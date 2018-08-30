Kevin McCarthy leads charge against social media censorship

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 30, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right, welcome to 'The Ingraham Angle.' I'm Laura Ingraham live from Chicago tonight and we're going to explain why in just a little bit.

The president just wrapping up a raucous rally in Indiana in Evansville. We're going to breakdown his remarks throughout the hours so stick with us.

Also tonight, are congressional Republicans about to go to war with big tech? House majority leader Kevin McCarthy is going to join us later in the hour to break it all down. The looming fight over bias in Silicon Valley.

Plus, the reason we are here, violence continues to rock this amazing American city, and while its political leaders might be asleep at the switch, we came to get answers. Fox's own Gianno Caldwell went to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods anywhere in this country to talk to gang bangers and ex-cons. Some exclusive video you do not want to miss.

But first, as we just mentioned, the president is taking all comers tonight in Evansville and if you are just getting caught up, here is what you may have missed.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The failing "New York Times," which, by the way, if I wasn't here, they would be out of business. "The Washington Post," "The New York Times," CNN. So, a writer for "The New York Times" that pretends she knows what she's talking about, hasn't got a clue.

And I'm telling you, the enthusiasm was the same, the place was packed, she made the statement that President Trump was disappointed to see some empty chairs. Yeah, they were going to the bathroom may be. And listen -- and he was so disappointed at the tone in the room. NBC, which is probably worse than CNN, but the word is they are firing the head of NBC. What a great thing to do. How smart. That's what the worth. Who knows? With these people, you never know.

By the way, take a look, Todd, everybody, governor, look how many cameras you have back there. It's just like the Academy Awards. Look at it. They can't get enough! But when they start screaming fake news, you see those red lights go off for a little while. Excuse me, we have technical difficulties. OK, then they go back. Right? Look at that. You know, in the studio, you hear they go, "listen, he's about ready to go, look." ladies and gentlemen, we have technical difficulties.

We need Republicans in Congress. Today's Democrat Party is held hostage by left-wing haters, angry mobs, deep state radicals, establishment cronies, and their fake news allies.

You can have the biggest story about Hillary Clinton -- I mean, look at what she's getting away with. But let's see if she gets away with it. Let's see. All I can say this, our Justice Department and our FBI, at the top of it -- because inside, they have incredible people, but our Justice Department, and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now because people are angry. People are angry.

What's happening is a disgrace. And at some point, I wanted to stay out, but at some point, if it doesn't straighten out properly, I want them to do their job, I will get involved, and I will get in there if I have to. Disgraceful. And the whole world is watching and the whole world gets it and the whole world understands exactly what is going on.

The Democrats, they called themselves the resistance. That is what they are good at. Resisting and obstructing. They are obstructionists. Every day, they are resisting the will of the American people and trying to undermine the verdict of our democracy, delivered so strongly in 2016 like never before delivered.

The most remarkable thing about the modern Democrat Party is how truly undemocratic they really have become, right? The so-called resistance is mad because their ideas have been rejected by the American people. And we are really -- we are getting rid of those bad ideas one by one so fast, and it is driving them crazy. See, you have to understand, I have a better education than they do from a much better school.

The elites, they are the elites. They are the elites. I went to a better schools, I went to better everything. And by the way -- by the way -- are you ready for this? I am president and they are not.

INGRAHAM: Joining us now for reaction, Katrina Pierson of course, senior adviser to the 2020 Trump campaign. That's right. Already talking about 2020. Florida's Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi and attorney and Democratic strategist, Jan Ronis. Great to see all of you tonight.

Pam, let's start -- let's start with you, Pam. Indiana -- I think this is the president's third trip. He's heading to Charlotte, North Carolina for the next rally. He is stacked for these rallies. He is going to hit every close race, Senate race. He'll do some House races, some people thought he wasn't going to be this active on the campaign trail, but, boy, were they wrong.

PAM BONDI, FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY: They sure were, Laura. They were wrong and look at President Trump, look at his energy. He loves doing this. He loves going out and supporting these candidates, and he knows how important congress is to helping him pass the agenda that he needs to pass.

And he cares, and he is out there. I mean, this man must never, ever sleep. I mean, the president is just working tirelessly to help all of these races. And he loves it. He loves it.

INGRAHAM: Katrina, I'm here in Chicago and had a chance to talk to a lot of folks earlier today. And believe it or not, even in liberal Chicago, where I think it is like 83 percent or 87 percent of the city voted democrat for Hillary in 2016, he has a lot of fans here.

But I think maybe two or three people, you know, in a room where I got to talk to about eight people, said we love what the president is doing on the economy, Katrina, but why does he have to harp on CNN or these other networks. Just focus on your agenda, don't worry about these other side issues because no one really cares. No one's watching those networks. They are giving them too much -- too much publicity.

KATRINA PIERSON, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: Well, I don't think anyone can deny that Donald Trump isn't a fighter. He is his number one defender. We had a lot of experience about that on the first campaign. But it's really important for him to continue to highlight and identify how the fake news is doing an injustice to this country.

And, you know, as for tonight, Laura, there is nothing quite like or as fun as a Trump rally. Even in this hostile political environment, the president has deep opportunities do not just place a stamp of approval on candidates that are going to help them keep America great, but it's the opportunity to bypass those networks and speak directly to the people that talk about those accomplishments.

And I have to tell you that this president has accomplished so much in his first two years that we actually had to create a website, promises kept.com, just to keep up with him. I was not one of those people that expected him to just sit around and wait for the candidates to get going.

INGRAHAM: Now, the thing that is going to happen tomorrow, and Jan, you can chime in here, tomorrow it looks like they are going to announce officially, they needed to do it by tomorrow, that Canada is going to join in on this agreement with the United States and Mexico, replacing the old NAFTA, a huge deal. Clinton, Obama, Bush, Hillary, they all promised -- Hillary if she was elected -- that they were going to change NAFTA.

No one thought President Trump was going to be able to do it. Just two days ago, all the brilliant ones on cable news were saying, oh, Canada is not going to join. This is never going to get through. Jan, on the issues of trade and the economy, what is the Democrats' response to Trump's winning on these issue?

JAN RONIS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGY: Well, the Democratic response ought to be that really -- that the NAFTA renegotiations are just NAFTA with a new name. I mean, quite frankly, the differences are very subtle --

INGRAHAM: No, they are not. Jan, you cannot come on this show. This is actually something I know a lot about and I don't mean to interrupt you right off the bat. But if you come on this show, and you start talking smack about something you frankly don't know what you're talking about -- god bless you -- this is a completely redo of the NAFTA deal.

Do you understand what the rules of origin are all about? Do you get the percentage of American components? Do you get that? Then you wouldn't have said what you just said.

RONIS: For example, the percentage of American components have gone up I believe from 65 to 75. That's relatively a very small amount.

INGRAHAM: Right. OK.

RONIS: And the wage increases don't apply to Mexico, which would still allow Mexico to, you know, manufacture these cars at far lower prices than in the United States. So it isn't -- you think the manufacturers will now going to return to Mexico when they don't have to pay $16 an hour? They're going to stay in Mexico.

INGRAHAM: This is I've got to say. Yes, but you have intellectual property protections, Pam Bondi, you have digital protections, this was a hard bargain that was driven by Bob Lighthizer, Jared Kushner, the whole team at the USTR, Lusi Videgaray who came in the show a couple of days ago, is the foreign minister. We finally got Trudeau and the gang in Canada on board.

The idea that this is a significant deal -- if it wasn't significant, then why didn't Obama did something? Then why didn't, you know, why didn't George W. Bush do anything with it?

BONDO: Because they couldn't.

RONIS: And in fact the word changes under way (ph) during the Obama administration.

BONDI: Because they couldn't do anything with it.

INGRAHAM: Never got anything done, Jan. You know it, I know it. I don't want to be cranky tonight but you cannot come on this show and make claims that are completely, patently false! This is a total redo of NAFTA. You don't know what you're talking about. It's several -- I think it is 700 pages long. So don't come on the show and say it's ridiculous. Pam Bondi, your turn.

BONDI: Thank you. And the president and Jared and the staff, they have been working on this nonstop. They were working on it all day today on Canada. And with all the noise, everything going on, everything they are trying to accuse the president of in the middle of all that, he is staying laser focused and he is helping the American people.

He is bringing jobs to our country -- at 3.8 unemployment -- everything he said, but what he did with Mexico and now Canada is unprecedented. And he is a businessman. He is successful, and that is why our country is thriving because of President Trump.

INGRAHAM: And by the way, news for Jan and everyone else watching, the Europeans tonight announced -- another thing that the experts that would never happen -- that they are going to eliminate, I believe, most tariffs on automobiles. Why are they doing that do you think? Because they see what Trump just did with Canada and with Mexico on NAFTA.

So, these barriers to effective and fair trade are systematically being dismantled because of a smart trade policy, and that is what Democrats used to be in favor of. I want to play for you, Katrina, something that Chuck Todd said today about a bombshell tomorrow. Let's watch.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Here's what I've learned about Bob Mueller, not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him would say, if he didn't have anything -- if he would've ended this investigation if there was no collusion, that he already would have ended this --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't tell that though until he tells us.

TODD: That's true. I think he knows more than anything he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day. I'm not missing work tomorrow. I wouldn't miss work tomorrow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, we are not missing work tomorrow, either, but that was one of the more ridiculous things I've heard. Katrina -- and a rabbit is going to come out of his hat.

PIERSON: Laura, this is hypervigilance on behalf of the left. These are the kinds of things that we have been hearing since the president took the famous ride down the escalator and people are pretty much immune to it. Clearly there was no collusion.

But look, no one is going to be listening to the talking heads on TV particularly when their 401(K)s are going up. This trade deal was very good, and it looks like it even took the stock market out of correction territory. So again, Laura, the people at home are smarter than a lot of the media think.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, I think again, the Democrats have to actually come to the table with solutions, not just identity politics, get Trump and impeach him.

PIERSON: But how could they possibly come with solutions, they don't even know who they are? Are they Democrats? Are they liberals? Are they socialists? There is a crisis going on in the Democrat Party and President Trump is out there --

INGRAHAM: Well, it's a split personality.

PIERSON: That's what it is. It's a split personality and the Trump derangement syndrome just compounds the effect.

INGRAHAM: All right guys.

BONDI: And Laura, he's out there talking to the American people. He's out there talking to the American people that they understand, saying we are not going to get ripped off by other countries anymore.

PIERSON: Right.

INGRAHAM: Real quick, I got to give Jan a final thought real quick. We're way over.

RONIS: Listen, he is going back to the same old rhetoric that he did when he first got elected, trying to scare the American people, talking about Hillary getting away with criminal activities, frightening everybody about undocumented aliens. It's the same old, you know, art of -- the art of politics is getting elected and re-elected, and I'll give him credit because he is an expert at that but it's at the expense of the truth. It's at the expense of what this country and its people.

PIERSON: 401(K), Jan, 401(K).

INGRAHAM: Yes, 4.2 percent GDP.

RONIS: -- millions of people in this country --

INGRAHAM: All right guys, we're out of time. All right, we are here in Chicago. A new wave of violence striking the city. When we come back, we are going to talk to one of the best reporters on the ground, and you don't want to miss that. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Yet another wave of violence rocking the city of Chicago tonight. Just yesterday, eight people were shot and wounded in a period of eight hours. And with each day that goes by, Chicago city officials led by Rahm Emanuel seemed more and more powerless to stop it. This week, Gianno Caldwell, a Fox News political analyst and Chicago native, went out to speak with members of the worst hit communities and find out what is driving the bloodshed. Watchg.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NINI, CHICAGO RESIDENT: In this neighborhood, everybody want to be better than the next person. Everybody want to rock the better jeans. You know what you got on, the better shoes. Everyone want to be the one on top.

So these boys looking at it, like, hey, let me see your (inaudible) and let me do this and that. That's why there's a lot of violence. And I believe, you get some of these boys into a job, put money in their pockets so they can survive, take care of what they need to take care of, maybe it'll stop some of this stuff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining us now with more is Gianno Caldwell. Gianno, it's great to see you tonight. You know, it was interesting what Ninin just said there, and she said everyone wants to be on top, have what the other guy has or better, I don't know if she was talking about house or car or shoes or what. But --

GIANNO CALDWELL, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Everything. All of the above.

INGRAHAM: -- she said if they had a job maybe it would -- yes, maybe it would be better. To get the job, you have to have the skills, you have to have the educational background, a parent or role model who helps with the education and the guidance. The problem is a lot of these kids don't have any of that. And then the gangs walk in.

CADWELL: Yes, Laura. I think what I really saw here this week, when doing these interviews with a number of the high-ranking gang members throughout the city of Chicago, is there is a deficit in personal responsibility. A lot of parents that have left their homes who believe that their parents maybe were too harsh on them as they were growing up, they allowed their kids to run free.

And as a result, we see the bloodshed. We all did a study in 2015, which said for every 100,000 residents in the city of Chicago, there is, on average, one white person shot, 28 Hispanic shot, and a whopping 113 African-Americans shot in a city of 2.7 million people. This is beyond the pale of what we should see in any American city. And I know, and I thank you for your coverage on this, because you have done it from your heart, this has not been political for you.

You see the same things that I see in a lot of the African-American residents here in Chicago, which is no American city should be like this. There should be no person in an American city that have to live through this level of fear.

And what we are seeing and especially speaking to the gang bangers in the city of Chicago, there is a lot of those folks feel that this was a life that they were preconditioned for. This isn't something that they necessarily chose, as one told me, this is the life that chose him. So this is, I mean, is just unfortunate.

INGRAHAM: And Gianno, the need for investment or business to come in, as we have talked about before, how do you solve this problem? Until the streets are safe, we need more detectives, more police, more personal responsibility, more role models, it is hard to get the business to come in, even with tax incentives that Rahm Emanuel, as far as I know, hasn't been willing to talk about.

But even with tax incentives, if you go in there in some Inglewood, some of these other areas and worried about your safety, or your employee safety, that is -- that is going to be a heavy lift.

CALDWEL: It will be. But, you know, I was really happy to hear from an individual who runs a program or an organization called ex-cons for community and social change. His name is Tyrone Muhammad. He is actually an ex-con. He went to jail I believe for about 30 years for murder.

He started a program when he got out of jail and he goes and gets more ex- cons and they go back into those communities in which they robbed and steal from, the communities that they murdered and which led to bloodshed.

So, that was something that I thought was particularly encouraging because they are talking to the youth. They're looking to put those individuals and jobs. And I was really happy to hear that because those are the stories that we normally don't hear, those are stories that we normally don't see.

INGRAHAM: I actually -- Gianno, we actually have -- Gianno, we actually have that part of your discussion with him. I think we are going to play it now. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TYRONE MUHAMMAD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ECCSC: Those guys involved with my organization have served 20 years or more in prison. We are men who recognize that we've made a mistake. We are not sitting around waiting on some benevolent white person, the politicians, the legislation, to change our condition. We know that we helped perpetrate some of the violence in our community and we learned a long time ago why we was in prison, that we would have to change it ourselves.

(END VIDE CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right Gianno, final thoughts real quick.

CALDWELL: We need more of that in the city of Chicago. There needs to be an expansion of personal responsibility because no one can rely on the government to solve all of these problems. And that includes the violence in Chicago. They are part of the solution but they are not the solution in totality.

INGRAHAM: You need more police, you need more cops on the ground, you need more detectives so they actually solve some of these crimes, and that is where the mayor and city officials kick in. Gianno, thank you very much.

CALDWEL: It's been a failure of leadership on the level of the city and as well of the state, there's been a failure of leadership in Chicago.

INGRAHAM: Well, we've been trying to get Rahm Emanuel on this show and other alderman and not much luck there. So, we'll keep trying. Gianno, thanks so much.

Now with the discussion on this, we're going to talk to Horace Cooper of Project 21, and of course, Leo Terrell is with us, radio talk show host. Both of you, it's great to see you. Leo, let's start with you. I don't think this is an issue that should be political. It should be solved.

This should be solved both from within the community, with police, safe leaders, and business can partner, but if it is not going to come from within and a real move from within the community, I don't know how we are going to solve this.

But I can tell by talking to folks today, you need more police on the ground. If you don't have more police on the ground, you will never get any of the good stuff to happen. Leo?

LEO TERRELL, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well Laura, I can tell from your sincerity that you are very serious about this. But it's just not police, respectfully. When I just saw the president on Fox talking about African- American unemployment rate is down, what about in the south and west sides of Chicago? There is poverty in Chicago youth, from 18 to 24. Giovanni didn't talk about the unemployment rate in Chicago.

You got to have jobs they are and what I submit to you, Laura, is that there are no jobs there. There's just not on the local level. We have a Republican governor and the blame goes all the way around. But let's focus on the absence of jobs. I'll support your argument about police but please, acknowledge that great -- make America great again does not apply to African-American youth between the ages of 18 and 24 beyond the south and west side of Chicago.

INGRAHAM: Leo, I think you are right about that. I mean, I'm not --

TERRELL: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: I think you're right about that the jobs aren't there. Trump didn't create Chicago. So, I mean, you are a really good civil rights attorney, a Democrat, and I get that, but to say or imply --

TERRELL: Can I point out one thing?

INGRAHAM: -- to imply that Trump caused Chicago is absurd, and it will not stand. Horace?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIRMAN, PROJECT 21: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: I mean, it starts before Rahm Emanuel. Rahm Emanuel has been there since 2011, murder rates, ridiculous high. More than 2,000 people now have been murdered in Chicago since he became mayor. Unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.

COOPER: Jobs -- jobs will never come to Chicago as long as it's Beirut on Lake Michigan. Here's the truth. The truth is, it requires two basic techniques. You must increase the fear of apprehension on those who would mug, rob, or rape grandma, the people who will not let Lucy go to school, and they create an environment so Frank the father can't get a job.

You absolutely must start with creating apprehension -- excuse me, a risk of apprehension, for those individuals. Once that risk is real, who do not change, who will not conform, they must be removed. That means five, seven, or 10-year sentences. When that happens, which we know it worked, it worked in Richmond, it worked in New York City, it worked in Louisiana, in New Orleans, it will work anywhere. When that happens, then we can talk about jobs and personal responsibility.

TERRELL: Hey, can I just say a little game called Jeopardy? How about this? What do you got to lose? Give me a chance. OK, who made that statement in 2016? The Democrats have always been in office --

INGRAHAM: Yes, lowest unemployment for African-American and how long?

TERRELL: -- give me a chance.

(CROSSTALK)

TERRELL: Remember that guy?

COOPER: We have set five records for low unemployment in just the first 10 (ph) years.

TERRELL: What about Chicago? We are talking about Chicago, Horace. We are talking about Chicago.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Guys, stop, stop, stop! Do you know that Democrats have been running Chicago for I believe seven decades? Do you realize that?

TERRELL: We have a Republican governor, Laura!

INGRAHAM: Do you realize there is not one -- there is not -- we are talking about the city of Chicago. You, Leo, are very smart, you know just like I do, the city is run by the city council and the mayor's office. It's not run by Bruce Rauner, OK.

They do legislate legislation and allocation of funds, but the funds and the local taxes in Chicago run the police and they assist in running the schools. OK? So, lets' be honest. This is 70 years of Democratic leadership, 70!

TERRELL: Here's a good fellow (ph) response. Local governments don't create jobs. You know, Laura, that the job creation starts up in --

(CROSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Why are we on this?

TERRELL: There are no jobs!

INGRAHAM: Do you think, I mean honestly, if do you that Rahm Emanuel since 2011, has done a good job for the city of Chicago, because I can tell you, most Democrats we talked to today in the streets, they want him gone. They don't want him to return. They want a new person in.

TERRELL: I'm not here to defend Rahm Emanuel. I'm not here -- I'm just simply saying, you do acknowledge that jobs are critical. Horace simply said lock everybody up. He doesn't have a job plan.

COOPER: You will not create a thriving job market as long as grandma is afraid to even go and get her prescriptions filled.

TERREL: Talking points.

COOPER: That Lucy can't go to school -- it's not a talking point. This is a reality.

TERRELL: It is, talking points. Pure tactic.

COOPER: That Chicago papers profiled all of these victims that we are ignoring. We don't have jets that fly in from Arizona to Washington, D.C. - -

TERRELL: Talking points.

COOPER: -- for all of the people who are dying in Chicago.

INGRAHAM: OK, you know what -- you know it's not a talking point. Leo, you keep saying talking points. You know what is not a talking point? We talked to a woman whose nephew's remains were burned and stored in a 55- gallon drum. You know what his great crime was? Walking home.

TERRELL: That's a horrible crime. That's a horrible crime.

INGRAHAM: That's what life is in some of these neighborhoods in Chicago. Don't tell me it's a talking point. That's someone's life, and it happens way too often, predominately African-American. And it's got to stop. The cauldron of death and Chicago, got to put an end to it. It is ridiculous, and Republicans and Democrats have got to come together. And the people of the city I think want to do something about it, but when you have failed leadership, whether it's Republican or Democrat, it's got to be changed and swept out of office.

TERRELL: I agree with you, Laura. I agree with you.

INGRAHAM: Great segment. We are out of time.

COOPER: A jobs program will not stop cutthroat --

TERRELL: We are done, Horace.

INGRAHAM: OK, guys, we're out of time. We're going to be covering this for months and months and months. Thank you so much.

And joining us now with more -- excuse me. We're going to take a break. When we come back, we are going to talk about what Andrew Cuomo said, believe it or not, about a ICE. You thought the ICE protests were bad before. We might have protests on the other side after you hear what he said. Don't got away.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Democrats want to abolish ICE. Where did this come from? By the way, did you have any idea what ICE does? These are people that go into a nest of MS-13. They call nest. That is what it is. It's a nest. These are evil people in there.

I can't say "animals" anymore because Nancy Pelosi got very angry when I called them animals. I called them animals. She went crazy. I can't do it.

(BOOS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Nancy Pelosi gets a lot of boos, doesn't she? That was President Trump at Indiana earlier tonight. And that situation, those remarks, could well not stand in greater contrast of the rhetoric we are hearing from Democrats. Andrew Cuomo last night at his debate with Cynthia Nixon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D—N.Y.: New York State is the state that said we will not cooperate with ICE. They were a bunch of thugs. He politicized ICE. They are a bunch of thugs. We said we will sue them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: joining us now with reaction is Art Del Cueto, president of the National Border Patrol union, and Esther Valdes, an immigration attorney. Esther, good to see you. Art, good to see you. I'm going to have Art take the first swing at the Cuomo comments. I do not understand why the Democrats keep going back to the well of maligning the great men and women of the Immigration Customs Enforcement, but they must think it is going to work somewhere, and maybe in New York. Art?

ART DEL CUETO: They are doing it because they don't have anything else to say. When you lose the argument, you've got to bring a race. That is usually what these people have been doing. It's amazing to hear someone say something like that, and then call the ICE people thugs. You are saying you are not going to agree with law enforcement, but they are the ones that are thugs? It sounds like you're the thug.

Every time I hear these guys go back and forth, I can't help but wonder that they are competing and some kind of here, hold my beer, let's see how stupid I can sound today contest. It's just amazing.

INGRAHAM: Esther, Tom Homan, former acting director of ICE, had his own reaction to what Cuomo said last night. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM HOMAN, FORMER ICE ACTING DIRECTOR: What he is saying, his actions are disgusting. To call ICE agents thugs, think about it. These are men and women who are fathers and mothers and brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, that chose to enforce the laws of this country, strap a gun to the hip every day, put a Kevlar vest on to go out to the community and protect America, protect the communities. He calls them thugs. Actually, ICE arrests thugs, MS-13 members, gang members, drug traffickers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Esther, ICE arrests thugs and the Democrats are calling ICE thugs, your reaction?

ESTHER VALDEZ, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY: It is notable that Governor Cuomo is not a border state governor. Otherwise he would have firsthand knowledge of what ICE officers actually do. They are the frontline defenders, and here in San Diego they are the first line of defense to disrupt drug trafficking rings, child molestation rings, and people who exploit men and women. I invite Governor Cuomo to come down here and see what ICE agents actually do.

And by and large, I interact with them as an immigration attorney at least once a week when I'm at the detention facilities. Those men and women are some of our finest, bravest law enforcement agents that we have.

INGRAHAM: I've got to remind everyone who the senators are who are in favor of abolishing ICE, and this is just a list. I'm sure it will grow, but this is where we are right now. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, OK, New York, she'll be running for president, 2020, Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts, she'll be running in 2020, Bernie Sanders, Vermont, he'll be running a 2020, Mark Pocan in Wisconsin, nobody can even recognize him on the street, Pramila Jayapal from Washington state, Earl Blumenauer from Oregon, Nydia Velazquez, New York, goes on, Raul Grijalva, Mark DeSaulnier, California, and that's just where we are right now. Of course, congressional candidates, Alexandria Cortez, Randy Bryce, so forth.

Art, I don't know why, again, Democrats think that the men and women who keep us safe, are breaking up a child sex trafficking rings, human smuggling rings, of course narcotics operations funded by the cartels -- I don't get it. How is that going to appeal even to the inner city folks who want a safe environment as well? I'm presuming they want safer streets, safer situations for their families.

DEL CUETO: They should. The thing is, they try to make this division, and then they turn it around or they make it about race. Listen, even when I've come on your show, I see some of the comments that some of these individuals say about myself.

INGRAHAM: Yes, lovely.

DEL CUETO: As being Hispanic. But I came to this country, my parents came to this country legally. There is a legal way to do it. People can't distinguish the difference between border patrol agents, between ICE agents, between the immigration officers at our ports of entry. They can't distinguish the difference between a legal immigrant in an illegal immigrant.

It is just -- I don't know what their thought processes, but anything they can do is they try to divide as much as possible so they appease a certain group of people, and try to -- that's what it is. It comes down to division and race. And the reality is, I've said it so many times, illegal is not a race. We are not out there separating families. Who is to blame? The families themselves. An American citizen commits a crime with their child in this country, what happens?

INGRAHAM: You get separated.

DEL CUETO: You get separated, and you go through the court system. What is happening here is these people, they are such great parents that they are turning over their children to drug smugglers, they are turning their children over to people smugglers, they are abandoning them in the desert, and we're the bad guys? Come on.

INGRAHAM: But it's our fault. It's ICE's fault. Guys, thank you so much.

Charges of anti-conservative bias are roiling the big tech companies. Kevin McCarthy has something to say about it. Don't miss it, up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: My administration is also standing up for the free speech rights of all Americans. Social media giants, and I've made it clear that we, as a country, cannot tolerate political censorship, blacklisting, and rigged search results. We will not let large corporations silence conservative voices. And it can. It can go the other way, too, some day. We are not going to let them control what we can and cannot see, read, and learn from.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: You heard President Trump. He wants social media companies to be held accountable for alleged anti-conservative bias. Next week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will have his feet held to the fire when he testifies on Capitol Hill. And one of the individuals leading the charge on all of this is House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy, who joins us now. Congressman, great to see you.

This is what I have been told, congressman, time and time again by my liberal friends, OK? This is an algorithm. This has nothing to do with politics. The algorithm was in place before Trump, and it's going to be in place after Trump. There is no political bias, it all relates to what articles are popular and versus articles that are not as popular. What is your reaction to that?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R—CALIF., HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER: That's just not true. Social media today is the modern-day town hall. Sixty-seven percent of adults get their news from somewhere on social media. But let's just play that out. You see Prager University that puts out conservative videos, but one happened to be about Israel with Alan Dershowitz, one happened to be about baseball with George Will. You know what? Facebook wouldn't show those because they said YouTube rated them similar to pornography.

Then we found out recently that they said it was a couple of Facebook employees. Take, for instance, I follow your tweets. You put something out about Sweden last week in regards to conservatives gaming based upon their immigration policy. That algorithm, written by a human, said that was sensitive, so certain people on Twitter could not see that.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: The Swedish election is sensitive. OK.

MCCARTHY: That's sensitive. So that is just an algorithm? But if you Google the California Republican Party right before the primary, they said our ideology was Nazism, and they blame that on Wikipedia.

But after we have raised this issue -- and I've had many conversations with the president about it, that we have to stop this bias, look what happened in Facebook just this week. Their own employees, those conservatives who have been intimidated based upon their own personal philosophy, put a group together and rose up because they feel that has been going on as well. You look at what they did to Palmer Luckey and others. Palmer is a brilliant kid who invented Oculus, who Facebook actually purchased. But when they found out he had given money, his own personal money based upon who he wanted to see become president, they wanted to push him out. This is what is happening in social media, they think it is just algorithms.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, let's get to solutions here. A lot of pals are working in antitrust and expert on antitrust issues, some kind of difficult antitrust theories floating out there. But there is another interesting idea beyond antitrust, which is to consider Facebook and Twitter and so forth like a public utility, and thus they could be regulated like a public utility. "Vanity Fair" had a headline about Bannon saying, Steve Bannon wants to nationalize Facebook and Google's data. The cofounder of Cambridge Analytica says big data should be placed in a public trust. That is going to your point that this really is the town square, and even though it is a private company, it dominates speech, dominates advertising, we're talking about Facebook especially, so we have to treat a different way. Is that something Congress is going to look at in consultation with the executive branch?

MCCARTHY: I think Congress is going to look at everything from the perspective of how powerful they have become. I have spoken to Jack Dorsey throughout the month, because the beginning of August, I sent a letter requesting for him to come to Energy and Commerce. And I want to give him credit, he is showing up September 5th, and he and I philosophically disagree, but we do we worry on one thing. We believe in the First Amendment. But we also believe in transparency and accountability. He is coming forward. I think the other companies CEOs need to go forward as well, because the stories that they are telling and blaming other people, and it's just an algorithm, is proving not to be true.

INGRAHAM: The Google CEO said, no, I understand, but they are happy to work with China on setting up the censorship tools that the communists in China want instituted in Google. They don't have any problem with that.

I have to get your thoughts on today's funeral ceremonies for John McCain, impassioned speeches, we had Vice President Biden speak, many others. Your thoughts?

MCCARTHY: Well, I was there. And I thought the very best speaker was a very first speaker. He was the first chief of staff to then congressman John McCain. And he told the story that John McCain told when he was a POW, about a guard coming in, it's Christmas time, kind of loosening up the ropes that had his arms time behind his back. And right before he was going off his time, he tied those ropes back. He never seen this guard before but he sees him out in the yard. The guard walks up, doesn't say anything to him, but with his foot in the gravel, he makes a cross, saying about faith.

And when you think of John McCain and what he went through, and every time I watched put a jacket on, the difficulty, I had great respect for this man. I worked with him many times. I had a difference of opinion, but I thought that summed it up with a much more personal story, it was the strongest story of the day. It was a beautiful celebration of his life.

INGRAHAM: I would agree with you, an amazing tribute. And I'm going to ignore some of the not so thinly veiled hits on President Trump by some of the people who participated, but I agree with you. Just that image of Senator McCain, and may he rest in peace. Congressman McCarthy, thank you so much for joining us tonight. And we are going to be watching that hearing with Dorsey next week.

The Justice Department, by the way, is firing a major shot at Harvard University and affirmative action. Details ahead. You do not want to miss this segment with Michelle Malkin. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: Harvard in the hot seat. What happens when Harvard University capped the number of Asian students who could be admitted? Well, that didn't go down so well. Michelle Malkin joining us, and of course from CRTV, and Cathy Areu, the publisher of "Catalina Magazine." Also we have news from Betsy DeVos at the Education Department involving Title IX and sexual harassment on college campuses.

But let's start with this Harvard story. Michelle, you have been all over this issue of affirmative action for years. And now, we are at the point where we are penalizing Asian students, and thankfully the U.S. Department of Justice stepped in on behalf of fairness and merit on behalf of these Asian students. Tell us what you know.

MICHELLE MALKIN, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Yes, this blatant racial discrimination in the name of so-called social justice has punished high achieving Asian-American students for a long time. It's been obvious since the late 1980s and 1990s when I was in college.

And finally, we have the Trump Justice Department fighting with equality of opportunity as opposed to equality of outcome. And what I love most about what is happening, Laura, is Harvard is squirming under the microscope and the bright, glaring sunlight of discovery. For the longest time they had kept their racially conscious and race unneutral policies under wraps, and now it's being exposed.

And what is happening is, you have a lot of liberal Asian-Americans who are finally, finally having second thoughts about the social engineering that has punished them at the expense of equality of opportunity. And look, it makes absolutely no sense to punish the children of legal immigrants from all over Asia as some sort of social justice recompense to black students. The reparations foundation of affirmative action here has been totally blown up.

INGRAHAM: Let's go to Cathy. Really short segment here. Cathy, if it's just a merit based analysis on admissions, the study from the Center for Equal Opportunity shows that Asian-Americans would have 43 percent of the admissions, Hispanics, two percent, African-Americans, on merit according to the Center for Equal Opportunity, just one percent.

CATHY AREU, "CATALINA" MAGAZINE: Right. And what is merit? Is merit meaning SATs, is it meaning test scores? So we are trying to say, this against affirmative action. And what's happening is that Harvard actually has a system where there school population is diverse. So the Trump administration is trying to take away diversity at our institutions like Harvard. Harvard is fighting for diversity so that our student body can look like our demographics in our country. And there is nothing wrong with that.

INGRAHAM: Let's move on really quickly. No time here. But Betsy DeVos and Title IX. Michelle, now it looks like men or anyone accused of sexual harassment will have a few more rights aft UVA and of course some of the other cases like Duke and so forth.

MALKIN: You think that civil libertarians would be cheering the fact that we have administration that is restoring the rights of the accused and restoring due process that has been sabotaged, particularly under the Obama administration, by radicals who don't think that accused men should have the right to confront and cross-examine their accusers, that men who are accused should have legal representation, that men who are accused should be allowed to have access to exculpatory evidence, and that is what DeVos is restoring.

INGRAHAM: Cathy, I owe you one because we're out of time. When we come back, final thoughts from Chicago. Busy news night. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Tomorrow night, we'll be back here in Chicago, and we will be following up on our reporting on some of the other media sources out there. We told you this week about CNN and a little loosey-goosey they were playing with their source Lanny Davis. Who is lying more? And tomorrow, what NBC reportedly did to put the kibosh on that Harvey Weinstein reporting by Ronan Farrow.

