worse and worse. The deep state exposure now hits critical mass.

Plus be warned, Senate Democrats as we told you, they're going to try and bork Judge Kavanaugh. We're going to show you Senator Dianne Feinstein's Hail Mary attempt to block his confirmation. It's not going to work.

Now, while important updates from the midterm elections.

All right. Sit tight, buckle up, our prayers are with North and South Carolina, Virginia, everywhere in between, in Georgia. We start with tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. Hurricane Florence will soon make landfall on the southeastern coast of the United States. We'll go to our reporters in just a minute.

Thousands of U.S. National Guard members, they are standing by. FEMA is on full alert. We have stockpiles of emergency resources. We have food, water, supplies, cots, blankets, baby formula, where it's all been preposition to help the people that are victims of the storm.

Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, all currently operating under a state of emergency. Mandatory evacuations have now been in place for days. This is a serious looming national disaster.

Sadly, we have people in this country, on the left -- well, they are trying to make the storm a political issue, if you can believe that. Some literally blaming President Trump for the extreme weather. Like he had control over a hurricane.

The editorial board over at "The Washington Post" literally claiming that Trump is complicit in causing the hurricane. You can't make this up, because of his, quote, efforts to dismantle environmental protection that cause the hurricane. So, we get this straight -- the left won't give President Trump credit for the booming economy while moving towards energy independence or the progress with North Korea, and no missiles being fired over Japan or the victory over ISIS, or tax cuts or so much more. But somehow they want you to believe that he is responsible for Mother Nature.

And, by the way, in less than two years of office, he has become that all mighty and powerful that he can collude with god in this case and creates massive hurricanes. It's beyond sick and beyond ugly and twisted.

Now, this derangement syndrome, the state of psychosis is now reaching heights of what is borderline insanity. It's not just the abusively biased Washington Post either trying to politicize this Hurricane Florence. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump says FEMA is ready for Hurricane Florence, but mounting evidence suggests that it could be incredibly difficult to deal with this disaster if climate change deniers are on the front line of emergency response.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The $10 million that they have taken out of the FEMA budget and reallocated to ICE for detention facilities right before the hurricane season, those questions are being asked right now in the appropriations committee

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think you are elevating Trump to evil, where as having raised three kids, I just think he is a giant toddler with no real connection to reality and no sense of empathy or responsibility.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He came across as almost lethal and excited about the hurricane and how big it was and how tremendously wet it's going to be and all of these absurd things that came out of his mouth.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But according to two Harvard scientists, Trump's environmental policies could lead to an additional 80,000 unnecessary deaths every decade.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is so consumed by the calamity that exists and the chaos that exist that he is not really prepared and focused, because he spends every weekend golfing instead of preparing.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: These people have lost their minds. We'll have more on that then a just a moment, but, first, we go live to Leland Vittert. He is standing by in North Carolina in the middle of all of this, and the winds have picked up considerably in just the last few minutes.

Leland, thank you. What's going on there? It looks like you have to hold on to stand up?

LELAND VITTERT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You really do, Sean, and we almost got blown over here. It gives you a sense of the power of this storm, it keeps increasing. And the people here who are either watching their homes and their communities on television or those who have decided to write it out just have a long, long way to go.

So, Florence has slowed down now and it's just creeping along, where nearly when you are in an area like this that is the worst of the worst, it only lasts a couple of hours. This is going to be 24 hours of hurricane force winds that we are just now really feeling the real effects of. The rising tide is coming in, which is a terrible combination with the storm surge that will certainly destroy the dock and send these dock sessions into town to destroy everything and anything in the path.

And you watch this rain come down, it is at some point going to be 40 inches of rain which equals feet of flooding. So, those who did not evacuate certainly have no chance to do so right now. Police and fire tell us that they just are not able to respond in these kinds of conditions, even for people in life-threatening situations at times.

So, folks are out and on their own. Until the storm passes, and then the water starts to rise. All over North Carolina, but certainly along the beachfront and the waterfront, power has been out for hours now, and could be out for weeks to come as this water continues to come in, high tide continues to come in, and there hurricane force winds will only get stronger, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Leland, better be careful, this is where reporters put their lives on the line and bringing us the story live where it takes place. It's extremely dangerous, be careful, please here.

Also joining us now, Steve Harrigan, he's also in North Carolina tonight as this storm now begins to kick in.

Steve, what's happening from your vantage point?

STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Sean, we have seen things get worse each and every hour, I'm starting to hear things break in the darkness. The electricity is out here. It's out for more than 100,000 people at least along the coast of North Carolina. That could go up to 3 million by the end of this.

But it looks like some of the construction on the building opposite me is starting to blow off, we have seen the winds reached tropical storm force over the next couple of hours. We expect it to reach hurricane force, so things are going to get worse overnight.

Now, first responders are ready, the Army is here. The National Guard is here. Swift boat rescue teams from 19 states here to volunteer and help people. Most of the people have listened, they have gotten out, they boarded up their houses, but for a few here, it could be a rough couple of days.

They've closed down the bridge that goes mid-island to the mainland. There's no power, and it's getting worse and worse as these sheets of rain continued to come down.

Sean, back to you.

HANNITY: Steve Harrigan, be safe.

We'll be checking in with Steve and Leland Vittert all throughout the show.

Also coming up, WeatherBELL.com's Joe Bastardi, he's going to weigh in on some of the ridiculous claims that we showed you, and full hurricane coverage from the ground all throughout the show tonight.

First, we do have breaking right now. We do have new information surrounding the deep state that we want to share with you. We'll keep up pictures of the storm as it continues to goes on.

But we are now on day four of more damning revelations. New developments surrounding Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. Tonight, we have two new stories to bring you.

The first, according to foxnews.com, we have new texts that are showing that Lisa Page may have once actually interned under former President Clinton. On January 19th, 2017, she texted her then boyfriend Peter Strzok, quote, needless to say, it was very different when interned there under Clinton.

And, of course, after all the previously unearthed anti-Trump pro-Clinton text messages, should we really be surprised? This is just a cherry on top of a long record of what we know is political bias at the highest levels of the FBI, the DOJ. Also, we see director of national intelligence and the CIA as we told you last night.

Our second news story tonight surrounding Page and Strzok may reveal potential wrongdoings again within the top ranks of the FBI. Tonight, Judicial Watch just received dozens of previously unseen documents from the DOJ, including email exchanges between the general counsel. Remember, he left a while back. James Baker, deputy director, Andrew McCabe, the grand jury convened looking into him, Strzok, Page, and others.

Now, this newly found email chain referenced the sensitive data exchange program with European intel agencies. It was sent over an unsecured device email account, page even reference it, writing in all caps: and bleep given everything going on, why is redacted using a yahoo account for this. Actually, apparently, a Yahoo account from the redacted iPad, make him stop.

Now, given all these developments all throughout the week, this is four nights in a row surrounding the rampant political leaking and bias and abuse of power, mishandling sensitive information. We should all demand a lot more.

Finally, from the highest ranking government officials, those responsible for this deep state bureaucratic corruption need to be held accountable in a court of law. We also know this goes right into Robert Mueller's office vis-a-vis the relationship with Bruce Ohr, Christopher Steele, Andrew Weissmann.

And, of course, Christopher Steele doesn't stand by his own dossier. But that did not stop him from trying to feed information, funnel it through Ohr to the special counsel's office and even wrote it down.

And, by the way, today, the president tweeted: More text messages between former FBI employee Strzok and Page are a disaster and an embarrassment to the FBI and DOJ. They should never have happened. But we are learning more and more by the hour. Others were leaking like mad in order to get the president. We believe that to be the CIA, which we reveal last night.

So, the question is, Jeff Sessions, are you paying attention? Rod Rosenstein, where are you in this case? By the way, Bob Mueller, are you concerned Steele was funneling information into your office? Information he himself didn't even stand by when he was involved in an interrogatory in a court of law in Great Britain? He said, I don't know if this is true.

Is this acceptable behavior from the highest ranking members of our government? It is not. Gregg Jarrett, Sara Carter will be here. They'll weigh in on the latest.

We also have an update on Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. This confirmation vote in the Senate has been delayed until next week. And now, after weeks and weeks of partisan attacks, frankly since the announcement of Judge Kavanaugh, every dirty political tactic from every Democrat in the Senate, now at the last minute, the last second, the final hour, Dianne Feinstein is throwing a Hail Mary pass, a last ditch effort to block Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation.

And Feinstein released earlier today this cryptic statement, quote: I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality. The client to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have referred the matter to the federal investigative authorities.

And according to reports, that information supposedly surrounds some kind of alleged incident when Kavanaugh was in high school, 40 years ago. And two sources are telling Fox that Senator Feinstein has known about these decades old allegation since July.

She has met with him, says that she had a chance to confront him publicly, and now, because nothing is stuck, now, she is beginning to throw this in at the final hour. She questioned Kavanaugh in private sessions. She questioned him in a public hearing. She said and did nothing.

And now with his confirmation looking imminent, Feinstein is trying to pull out all the stops, all of those dirty political tactics. I warned you that this is what they would do, very predictable, same old playbook. Democrats always find a way to impugn the character and the standing of a Republican appointed nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. It is so common, and now has its own turn, it's called borking, because of this is what they do in the case of Ronald Reagan's nominee, Judge Robert Bork.

He was never confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in large part because of the lies, the fearmongering, from then, Mr. Character himself, Senator, well, drive the car off the bridge, leave the girl in the car Ted Chappaquiddick Kennedy. Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED KENNEDY, D-MASS.: Robert Bork's America is a land in which women would be forced into back alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens doors and midnight raids, and school children could not be taught about evolution. Writers and artists would be censored at the whim of government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Years later, borking was in full play during the confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 1991 was the year, Senate Democrats, they rolled out a former colleague, last minute, made sexual harassment allegations against him, this case of character assassination was so vicious, so nasty, Justice Thomas, well, infamously now called it a, quote, high-tech lynching. You may remember.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLARENCE THOMAS, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks, who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas. And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you.

You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured, by a committee of the U.S., U.S. Senate, rather than hung from a tree.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, we are watching a last-ditch effort from Senator Dianne Feinstein. She wants to bork Judge Kavanaugh.

Democrats made this process so partisan, so bitter, so nasty that even Supreme Court justice, liberal hero Ruth Bader Ginsburg has spoken out. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Compare the process that you went through with what is going on today in that process.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: The way it was, was right. The way it is, is wrong. It has become a highly partisan show. I wish that I could wave a magic wand, and have it go back to the way -- the way it was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A highly partisan show.

Her colleague Justice Clarence Thomas also criticizing the Democrats for their political shenanigans. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

THOMAS: Honorable, if we could use that word about more people who are in public life, people who actually ask the questions at confirmation hearings instead of Spartacus we use --

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Had to get that in there. Had to get that in there.

THOMAS: Hey, look, 300. But in any rate --

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: By the way, Clarence Thomas, I have had the honor of meeting him, is one of the best laughs ever. The Spartacus line was pretty good.

Barring any successful borking from the Democrats, Kavanaugh should rightfully be confirmed and he will be. This all comes as the election season is now heating up, we're only 54 days away from the single most important midterm election of our lifetime, I have long been warning you, what is going to happen if the Democrats take back the House in November?

They're going to rescind the Trump tax cuts. They're going to start impeachment proceedings. They want to keep Obamacare.

They will block all originalist, constitutionalists to the court. They went activist on the court. They want open borders. They will eliminate ICE. They want all investigations into the deep state to come to an end.

Democrats, will they will ramp up investigations into any and all things, Trump, even shiftless Schiff said yesterday that he'll go full bar on investigations into money laundering allegations against Trump. I've said it a million times, I'll say it again, the Democrats -- they want to stop this administration from being successful. In other words, helping you, the American people.

How do you serve the American people by involving yourself and investigation? What do the Democrats offering that will help the forgotten men and women in this country? They want to stop this success, the economic success and progress that we have? They want to it in its tracks?

Look closely, if you are in one of these states, you will decide the future of the United States Senate. Take a very, very close look at that map. Every one of those states is important.

And by the way, if you are in one of these House races, take a look. We will scroll on your screen, you will decide whether or not, yes, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters take control of your future in the House.

Now, you get to decide. You have the power, whether or not the president, they will impeach him. They will raise your taxes. They want open borders. They want to keep Obamacare.

All of that is true. They are even saying most of it. Except the impeachment part, they're telling Maxine, shh, don't say it.

But if the election were held today, I don't think anyone could predict with any certainty Republicans maintain control of the House of Representatives. They better come up with a very strong set of principles. They all need to sign it and they all need to campaign on it.

It's pretty scary reality, and only you have the power in the end to stop it from happening. That is Nancy Pelosi and company. Here now with reaction to the latest on deep state developments, the author of "The New York Times" best seller, "The Russian Hoax", FOX News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett, also investigative reporter and contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, let's start with this new Strzok-Page text. If you look at it now, it's four days in a row, we revealed a lot. We've got the new developments today.

Let's get into what you think is I think now it's going to be a disaster for the FBI, for the Department of Justice, even the CIA. They were exposed yesterday, and the intelligence community in general.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, this is more than circumstantial evidence. I mean, every day, we are getting more and more text messages. This is in their own writing. This isn't reports that people are writing about them. This is them telling each other, we are leaking information to "The Washington Post," we have talked with "The New York Times."

This is about FISA warrants. To this is the secret warrant that the FBI obtained to spy on an American citizen Carter Page. These are serious, serious allegations right now.

They need to be investigated by the by the Department of Justice, and the new information that has just been discovered by the Judicial Watch, because of constant lawsuits and pushing for these documents is incredible, because for a while, I have been reporting on sources within the FBI, within law enforcement, saying that they have been using these devices, their cell phones, sending emails by Yahoo, by Gmail account with sensitive information.

There are spies in the United States, Sean. There are people, I speak to people in the intelligence community all the time, and they are trying to collect information. And what they look for his unsecured servers, unsecured emails, unsecured devices in order to collect that information. And what we see here is that it's actually happened.

HANNITY: All right. Let's talk about with you, Gregg Jarrett. I think it's been a disaster of a week for the FBI, the CIA, and the DOJ. So, I guess the question now is, you know, what happens from here?

Because we expect next week, we might get those unredacted FISA warrants, 302s, the gang of eight information, the totality of Trump -- I'm sorry, of Strzok and Page communications and McCabe, now others, Baker, others getting back into the mix. And what about the FBI using unsecured devices with classified information?

We start where we began, with Hillary.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Oh, absolutely. I mean, the FBI ought to prosecute itself for doing the exact same thing that Hillary Clinton did, and that is putting sensitive information on an unsecured device that jeopardizes national security.

But look at what has happened this week. Now we know for sure that not only was the Trump-Russia collusion in case a hoax, based on fabricated evidence, but Comey's FBI and Obama's Department of Justice were leaking this false information to a complicit media to frame Donald Trump. And these text messages prove it. They were gleeful, congratulating each other on leaking this false evidence to the media.

One of the -- the most important one is this one. The article is out! Well done, Page.

That's a text from Peter Strzok. So, you know, here they are, basically and writing, admitting that what they are doing is a crime, a variety of different crimes.

HANNITY: All right. Let's give Sara the last word tonight, and we're going to get back to obviously our hurricane coverage.

CARTER: Yes, certainly, concerned about all the people in the hurricane path, Sean. But I think this is it. We need someone to investigate this. We need the Department of Justice to do its job.

This is going on too long, and by next week, I believe we'll have all the documents that have been promised. Those are the FISA documents, the "Gang of Eight" dossier as well Bruce Ohr's 302 interviews.

HANNITY: Are we getting it Monday?

CARTER: I'm hoping we'll get it Monday.

HANNITY: The president needs to unredact and declassify and I would -- yes?

CARTER: Absolutely -- the president absolutely should unredact and declassify these documents so that the country can move forward. And hopefully, John Huber who has been charged with this by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is actually doing his job, because that's his job, to investigate this. And that was what was promised by Jeff Sessions.

HANNITY: Where's Spartacus when we need him? Because we could use Spartacus Cory Booker on this.

JARRETT: The John Huber investigation I'm convinced is nothing more than window dressing. It is not a legitimate investigation, it was all conjured by Rod Rosenstein to continue to obstruct and hide his own corrupt actions.

CARTER: Let's hold them accountable.

HANNITY: We'll find out of these things come out next week. Gregg, Sara, thank you.

As we get back to our hurricane coverage tonight, you're looking at a picture by the way of President Trump, Vice President Pence, other senior staff attending a meeting with national security, as critical stages of FEMA's 24/7 operation are now underway completely.

We now go to Steve Harrigan. He's on the ground. He is in North -- Topsail -- he's in North Carolina with the latest on Hurricane Florence.

Looks like it's getting rough there for you, but not quite as rough as before.

HARRIGAN: Sean, the rain has not stopped for hours. It is coming in through the sheets right ask you, moving sideways. The wind has gust where it's starting to break things, you can hear the branches snapped, and (INAUDIBLE) house off to my left, you can see broken up.

The real concern, though, is this water. We could see 40 inches of rain in some places. They're describing it as possible total inundation in parts of North Carolina.

The first responders are in place. Most of the people on the island are gone. It's really pitch black. We have lost electricity here. More than 3 million people could lose electricity before this is over.

But there are swift boat rescue teams. They're going to be out tonight, because anyone who is trying to ride this out, is going to be a very difficult night here. We could expect hurricane force winds in the next hour or so, but already, we are starting to see some things break in the night -- Sean.

HANNITY: By the way, Steve, we've been through a few of these together, you are doing the heavy lifting in this. We're going to start calling you Hurricane Steve Harrigan.

You've been in some rough storms that you have covered. This is only the early stages. What makes this one tougher is it is going to literally stay there for a good 24 hours with storm surging, and with heavy rains, maybe as many as 40 inches in some places. That's going to be rough.

Do they expect a lot of flooding in the community?

HARRIGAN: They really do. I think two things have impressed me, just how well the message has gotten out through the North Carolina officials. They have been really clear and blunt about how dangerous this form is, and the people -- usually you cover hurricanes, you see all kinds of, you know, people making light of it, hanging around and surfing. You didn't see that here. This place is a complete ghost town.

So they have been very good as far as this goes. People have heeded the call, but it's tough to get out of here. It was tough today, we saw people packing up.

And it's a huge stress on people, you know, especially older people. They've got to leave their house, they've got to worry about gas, flight cancellations, and is there going to be enough water, and they're leaving their homes behind. A lot of these people do not know whether their homes will be here when they get back.

So, there is sort of a double worry on the people who are going through this, even those who have left. And you have to go far to get away from this flooding.

HANNITY: All right. Steve Harrigan, hurricane Harrigan on the ground. And he'll be up many, many hours from now. Thank you, Steve.

Joining us now in Morehead City, North Carolina, Leland Vittert who's been having a hard time standing up straight. The wind has picked up considerably.

VITTERT: Yes, exactly, to the point where we are starting to hang onto things as we are out here. At some point, we're going to have to move back up to the balcony for shelter, but since we last talked, you can start to see this dock continuing to rise and rise with the rising tide.

To Steve's point about people heeding the warnings, one of the things that the police and fire department had said over and over again is that once it gets bad, they are not coming to get you if you are in trouble, and it is getting to that point where the police and fire department say that they cannot come help people.

So people who thought, I can ride this one out, if they saw it go down from a category 4 to category 2, and now, maybe having second thoughts, really don't have any other options than to hunker down, and there were a number of people that Steve met and I met, of course, who are making those decisions out here. And now, they're having the shingles rip off of their roofs. They're obviously having a lot of other damage to their homes.

And we're just in the very beginnings of this, you know, it would be one thing to watch this on television and realize that your house was going through this for a couple of hours, not to realize it is going through it for a couple of days, or a day at least of Florence sitting here and just spinning with these hurricane force winds. The other part of this is, is that it's at least two tide cycles that you will go through, so often times, you are lucky in the storms, the storm surge hits at low tide. You don't get that luck here.

And because of the way that the barrier islands of North Carolina are set up, they're normally acting as a shield, if you will, or protector from these storms as they come in. Instead, they're acting essentially as a funnel, and funneling all of those storm surge, not only up here to something like Morehead, but further up the rivers, in communities that do not see this kind of rain, or this kind of flooding, which will have catastrophic effects. They talk about complete inundation, that's where we're going to have rescues going on potentially now for days once the storm ends, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Leland. He'll be up also hours on end with coverage, especially because the storm is going to literally slow down, locked down there for a considerable period of time. Leland, be safe. We'll be checking in with you throughout the night.

Joining us now from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Rick Leventhal is standing by.

Rick, not your first rodeo either.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: And, Sean -- no, definitely not. This storm is much slower than others we have seen in the past years, so it's taking a long time to get here to Wrightsville Beach. I know other parts of the Carolina coast just further out east into the Atlantic, this one is a little a closer west, and we are not seeing it. It's not that bad here yet.

We are getting some pretty significant gusts, but we're really not seeing awful weather just yet, Sean. And as you can probably tell, the lights are still on here in Wrightsville Beach. There are over 100,000 customers across North Carolina now in the dark, according to Duke Energy. But here in Wrightsville Beach at least, they still got power. But there aren't a lot of people here to use it.

The mandatory evacuation order was very effective. Police tell me just a handful of residents decided to stick this one out. The only people we've really seen out on the streets tonight, Sean, are police officers, beach patrol and the fire department. And the fire department brought their heavy trucks back over to the mainland side, because they don't want to put their trucks add to risk when the storm surges come.

The ocean is just over a dune down there. You won't be able to see it, but we're expecting that it may come and meet us here in this neighborhood. We're going to try to find higher ground before that happens, because they are talking about a seven to 11-foot storm surge here in Wrightsville Beach and that will put a lot of these structures in deep water, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Rick, be careful, we'll be watching you throughout the night into the morning, and you deserve a big steak dinner on Fox when you get back. Thanks to your great coverage.

LEVENTHAL: I'll see you.

HANNITY: Well, more hurricane Florence coverage throughout the hour. But first, also tonight we're following two other major stories out of Washington today.

Fox News has obtained text messages from Lisa Page, it reveals that she actually interned under Clinton. It sounds like Jeannie Rhee who works for Mueller while she worked for the Clinton Foundation.

Also Senator Dianne Feinstein made a desperate attempt to try last minute to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. Here from Washington with the very latest is our own Kristin Fisher. Kristin.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Sean, Republicans say that this is nothing more than an 11th hour character assassination. The Democrats, they are not entirely sure what they have. But they were referred to it to federal investigators.

All we know for sure -- all we know for sure about these claims is that Senator Dianne Feinstein says that she received information from someone who, quote, "strongly suggested confidentiality, decline to come forward or press the matter further and I have honored that decision. I have however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities."

The issue is so secret that even other Democrats on the judiciary committee don't to know what it is. Really our only clue comes from the New York Times. Now Fox cannot confirm this, but the Times is reporting that the matters related to possible sexual misconduct including Kavanaugh and a woman years ago, back when they were both in high school.

Senate majority whip John Cornyn puts it like this, quote, "Let me get this straight, this is a statement about a secret letter regarding a secret matter of an unidentified person, right."

The White House is also defending Kavanaugh at the same time that President Trump is attacking two of his favorite targets. Quote "More text messages before former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and an embarrassment to the FBI and DOJ, they should never have happened. But we are learning more and more by the hour."

And one of the things we learned from the new text is what you were saying earlier, Sean. And it is that Lisa Page says that she was an intern at the White House under former President Bill Clinton. Sean?

HANNITY: All right. Kristin Fisher in Washington tonight, thank you for that report.

Here now with reaction, is former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe DiGenova. Also the author of a new book, it comes out I believe next week or the week after, "Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church." It's out -- I'm sorry October 2nd, available for preorder on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, and tomorrow Hannity.com. Our friend, David Limbaugh.

By the way, both have done legal work for me because I'm in such legal trouble just about every other day of my life. It seems like I have every lawyer, but I've had dinner with both of them.

Let's start with you, Joe, and these developments, and I also want you to focus a little bit on we do know a grand jury is in the panel. We don't know what's going on there. We don't know what are in the unredacted pages, the 10 to 12, 17 to 34, we don't what's in the 302s. Everybody that I know that know something or says they do say it's blockbuster.

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY, COLUMBIA: Well, here's what we do now. We do know from the text revealed by Strzok and Page yesterday that we now are at a different place. The walls are closing in, but they are not closing in on the president. They are closing in on the FBI and the Department of Justice under President Obama.

Those text messages by Strzok and Page, which reveal an illegal media strategy to illegally and criminally released FISA warrant information and name a U.S. citizen, whose information they gave to the New York Times is a criminal offense.

And by mentioning Carter Page, they have now created massive civil liability for everybody involved in revealing Carter Page's name. Including themselves, James Baker, the former FBI general, general counsel Pry Stef (Ph), everybody in the chain of command, in addition the reporters for the New York Times have no privileges now.

They also can be sued by Carter Page. Because, although they may have been legally able to accept the information, by publishing it, they reveal classified information that smeared Carter Page. Mr. Page is going to be a very wealthy man.

HANNITY: I kind of agree with you actually by the end of all of this. With the McCabe we know that the grand jury has been seated. We know that they're looking at the lying issues involving McCabe.

DIGENOVA: That's true.

HANNITY: And I have different sources that are telling me, also they are looking into the FISA abuse issues.

DIGENOVA: They are.

HANNITY: And if--

DIGENOVA: There are.

HANNITY: Go ahead.

DIGENOVA: They are. The problem is we do not know whether it's Huber or the national security division at the Justice Department. The best information is that it is the national security division at the Justice Department. They are looking at--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But if that's true wouldn't that mean that everybody that signed off on those FISA warrants, in other words they committed fraud on the FISA courts that omitted--

DIGENOVA: Yes.

HANNITY: -- the important information purposefully?

DIGENOVA: Yes, and yes. And that is why, and I mentioned this the other night, if you go back and look at Rod Rosenstein's testimony, he answered a question in a very strange way. He said, I am relieved that I have been relieved of responsibilities involving that area. That is FISA.

The reason he has been relieved of those duties is that there is a criminal investigation as you just mentioned involving McCabe and Strzok and Baker, and nobody knows who is ultimately responsible for all of this. And so--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What about Page and Comey?

DIGENOVA: There's no doubt.

HANNITY: What about--

DIGENOVA: No, they are all involved, they are going down. You know, I know, and people don't like to hear this. James Comey, Strzok, McCabe, they are all going down on the FISA warrant stuff. That's just not even in question anymore.

HANNITY: Let me get to David Limbaugh. David, I never thought in my life that -- and with everything that we have been breaking, these new text are a disaster. I mean, you literally have all of this criminality, fixing an investigation, using Russia information, disseminating lies before and after the election.

Top DOJ, FBI, intelligence agency, CIA, all to help elect one candidate over another. You know, literally propagating false Russia information, feeding it, trying to feed it and funnel it through Bruce Ohr into Mueller's office. I can't believe that this has happened. But some of the people and agencies and institutions that I personally have grown up having the most respect for in my life.

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY: Yes, is it any coincidence that Comey himself, leaked on purpose to start a special counsel investigation? And now we have two of his top lieutenants who were leaking, who were deliberately leaking in a deliberate media leak strategy.

It is -- they were flourishing in a Comey leak culture. And can you imagine how ludicrous this is? That the FBI was investigating these people supposedly in the periphery of the Trump campaign for alleged collusion with Russia to interfere with the election, when they themselves were interfering with our election?

HANNITY: All right. Joe, I have heard a little sinister laugh from Joe DiGenova when you mentioned Comey, why is that, Joe?

DIGENOVA: He is going down. The dirty cop is going to go down.

HANNITY: You have not been wrong yet. All right, thank you both. When we come back, more updates on hurricane Florence on this breaking busy news night. Thank you for being with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with the very latest update on the potentially catastrophic hurricane Florence, Fox News meteorologist, Rick Reichmuth. Rick has been at this all day, he'll be up all night. What's the latest?

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: Hi, Sean. Yes, a 107,000 people now without power already in North Carolina. I would say we're probably about 10 to 15 percent through with the storm, so a long ways to go, also really impressed.

This is the center of the storm it's getting very close, it's about 75 miles to the east of Wilmington, that also means it's much closer here to Morehead City and to some of these beaches a little farther towards the north.

We have some spots that have already seen over eight inches of rain right here, and we probably have about another 36 hours of rain before we're done in that here in this area of North Carolina before it moves off towards the east.

The center of the storm is looking like it's may be beginning to make this little southwesterly turn, and that is going to make a big difference based off of exactly what happens as you move southwest on the coast here.

I want to show you this, a 112-mile-an-hour wind on the buoy out here on the ocean. Eighty-one miles an hour they are. I'm really concerned about that white that you are seeing that's sits around the New Bern area, that's potentially winds over 100 miles an hour.

And we've got a lot of surge, especially in these inlets right around the Pamlico River, up and towards New Bern, we're going to be watching incredible flooding there and the flooding that comes in is not going to go anywhere for a couple of days.

Here's the track, it continues to move very, very slowly. By Sunday into Monday, Sean, moves a little bit more quickly by Tuesday it's pretty much out of here. But we got probably 36 hours ahead of hurricane and tropical storm force winds for the same area. It's going to be a rough one.

HANNITY: All right. Rick Reichmuth, we'll be watching all night. Thank you.

Joining us now with more reaction, the chief meteorologist over at Weatherbell.com, author of "The Climate Chronicles: Inconvenient Revelations You Won't Hear from Al Gore and Others" Joe Bastardi is with us.

Joe, is whether or not, longtime friend of mine of mine. And by that, it's not -- it's a compliment, you, your dad, and your son, you've been storm chaser your whole life, you can give the history of every hurricane. You pinpointed the direction of this from day one, now it's going to make that southwesterly turn that you have been telling me about, I guess from Wilmington down to what, Myrtle Beach?

JOE BASTARDI, CHIEF FORECASTER, WEATHERBELL.COM: Yes, that's a big problem. First of all, the FEMA responders and the president has been leading great -- I tell you, I was fired up to go out there myself the other day. And these people who are the first line of defense when the weather declares war on the country, which is what is going on now.

And by the way, it's a lot less frequent than it used to be in the '30s, '40s, and '50s with hurricanes. You just have to tip your hats then. And you can't do anything to change nature, but you certainly can try to mitigate things.

Now here's the big forecast problem, the big forecast headache. Remember Irma when we were talking, Sean, the day before Irma about the southwest move into Cuba would weaken the storm, right?

Well, there is one computer model receive to hit this quite often. And that is the European generated model. It is been insisting that after it reaches Cape Fear tomorrow morning, turn southwestward and then making a second landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina. Cat Island.

Now what that would mean is probably an extra 5 to 10 billion of damage. Why is that? Well, the storm moves to the east of Myrtle Beach, instead of coming up the coast, it's moving southwestward, Myrtle Beach is wind goes from northwest to north to northeast to east, and there, it won't get direct as bad as what you are seeing, Cape look out--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Let me ask--

BASTARDI: --but they will have 24 to 36 hours of hurricane conditions and severe flooding there. So, that is the next target once we get through with what is going on now which won't be until later.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me ask you this. You know, you look at the Washington Post, they say that Trump is complicit when it comes to extreme weather, Trump is complicit. He plays down humans role, et cetera, et cetera.

You have been -- you know, everyone says that science is irrefutable. And science is in it. Everybody agrees. Did Donald Trump cause the storm?

BASTARDI: No, Donald Trump didn't cause the storm? Of course, not. Did he cause the seven major hurricanes that hit in the 1950s along the eastern seaboard? If you had decades like the '30s, the '40s, the '50s, people would think that the apocalypse is coming. I wrote about this in my book. They are weaponizing weather, politicizing weather and they are doing it because of--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You mean, we used to have more hurricanes now than in past decades?

BASTARDI: Well, the amount of hurricanes, the last 50 years from Florida to New England is 37 percent of what it was in previous 50 years, so if there is climate change going on, it's actually decreasing the amount of major hits.

HANNITY: All right, Joe.

BASTARDI: Look, this is dragging the weather and climate into the mud, I don't like it, but we have to live with it. The biggest thing is to get the forecast right, because if you do that, people will listen to you.

HANNITY: And lives can be saved, that's the important part of your science.

BASTARDI: Yes.

HANNITY: And what you do.

BASTARDI: That's the important part.

HANNITY: All right. We continue to monitor hurricane Florence, we'll also get reaction to today's breaking news, Dan Bongino and Mark Penn are next. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Here with more reaction to tonight's breaking news, the author of "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump," former Secret Service agent NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino, former Clinton pollster Mark Penn.

You talk about sabotage, Dan Bongino, now we know there was. That you have sadly high ranking people, the DOJ, FBI, CIA, all leaking to stop him from becoming president, and then after he becomes president, to destroy him.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: Yes, Sean, this was a very sophisticated information laundering operation that had two main prong. Prong number one was the Bruce Ohr DOJ channel, to flush the dossier information to the DOJ.

The second prong was using media sources to feed that information to then feed that information back into the court systems to make it appear that it had basically come up in multiple sources. It is very sophisticated, but very devious at the same time.

HANNITY: Sad too. I mean, you know, you work for the Secret Service, you respect law enforcement as much as I do, I know Mark Penn does as well. And Mark, it seems to have been elaborate, sophisticated, using the powerful tools of intelligence, the most powerful people in the country in many ways, and they got caught. Where does this end?

MARK PENN, FORMER CLINTON POLLSTER AND ADVISER: Well, look, these recent texts show that there is no question that massive leaking of top-secret, confidential, FISA court warrant was being given out to the press on a routine basis that they were holding cheering squads four. I think the inspector general says--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I think it is worse than that. The information they use to obtain the FISA warrants were, no offense, you work for Clinton, bought and paid for Russian lies that they disseminated the American people, to alter an election. And then of course, to destroy a sitting president. A duly elected president.

PENN: But the question raise by this week, is why weren't Page and Strzok fired a long time ago for this kind of activity? Was i sanctioned? What was going on there that they were trying to get the elected president even before he was elected, and there were systematic leaks of top-secret information? After all the FISA court is supposed to be the secret of secret in this country. That's the whole point.

HANNITY: Do you believe that this information is saying that Rod Rosenstein has been removed of his duties, Fan Bongino, as it relates to FISA?

BONGINO: Yes, Sean, I think that's possible and I tell you why. Rod Rosenstein signed the fourth FISA warrant, why is that forth FISA critical? Because that warrant had been signed when after the interview of Papadopoulos and was sued, Sean, in other words, if the information was false and it was going to be signed off on by the time Rosenstein signed it on the fourth FISA, they would've undoubtedly known a lot of this information--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, I think they knew on FISA one.

BONGINO: -- to Ohr was garbage. And he signed it that's why he is in trouble.

HANNITY: It's all coming out. All right. Thank you both. When we come back, Leland Vittert, an update from North Carolina, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. The eye of hurricane Florence has not yet made landfall but North Carolina is getting pummeled already by rain, high winds.

We go to Leland Vinnet -- Vitter -- sorry -- Leland Vittert. How can I do that when you're out there in the pouring rain and a hurricane? That's so unfair. He is in Morehead City, North Carolina. Leland?

VITTERT: It's been a long day for all of us, Sean. You got a sense of why they are calling this the storm of a lifetime. I talked to the police chief here earlier, and he said, look, the first couple of hours are like any other storm that these conditions standing for so long, hours upon hours of hurricane-force winds, we're still a couple of hours from high tide. You can see the docs continuing to rise.

Pretty soon those things are just going to be lifted up and then become sort of barges of destruction throughout this town. I talk to the marine down to Camp Lejeune, they don't have any power there. He said, all we got is flashlights and MREs.

Anybody who stayed to ride out this storm is effectively on their own until it passes. And police and first responders can once again head back out. They've got a long couple of weeks ahead of them as the flooding begins.

HANNITY: All right. Leland Vittert, stay safe in North Carolina. We'll have a continuing coverage of hurricane Florence all throughout the evening. Let not your heart be troubled. We're always fair and balanced. We're not the destroy-Trump media. And Laura Ingraham is standing by to take it away.





Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.