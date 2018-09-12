Reps. Jordan, Meadows react to Strzok-Page texts about leaks

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 12, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

A lot going on tonight. Hurricane Florence, you see it. It is on a collision course with North and South Carolina. If you are in the evacuation zone, please get out while you still can.

And sadly, not everyone is taking hurricane seriously. Take, for example, we got the editorial board, believe it or not, of "The Washington Post," I'm not making this up, floating an insane conspiracy theory that President Trump is responsible for the storm.

This is not fake news. This is literally prompt sickness derangement syndrome at a psychotic level. We'll show you the actual article and frankly, it should embarrass all these so-called journalists that claim they have so much integrity.

Also tonight, a huge dump of more Strzok-page text. We have them. And now, we have even more evidence. It's now incontrovertible, of what is illicit, politically, motivated anti-Trump deep state leaking, CIA, FBI, DOJ, and, yes, from the director of national intelligence. They are all included in this, conspiring against Trump not to get elected and then, of course, to stop him after he was elected.

Now, remember what Chuck Schumer said? The intel community will get you six ways from Sunday. I hate to say it, I think he's right.

And "Breitbart" has obtained footage of tech giant Google and their first company-wide meeting after the 2016 presidential election. All our fears have been confirmed. The people of Google detest the president you elected and everybody who voted for him. You are going to see this video for yourself.

We are now also 55 days away from one of the most important midterms in your life. We will show you how the tactics of the left are beyond out-of- control, full of lies, and we do have a lot of good news for Republicans and information they should be using to win in 55 days.

All right. Sit tight, buckle up, it's time for tonight's breaking news, multi-pronged opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. It is now a full-blown psychosis. It is a psychological level of unhingement I've never seen. Trump derangement syndrome, out-of-control. Remember, if your dog bites, if the bee stings, if the baby cries and you're feeling sad, it's all President Trump's fault. If he literally cures cancer, they will never give him credit in the media.

Now, according to the editorial board of The New York Times, Hurricane Florence is also President Trump's fault. Now, I'm not making this up. Look at the headline on your screen.

Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit. It's The Washington Post, by the way, not The New York Times.

Believe it or not, that headline, it's not just click bait. "The Washington Post" actually laid out a case in the editorial for why President Trump is responsible for bad weather. Look at this quote: When it comes to extreme whether Mr. Trump is complicit. He plays down humans roles in increasing the risks and he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks.

Not only is the claim totally absurd, it's also factually wrong, not that they really care. The americanenterpriseinstitute.org, aei.org, they put out and presidents first year in office, the U.S. reduced CO2 emissions more than any other country in the world. So, Trump derangement syndrome has now reached a new height. These people are just downright sick in their obsession to hate the president.

The slogan from The Washington Post is, democracy dies in darkness. Sadly, the final nail in the coffin for democracy, journalism, if you will, is the kind of blinding anti-Trump hatred that is on display from them and all their friends in the media almost every day.

Now, maybe instead of blaming President Trump for bad weather and a hurricane, maybe the mainstream media could focus on the biggest abuse of power scandal in our history. And thanks tonight to the former FBI love birds Page and Strzok, we have even more evidence that your government was leaking sensitive information, what, to destroy Trump from the get-go -- first to prevent him from becoming president, then to destroy his presidency.

We showed you earlier this week the newly uncovered text messages were feeling in 2017 media link strategy with the FBI coordinating with the DOJ. Sara Carter also discovering that Strzok and Page were working on a Russian interference op-ed in the lead up to the 2016 election.

So, there was leaking not only by the FBI and the DOJ before the election, again to prevent Trump from winning, after the election to destroy a duly elected president in the view of the people.

Now, Sara Carter has obtained even more new texts from Strzok detailing his cozy relationship, oh, with The New York Times and one of its reporters, Mike Schmidt. April 14th, 2017, Strzok texting, quote, also, apparently, "The Times" is angry with us about "The Washington Post" scoop, and earlier discussion that we had about the Schmidt piece that had so many inaccuracies, too much to detail here but I told Mike -- redacted -- and Andy they need to understand we are absolutely dealing in good faith with them.

Strzok then follows up that text with, quote, the FISA one coupled with The Guardian piece from yesterday. The FISA one, that's right, Peter Strzok was helping The New York Times with a story on the supposedly top- secret FISA court. This is beyond bad.

Supposedly, he's running the investigation. What does it say about "the New York Times"? What does it say about "The Washington Post"? All you need is one anti-Trump official to hand them propaganda and misinformation, distorted lies from a known Trump-hater at this point.

Blow it up, act as though it's gospel truth? That's the paper of record? Where are the corrections? One of the coming? Don't hold your breath.

Now, we did reach out to the DOJ, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Strzok and page for comment. We have yet to get a response but tonight we have brand-new never before seen text messages. It now appears that on top of -- let's see, the director of national intelligence, the FBI and DOJ colluding in all this and leaking to the press, it seems like the CIA, they too were involved in the same kind of illicit leaking and, yes, we are talking about you, Mr. Sanctimony, John Brennan.

FoxNews.com just obtained brand-new texts showing that some officials were, quote, leaking like mad in the lead up to the FBI's Russia probe. Why? To influence public opinion.

Take a look at this exchange. This is just after the president got elected, December 15th, 2016. There they are again, Lisa Page texting Strzok, quote, oh, remind me to tell you tomorrow the times doing a story about the RNC hacks. Strzok responding, quote, and more than they already did? I told you that Quinn told me they are pulling all the stops on some story. He then followed up, quote, think our sisters have become leaking like mad, scorned and worried and political, they are kicking into overdrive.

According to reporting from her own Catherine Herridge, the sisters that they are referring to that Strzok mentioned, well, that likely is the CIA, that would be John Brennan and Barack Obama's CIA. Less than a month after that exchange, The New York Times published a story about RNC hacks, and on the very same day, BuzzFeed published the Steele dossier filled with Russian lies that Hillary paid for.

So, you have Strzok referring to the CIA pulling out all the stops, saying the CIA is scorned and that they are political and they are leaking like mad. Less than a month later, the dossier becomes public. Is this the kind of politically motivated leaking from our most trusted government officials? Is that acceptable, John Brennan?

I hate to say that Chuck Schumer is right, but if you go against the intelligence community, they will get you six ways to Sunday. Why? Because the deep state with the power that they have intelligence-wise, it's like a house of cards. We are watching the whole scheme come tumbling down, revealing the level of corruption in your government that should make you sick and concerned.

And as it turns out, high-ranking deep state officials, they weren't the only people rocked by the election of Donald Trump. Look at Breitbart.com. They obtained official video from inside a 2016 company-wide meeting at the tech giant Google. This was following Trump's win. If you thought the good people of Google weren't biased and against all things Trump, well, this should make you think again.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad because of the election.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That was the first moment I really felt like we were going to lose. It was this massive like kick in the gut that we were going to lose and it was really painful.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We'll be very strong and vocal. And, you know, not just from a press standpoint or a PR standpoint but actually working hard behind the scenes to stand up for what's right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's worth being very vigilant and thinking about all these issues, what can we do to lead to may be of better quality of governance, decision-making and so forth.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there anything positive you see from this election result?

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boy, that's the really tough on right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Google, fair and balanced just like The New York Times and The Washington Post and just like all those deep state actors, responded to the release of that video in part, quote, nothing was said at that meeting or any other meeting to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build and operate our products.

Of course, judging from what we just saw, well, we could show you and I were more of exactly the same thing, virtually nobody, at least no one in a position of power at Google wanted Donald Trump to win. It sounds like the CIA, FBI, DOJ and, yes, the director of national intelligence under Obama. According to what we just saw, many actively working against president and against the candidate, and yet, we are just supposed to believe them that there's no political bias and their bias doesn't impact any of Google's products? They literally held a funeral for our country at a company-wide meeting the day after Donald Trump won. We'll have more on that developing story throughout the hour.

But first, all right, the countdown continues. It's all in your hands. This is where you, we the people have all the power. In 55 days, the Trump agenda will move full steam ahead or it will stop dead in its tracks. You get to decide.

Now, some of these races will literally be decided by just a handful of votes. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R-KY., MAJORITY LEADER: I will just list you a bunch of races that are dead-even: Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia and Florida. All of them too close to call and every one of them like a knife fight in an alley -- I mean, just a brawl in every one of those places.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This is a time when your vote is going to matter. Do you care? Would you like the Trump agenda to continue? Do like the records on the economy we keep talking about?

A lot is on the line. A lot is at stake in this midterm election. Fifty- five days away.

Look at this map. If you are in one of these states, you literally will decide whether the Republicans were on the Senate or Chuck Schumer, who says we can't impeach Trump soon enough will run the Senate. You will decide if the Trump agenda moves through Congress. You will decide if originalist, constitutionalist judges continue to be confirmed.

And look very closely at this. If you live in one of these House districts -- we want it really slow -- you will decide whether or not the president will face impeachment because that's what Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer promised.

Yes, there's a lot in play here. It's that serious. You've heard from all of them. If they want impeach the president.

On my radio show earlier today, the former speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, said Republicans, they need a national election. They need to sign off on the unified agenda in order to secure victory.

Now, we often talk about the five things the Democrats are going to do if they win. Let's see: impeach the president, they want their crumbs back. They want a tax increase. They want to keep Obamacare, that's worked out so well for so many of you paying more, losing your doctors and losing your plans.

Of course, they want to eliminate ICE, they want open borders. Well, what are the things Republicans ought to sign onto and promise to you if they get elected?

Maybe, one, it could be to follow through on the Trump agenda. Number two, secure the border wall and fund the wall fully. Maybe they could support the president's choice for constitutionalist, originalist on the court so that you don't have people literally legislating from the bench.

Or vote to make the tax cuts permanent. Why shouldn't they be permanent? It's good for the economy. We'll have more information about that in a minute.

Dismantle Obamacare. Replace it with better plans, for example, that have more choices. Health care savings accounts give you more power. Health care cooperatives like our good friend down in Wichita, Kansas, Dr. Josh Umbehr, Atlas M.D., 50 bucks a month, unlimited care and he negotiates 95 percent reductions for any medicines you might need.

Also, how about making America energy independent? We use all of our resources available. If we've got more than the entire world combined. It would be good for national security. It keeps us safe.

It will be good for the economy. It will create millions of high-paying jobs for Americans and in the process wealth for Americans, so they can buy a nice car, nice house in a safe neighborhood and send their kids to whatever they want to send them to.

Republicans also, they've got to promote just how effective Donald Trump has been in the last 19 months. Just today, get this, look at this, we learned the U.S. median income rose to a record high during the president's first year in office. Poverty rate also fell during the president's first year. Millions fewer on food stamps, about 4 million fewer, 4 million new jobs. We have manufacturing jobs than we've seen in 25 years, jobs said Obama was never coming back.

This country is literally booming under the president's leadership, and as that happens, good news is bad for the Democrats that want their power back, because we had eight years of failure under their policies and under Obama's policies. And on top of that, guess what? America will still be even more prosperous, 14 states, record low unemployment. Record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, 65-year-low for women in the workforce, youth unemployment, 55-year-low.

On top of this, watch all the left, they are getting unhinged. They are desperate. You got a guy in California actually trying to stab a GOP congressional candidate at his campaign stand. Police in Washington, D.C., investigating a threat to commit a mass shooting at a Make America Great event in Trump International Hotel. A Wyoming GOP office was set on fire less than two days after it opened.

Senator Susan Collins, she's received over 3,000 coat hangers as she prepares to vote in the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh and her staff has reportedly been receiving vulgar and threatening phone calls and promises to fund any opponents she may have. Not a good climate for people to support Trump.

The rhetoric on the left, I don't blame those people, but certainly it's having an impact on those that have a tendency to be crazy. Before something horrible happens, maybe they should stop telling people on the left to be getting in people's faces and chasing Pam Bondi and Sarah Sanders and her kids and Secretary Nielsen out of restaurants.

Joining us now with our top story, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, investigative reporter, the author of the number one "New York Times" bestseller "The Russian Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump", FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Sara, let's start with these new text messages. This is three days in a row now. Now, it starts off with they are going to have a big media strategy. That was the first thing. And let's get into where we are today with "The Washington Post" and "The New York Times."

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think this is a smoking gun that the FBI, particularly Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and possibly Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, were leaking information to the media about none other than Carter Page. In April 2017, Sean, we have information in these text messages that they specifically state that The New York Times is upset with the scope that was given to The Washington Post. Well, on April 14th, or April 11th is when The Washington Post actually published a story confirming that there was a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

I -- think about this. They were actually confirming a secret warrant to spy on an American citizen publicly with the newspaper. If this all pans out to be true, these are, in their own words, these are text messages from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page basically confirming that the FBI leaked information to "The Washington Post."

I spoke with Carter Page. He again said this is the biggest charade he's ever seen. Today, he is just dumbfounded at the fact that they would go this far, but they didn't surprise him.

HANNITY: Yes, Gregg Jarrett, let's get into this -- if you really break it down, all the evidence we have here, let's see, the FBI, DOJ leaking. Now, we know the CIA is leaking. Where did the dossier leaks come from? Do you believe that came from the director of national intelligence at the time? All Obama officials.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: He leaked to the media, but the instigator was John Brennan, CIA director.

HANNITY: So, let's talk about what it means.

JARRETT: When powerful forces in government abuse their trust to subvert the legal process and when the media is complicit by condoning corrupt behavior and failing, deliberately, to tell the truth, democracy is threatened and that's what happened here. The alphabet agencies of the intelligence community, the FBI, the DNI, the CIA, the Department of Justice, they were all involved in doing the same thing -- leaking false information about Donald Trump and his associates to damage Trump and to, in the end, try to undo the election results.

It is a cesspool of corruption that -- and the people who did this, they need to be brought to justice if they committed crimes and I can identify a variety of crimes, including abuse of power and obstruction of justice and perjury.

HANNITY: All right. We're not getting at this very quickly, though. I mean, we thought we had all the Strzok-Page text. There's a lot of talk earlier this week, Sara, that in fact, there might be unredacted material that included the 302s, which Steele and Bruce Ohr in particular.

It might include the FISA warrant, more particularly the one that was signed, the last one by Rod Rosenstein. We talked about that conflict last night. Also, the Gang of Eight information that's never been released.

And, you know, I read people and commenting that Sean Hannity and Sara Carter and Gregg are full of crap, but in fact this information does exist. It can be declassified and unredacted.

Why hasn't it been?

CARTER: I believe it will be. All the sources that I have spoken with say that the White House is reviewing this, that the president will declassify all of these documents.

We have to understand right now, of course, hurricane is barreling down. This is probably not the time to release those documents. I would assume that the president will do this as soon as possible, particularly with all this new information coming forward, Sean.

Those FISA documents are absolutely necessary. They need to be declassified. Even more importantly, I think along with the FISA documents -- hey, look, they leaked it to The New York Times, to The Washington Post, apparently according to their own text messages. They didn't seem concerned about the secrecy of the FISA documents.

If they were willing to give it out at the same time that James Comey was actually signing a FISA renewal, because during this time, James Comey himself signed the third FISA renewal, and in June, Rod Rosenstein signed the last. So, if they were OK with leaking this to "The Washington Post," we should be able to see those documents, as well as the dossier that was given to the Gang of Eight, which I have been told holds an enormous amount of exculpatory evidence that was withheld from the FISC court, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

HANNITY: So, we have all these big -- the biggest players with the powerful tools of intelligence that they're avail, you know, the CIA leaking like mad, Gregg, then the dossier leak, then Strzok and Page, then Comey, McCabe is mentioned in these new text messages. He knew about it.

What happens when you leak this kind of information to the press, and they are the people, in the case of Strzok and Page and others involved in the debt investigation that is ongoing?

JARRETT: Well, if any of them involve grand jury information, that's a crime. It's also a crime called obstruction of justice. If you're using your government job to interfere in an otherwise legitimate investigation, and it's a crime to launch an illegitimate investigation to deprive people of their rights, all of those are crimes and if those crimes were committed, these people ought to be indicted for it, and you've named a great many of them. And they are all in my book as well.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

We'll have the latest on Hurricane Florence about to take the Carolinas.

More reaction to this breaking news. Congressman Mark Meadows, who got a lot of this new information, Jim Jordan, they'll join us as we continue tonight on "Hannity."

HANNITY: All right. Here now with more reaction to these explosive, brand-new, just released text messages between Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Congressman Jim Jordan, Congressman Mark Meadows. It all started two days ago with the media strategy and drip by drip, we keep getting more and more of these text messages.

What do we see, Congressman Meadows? It looked like the FBI, DOJ, now the CIA leaking all this information before the election, after the election, all designed to destroy Trump. Some of them are involved in leading investigation supposedly against him.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C., FREEDOM CAUCUS CHAIRMAN: Well, obviously, today's new text messages would suggest that the media leak strategy was exactly what we surmised in the letter we sent to Rod Rosenstein just a couple of days ago, I think. But the bigger context of this is that this is not the end of it. I can say the Department of Justice has been working with Jim and I to get us additional documents.

And I can tell you, there are dozens of other documents that would support the fact that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page had ongoing relationships with multiple reporters, and that they were feeding them information to spin a narrative against this president.

HANNITY: Is that illegal?

MEADOWS: No, it's not even -- it's not legal, it's against protocol. But the other thing is, is they are denying it and we have the proof that would suggest otherwise.

So, you know, good reporting tonight on behalf of Catherine and Sara with these text messages, but I can tell you this, we believe that all the documents need to be made available to the American people. Let them judge. We have nothing to hide. The president has nothing to hide. Let's get it out there.

HANNITY: Let's talk about that, Jim Jordan. Look, a lot of people, including me, are frustrated because we've been waiting and requesting -- Congress has requested and it's been denied again and again and again, and it's been constant obstruction, but specifically, there is something, apparently, on pages 10 through 12, 17 through 34 of the Rod Rosenstein -- the signature of the third FISA renewal, the fourth warrant altogether, 302s, which would get into more detail with Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr, they were trying to feed -- Steele was trying to feed this information, funnel it through Bruce Ohr, to Robert Mueller's group.

MEADOWS: Yes.

HANNITY: It conflicts them I think.

Then, of course, you got the "Gang of Eight" information. Then I think at some point, we should get all the Strzok-Page text messages and correspondence. When are we going to get this information? People are frustrated.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R), OHIO: Hopefully soon. Transparency is a good thing. Here's what so frustration about -- the dossier was a big lie. So, what they did is they said this is a big lie. The more people we can get talking about the dossier, the more likely it is they will believe the lie.

So, that's why they had this leak to support a document that was the basis for everything. That's the big problem here. They took that document, the dossier, untrue document. They took it to the secret court and didn't tell the court important facts to get a warrant to spy on the other campaign.

HANNITY: Wait a minute, you say it nicely. Didn't they purposely lie to the FISA court, purposely withhold pertinent information to the FISA court? Isn't that a fraud committed on a court?

JORDAN: Didn't tell them who paid for it. Didn't tell them the guy who wrote it, Christopher Steele, had extreme bias against the president, said he was desperate to stop Trump and didn't tell the court about Ohr's involvement, both Bruce and Nellie Ohr's involvement in production of the document. Didn't tell them.

You and I go to court, Sean, we talked about this before. Mark and I go to court, we've got to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: If the (Inaudible) redacted, what do you know and what do you expect the American people will say? Why do people tell me -- I've not seen them.

JORDAN: Yes.

HANNITY: I ask them, what is it on a scale of 1 to 10? Everyone says a 10 or a nine is the lowest number it's gotten.

MEADOWS: Well--

(CROSSTALK)

JORDAN: Go ahead, Mark.

MEADOWS: Go ahead, Jim.

JORDAN: Well, I was just going to say I think Matt Gaetz and some others said it best last week, it's probably was not there. We'll probably see very clearly they didn't tell the court the things you and I just talked about that if we were in front of court we would have -- we would have to tell them.

So, I think that will be the -- if will be the omission what was omission from the FISA application that will be the big news. But those 302s are important too, because the pattern was every single time Bruce Ohr communicated with Christopher Steele and with Glenn Simpson he immediately went to the FBI and reported on that conversation.

I want to know what those reports contain, what all did he say to these key people who were the ones who paid for and put together the dossier in the first place?

HANNITY: Mark, where is Spartacus, Cory Booker, when we need him for revealing information?

MEADOWS: Well, here's the thing, we do need to reveal this. We know that James Comey leak. We know that Andrew McCabe leak. We know that actually Peter Strzok and Lisa Page--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Strzok and Page.

MEADOWS: -- leaked. We also know that the reporters that they leaked to, know that they leaked and listen, we've got names. We got actually reporter's names. I believe that journalism is alive and well. But at the same time we got to make sure that we get rid of this and the FBI and DOJ--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Are you confident, I am told that there's exculpatory evidence in the 302s, gang of eight information, and in unredacted FISA that they literally, purposely held exculpatory evidence as it relates to Papadopoulos, Carter Page, is that true?

MEADOWS: Well, we've heard the same things. I can tell you seeing some of the unclassified documents there is more of the story that has not been shared with the FISA court and actually with the American people. The time is now, we've got to get out there and we are calling on the president hopefully to release those documents.

HANNITY: All right. Gentlemen, thank you both for what you do.

JORDAN: Thank you.

HANNITY: I know it's taking a lot of courage on working both to your parts.

When we come back, mandatory evacuations are in effect in the Carolinas, elsewhere, hurricane Florence barreling towards the coast. Rick Reichmuth he has a live report. And much more straight ahead on this busy breaking news night tonight on Hannity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: My administration is in close coordination with state and local authorities and FEMA, these are tremendous people also, as you know, has already placed extensive resources on the ground, including search and rescue experts, power restoration and medical support.

Residents in the path of these devastating storms should comply with all evacuation orders and other emergency instructions. Protection of life is the absolute highest priority, and that's what we're doing. It's called protection of life. So God bless everybody and be careful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I talked to my reliable sources a few today and they said that they have already prepositioned trailers with food and water, medicine, supplies, baby formula, cots, blankets, and are ready for a lot of devastation.

The president earlier today discussing the preparation for hurricane Florence. The storm heading right towards the East Coast of the United States and the Carolinas.

Rick Reichmuth is in the Fox News weather center with more tonight. Every single meteorologist I've spoken to watching your coverage all day, they are all saying the same thing. This is the real deal.

This hurricane is going to hit, there's going to be a surge. It's going to slow down once it makes landfall and it's actually going to hit and then began to slowly move south from Myrtle Beach and elsewhere. How bad is it?

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: Yes. The problem is it's going to be a really long during event and that's going to make all of the things that you are dealing with, the wind, the rain, the storm surge, all of it just lasts a lot longer and that exacerbates all of the problems you are going to deal with.

So it is very real. I just want to put things into perspective for you. This is how big Sandy was, at least as far as the tropical storm force winds extended up, it was a thousand miles.

Katrina, we know the damage that did and a tropical storm force winds extended out 400 miles from the center of that. Florence now, we've got tropical storm force winds that are extending out 390 miles. So, almost the same size as Katrina.

And with all the damage that Katrina did, it came on shore as a category three, which is what Florence is now as well. Because it has been so strong for so long, earlier today there was a wave height measured of 84 feet in t he bottom right quadrant, the front right quadrant of the storm.

All of that wave action is moving towards the shore and tomorrow it's going to slow down a lot and it's forward progression.

Here's the ocean temperature. It's got to go still over the gulf stream right there, that's the warmest water is, so there's plenty of fuel there to at least maintain the category three strength and right now the forecast is it might come up just a little bit.

Here's that problem that you are mentioning, Sean. That position there is tomorrow afternoon at 2 o'clock, there's Friday afternoon, there Saturday afternoon. Somewhere in here, this isn't going to move much more than probably say, 50 to 80 miles and because of that you are going to have maybe a 36-hour period where you've got hurricane force winds along the coast and storm surge that keeps on piling up.

Going to Sunday and Monday, and finally this begins to go out of here, but because of this long-duration event we are going to be talking about some spots, a lot of spots I should say, five to 10 inches of rain and probably at the height we'll see a couple of areas, maybe 40 inches of rain.

That's all water that gravity wants to pull it off shore and out into the ocean, but storm surge is going to be pushing all of the water towards the shore, 9 to 13 feet probably at the highest point, all that water going in.

And because of that ongoing long period, we'll probably talk about two days, maybe five tide cycles or so, high tide cycles where we see that water pouring in, the water trying to get out. That's what we are so concerned about inland flooding here.

And keep in mind, very mountainous terrain over the southern Appalachians and that water will cause lots of flooding as well.

There are some spots in North Carolina including across parts of the Appalachians, as well as places like Wilmington, Sean. But they're at the wettest that they have ever been from the summer. So the ground is already saturated and that is before any of this water gets towards that.

HANNITY: So you think around Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, goes a little south more towards Charleston but also write up the East Coast and you are saying that tropical force winds, rain--

REICHMUTH: Yes.

HANNITY: -- all the way up through the East Coast, 1,000 miles up until New York and beyond?

REICHMUTH: Well, I think probably eventually it pulls inland and then kind of goes up around the Ohio Valley, it may be exits out across parts of New England. So it's going to take a while before that happens and it won't be nearly as bad when it gets up towards the north.

The biggest problem, certainly are going to be across parts of the south but we're not done with it in the south probably until Sunday. So that's why this is so concerning, so many days of this extreme weather.

HANNITY: All right. I hope everyone heeds the warning. This is the real deal. Rick Reichmuth in the Fox News weather center. Thank you.

REICHMUTH: You bet.

HANNITY: And as hurricane Florence barrels towards the East Coast, sadly the left continues to try and politicize the storm. You can't make this up. Of course we have one newspaper saying, the Washington Times, Trump is complicit with a hurricane. That's how sick it's gotten. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LUIS GUTIERREZ, D-ILL.: You want to know what I fear? The calamity because of the lack of coordination of the government with the National Guard and with local government, the lack of responsiveness and preparedness of this government because the president, he wants to find out who was the one that wrote that op-ed piece about the chaos in the White House, because he wants the Justice Department -- he is so consumed by the calamity that exists and the chaos that exist that he's not really prepared and focused because he spends every weekend golfing instead of preparing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know, you can't -- by the way, I'm so sorry to the Washington Times. I meant the Washington Post. There's a big difference. One is a national paper, the Washington Times and the Washington Post is basically a propaganda newspaper for the left wing. I apologize.

Joining us now with reaction, author of the book "Why We Fight," Fox News national security strategist, Dr. Gorka, author of "The Geraldo Show," Fox News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

For the Washington Post to say complicit and then go on to say, you know, further that when it comes to extreme weather Trumpet is complicit, he plays down human's role in increasing the risk, he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks. Is Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump, our president, complicit because we have a hurricane about to hit the Carolinas, Geraldo Rivera.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: Well, Sean, I think that he is indeed complicit. I think he is also complicit in the stock market crash of 1929, not to mention the Manson murders. It's very clear that this man has his--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, you had an exclusive with Manson.

RIVERA: You know, the good thing about that story is it so painfully ridiculous. It is so contemptuously false that it reveals an attitude towards this president that absolutely corroborates what I have said since before he took office.

He -- there has never been a president who has had a worse relationship with the press. Where everything he does is construed in the most evil way possible and where farcical notions like a president of less than two years being complicit in a storm barreling towards the Carolinas, this is a shameful attempt, really, to reveal -- what it does is reveal the dark heart of the Washington Post much more than anything about Donald Trump.

HANNITY: You can add that to what we've been describing, and that is that if, you have a bunch of Trump haters in the deep state. All they have to do is make a phone call and it's going to get printed verbatim, nobody ever questions their methods.

There's no -- I guess they can second source it because they can say talk to Lisa Page, and if Lisa Page leak it, talk to Peter Strzok, and then New York Times, Washington Post just published whatever lie, anti-Trump stream they want out there.

RIVERA: It is so deep, this hatred of the president. It is really scary. We have had political division. Richard Nixon was an extremely unpopular president. I submit to you that Donald Trump is getting a worse ride by the press than even Richard Nixon.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I don't think I (Inaudible), Dr. Gorka?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Sean, there's a funny aspect to this story and then there's the serious side. The funny thing is -- I mean, this is the editorial board. This isn't one op-ed writer, this is the editorial board of the Washington Post that have just named Donald Trump Poseidon. He is so powerful that he is now responsible for hurricanes.

I mean, the average American looks at that and they just laugh. They have made themselves a laughingstock and this is why fake news is real. But on the serious side, they don't believe what I know, what Geraldo knows, what you know, Sean.

Donald Trump cares about one thing above all else, the safety of all Americans, especially those who are in the path of this hurricane. With the Washington Post did today, it's not journalism, Sean.

HANNITY: It is going to be devastating. If you are in these coastal areas, please -- I don't say it often, pay your taxes and listen to your government officials here, there's going to be massive damage. There's going to be a risk to human life.

Be careful, but no, no one person is complicit in creating a hurricane. I can't believe we are reporting it, but they did.

All right. If you think that's bad, thank you both. The View's Joyless Behar saying God forbid President Trump lives another 20 years. We got the tape, reaction from Pam Bondi, Monica Crowley as this breaking news night continues. Please stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. So the View's angry, Joyless Behar, she's at it again saying that she hopes President Trump doesn't live another 20 years. So nice and kind and thoughtful. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, ABC: If he lived another 20 years, God forbid -- if he lives another 20 years, well, he could be like 105 by the time -- you know, we've got him here for the next--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Imagine it if a conservative said that about Obama. I wonder it gone over well. And in the next segment Behar try to walk back her comments and said she didn't wish the president ill.

OK. Here with reaction from Florida. Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi. From the London Center for Policy Research, Monica Crowley. You have this incident, Pam, out in San Francisco. Republican congressional candidate. Guy goes after him with a switchblade after saying horrible things about Republicans.

And then I think of the rhetoric of Cory Booker, Maxine Waters, some other people, get in their faces, you know, encouraging what has happened to Sarah Sanders and her family, and Secretary Nielsen, and you.

PAM BONDI, FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Yes.

HANNITY: You know, do you connect the rhetoric with the actions of a few maniacs?

BONDI: Well, it's this groupthink is so dangerous and that's what they promote and that's what they promoted that entire segment, you know. This was the perfect time for them to put aside their absolute hatred and disdain for our president and focus on a hurricane like you just did, a hurricane that is about to hit our coast.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: No, but he is complicit in creating the hurricane. Donald Trump is right up there.

BONDI: It's unreal.

HANNITY: He tells God I want to hurricane God and he combined, you know, made a hurricane. He has the forces of nature on his side.

BONDI: And being from a peninsula state and dealing with hurricanes my entire life and as attorney general I know when Irma hit, when hurricanes have been -- Matthew have been towards Florida.

President Trump was in constant contact with us making sure we were OK, making sure everything was good in our state. And that's what he's doing now with the rest of our country before hurricane Florence.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And it was kind of beautifully, yes, and even though, look, a lot of -- it was horrible, the loss of life. Two hurricanes back-to-back in Puerto Rico.

MONICA CROWLEY, SENIOR FELLOW, LONDON CENTER FOR POLICY RESEARCH: Awful.

HANNITY: Money doesn't solve the issues, but billions of dollars were spent in Puerto Rico and the infrastructure to begin with was horrific, Monica. We've got to try and build up infrastructure obviously ahead of time in cases like that.

CROWLEY: Well, that's right, Sean. And you'll recall that candidate Trump campaigned very intensely on infrastructure and rebuilding sort of the internal structure of America.

You know, watching that Joy Behar clip calls to mind Madonna saying she wanted to blow up the White House early on. You know, you have just a Broadway star saying, you know, where is John Wilkes booth when we need him? Kathy Griffin holding up the bloody Trump head and now Joy Behar wishing him dead.

This is where you are in the country where we have extremely deep-seated pathology of hatred. And that come -- that comes--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Are you saying you don't believe the president is complicit in creating hurricanes? Are you really going to stand by that position tonight?

CROWLEY: It is a deep-seated pathology, Sean, and it comes from the fact that Hollywood, the news media, academia. They lost control of steering the national narrative and it's causing tremendous frustration.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, let me ask this. What if somebody a conservative said there about Obama. Pam?

BONDI: Sean, they spent eight minutes trashing the president, trashing him, calling him names. And right, what did President Obama do any differently during hurricanes? It's a natural disaster that hits our country and President Trump has been extremely involved.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: If it was said about Obama, -- Monica quick.

CROWLEY: You wouldn't hear -- horrible, Sean.

(CROSSTALK)

BONDI: It's a little bit horrible.

CROWLEY: I mean, that person would be ostracized from society forever.

HANNITY: Yes. All right.

BONDI: That's right.

HANNITY: Thank you both. When we come back, actor Jon Voight his very emotional reaction when talking about President Trump in an interview with a great one. We've got that video for you straight ahead.

HANNITY: Our friend, amazing actor, Jon Voight, he sat down with the great one Mark Levin for an interview. Got emotional when he talked about the president. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Jon Voight, you were an early supporter of Donald Trump. How is he doing?

JON VOIGHT, ACTOR: I met someone on the plane flying to make this appointment with you. A friend of mine, he's conservative, a woman actress, very good one. And I said, so what do you think about our man? She just did this. That's me crying. It was her, too.

LEVIN: Why?

VOIGHT: Because -- if so, first of all, the gesture was so beautiful. She couldn't even speak. She was just saying, thank God. And I said, thank God.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: A great patriot. Don't forget Mark's show Sundays at 10. Laura Ingraham, take it away. A big tonight.



