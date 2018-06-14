DOJ watchdog: James Comey broke protocol in Clinton probe

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 14, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Breaking news, we're awaiting a press conference from FBI Director Christopher Wray in response to the scaling Justice Department inspector general reports. We'll bring it to you when it happens. Among the many new revelations, the I.G. report blasts former FBI Director James Comey for how he handled the Hillary Clinton email probe, saying he broke protocol. The White House is responding to stunning developments.

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president was briefed on the I.G. report earlier today and it reaffirms the president's suspicions about Comey's conduct and the political bias among some of the members of the FBI.

WATTERS: All right. Let's bring in Special Report anchor Bret Baier. Bret, I'm sure you have not read the entire thing or you're probably --

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: Do you know how many trees were killed, Jesse? We're all printing it.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: And I'm sure you're all reading it.

WATTERS: So tell me -- what really jumps out at you so far from what you've seen from the report?

BAIER: One, the big loser, James Comey. This I.G. really goes after the former FBI director for his decision-making. Two, the other loser, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and those text messages that are -- that surfaced, more of them, in this report. The biggest of which will be, I'm sure, grasped upon by President Trump and his supporters and that is seven words that -- is an answer to attacks from Lisa Page to Peter Strzok, Trump is never going to become president, right, right? And Strzok then responds no, no, he won't. We'll stop it. Well, that, in and of itself, even though we don't have the full context of what they're talking about there, just that in a vacuum will create major fuel to the issue of what was happening behind the scenes.

The other thing though to note is that overall at 30 thousand feet, the I.G. says that they couldn't document political bias within the FBI on the decisions made early in the Clinton email case. It does raise questions, though, about the bias that they did find and how that affects the case after July, when the FBI Director Comey comes out with that news statement.

WATTERS: Yeah. And it seems like the report really teased up the next I.G. report about the Russia investigation, especially off of these new Page-Strzok texts. Let's take it around the table, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: All right. So, you know, Bret, I think there was a lot of, you know, people saying there's going to be significant evidence in here. It's obviously quite voluminous. But, in terms of the level of discussion that preceded this, do you think that the take away of what you're hearing from behind the scenes is that this was something that they overpromise, under-delivered, or how would you characterize it?

BAIER: Yeah. I think, first of all, depending on your political point of view, if you're just talking pure politics, you look at this and there'll be people who say, oh, it's a nothing burger. And the other people will say it's really chock-full of damning things. I think what you'll hear from the FBI Director Chris Wray is that this is a big problem within the FBI. And they're going to probably announce some kind of action that they're taking.

GUILFOYLE: They should.

BAIER: If you look at Trey Gowdy and what he put out in this statement that he put out, he says he's alarmed, angered, and deeply disappointed, and goes on to detail in pretty scathing terms what he sees. And he's a guy who has defended the FBI, even in the most recent spy-gate stuff.

WATTERS: Well, Juan Williams took a really good day to takeoff. And we have Marie Harf in his place. Marie, take it away.

MARIE HARF, GUEST CO-HOST: Hi, Bret. Well, Jim Comey already responded in the New York Times op-ed where he endorsed the I.G.'s efforts, but that he disagree with some of the findings in it. What do you think is next for Jim Comey? Does he keep speaking out? Does he go quiet? Is he investigated further by DOJ? What happens for him next?

BAIER: I bet he kind of goes into the night. It's interesting that he's out of the country at the time the I.G. report is coming out. He obviously made his rounds on the media, including on Special Report. He made the book tour. He kind of laid the groundwork for his defense and, obviously, has this letter to the New York Times. But the stuff in here suggests that he made some big mistakes in the eyes of the inspector general of the justice department. And no matter if you look at it from a Clinton perspective, that there are folks who think he cost Hillary Clinton the election, or a Trump perspective and how he dealt with President Trump after the election.

WATTERS: I mean he took it on the chin. I mean, they said he committed serious violations of FBI policy and process, and did damage the credibility of the investigation and the institution itself. So, pretty tough stuff coming out of the I.G. report. Dana?

PERINO: Well, Bret, in Jim Comey's statement, in reaction to this, right away, first a tweet and then an op-ed in the New York Times, he says, look, I respect the I.G. I think they did a great work here. Reasonable people can disagree. So, he's moving on. Now the Strzok attorney, he did put out a statement as well. But he didn't address these text messages, and I'm curious if you think that might happen?

And then, my other question is Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, had a lot of bipartisan support, lot of credibility across administrations. Congressman Radcliffe said today that he has read the report, he's been briefed on it, and he still maintains confidence in Michael Horowitz, which I guess means that this next I.G. report which is on the actual Clinton emails themselves and that investigation would, at least, have some credibility.

BAIER: Yeah. And I think these are questions that I'm going to ask Chairman Gowdy and Goodlatte, and they'll be on the next hour on Special Report. I think that there's a lot here that tees as Jesse mentioned, the next iteration of the I.G.'s effort. And the second text, the part that says no, no, he won't be president. We'll stop it.

That was just released last -- in the past few days, weeks. And the first part where the question was asked, will he be president, was released but the second part was not. You know, that tells you something about transparency and where this document back and forth is going up with Capitol Hill and oversight. I think, to your point, people will look at this and there'll be Republicans who look at it and say it just didn't deliver. And I think others will look at it and say there's a lot in here yet to be mined.

WATTERS: OK. Now from The Five's inspector general, Greg Gutfeld.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: This is a stunning read, Bret. It's blowing my mind. Hey, I heard a rumor that the FBI is going to change their name to FWB, Feds with Benefits, is that true?

BAIER: There is a section --

GUTFELD: Yes.

BAIER: -- in the I.G. report that deals specifically with that about tickets from organization and invites to golf outings. Yes.

GUTFELD: I do have a serious question. There was a part there where we found out that Comey used his private email to conduct -- I think it was non-classified business, which maybe why he couldn't damn Hillary for doing the same thing because it's like mutually assures destruction. Everybody is guilty of doing the same thing. Could that be part of the reason why he decided not to proceed further?

BAIER: I tell you what, these -- you're trying to be funny, but these are --

GUTFELD: I'm serious.

BAIER: -- are really good nuggets of the report that had not been put out there. Comey is using a private email, even though it's unclassified, to deal with the email investigation of Hillary Clinton. And the I.G. says that's not a good thing. I've got the Gutfeld diaries over here and I've been looking through them.

GUILFOYLE: Frightening.

GUTFELD: You're on Page 70.

(CROSSTALK) WATTERS: You do not want to be on Gutfeld's diary. That's the last place you want to be. But nice job with the interview the other day, the president, and we'll be looking forward to 6 PM for another great Special Report.

BAIER: All right, see you guys.

WATTERS: All right. Kimberly, like we've talked about, some of these nuggets that are coming out and it's going to take probably another 24 hours to get all of them. Her emails were penetrated by a foreign agent. And, that, we really didn't know because Comey himself said it was possible that that happened, and now we learned that it actually did happen. And, one of those emails was considered secret, which means disclosure of that email reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the national security of the United States.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. I think this is significant because much was made at the time. Well, it's possible but there was no nailing it down. But, obviously, they knew and were not honest about it. And, essentially, what I call that is a cover-up. Like, why if you knew that in fact that they've had been penetrated and he'd been read, etcetera, by or accessed by a foreign agent, that is significant. It is a security breach of the highest order, and something that is very disconcerting for us for national security. But, there you go, Hillary Clinton, the rules of law do not apply to her or to Mr. Comey. Birds of a feather flocking together.

WATTERS: Right, another weasel move by the director. Marie, some of the nuggets that I'm really interested deal with Strzok, because they keep coming, the, we'll stop it, meaning we'll stop the Trump presidency, when you pair that with, we need to protect the country from Donald Trump, and we need an insurance policy in case he is elected, and now FBI agents are calling Trump supporters retarded, at least 5 FBI agents exchanging anti- Trump, pro-Hillary text messages. The I.G. says there was willingness to take official action to impact Trump's electoral prospects. That sounds pretty serious to me.

HARF: It does. And I think they demonstrated incredibly bad judgment. But the I.G. also found that there was no evidence of political bias or improper motivation affected the Hillary email investigation. So, what I've always said is, these people should not have been doing this. It was stupid. It looks bad. And the I.G. actually found that, that it looks bad, it called into question the investigation impartiality. But there's no evidence that their personal views impacted --

WATTERS: Yeah, because they're not dumb enough to leave a paper trail --

HARF: Jesse, you and a lot of folks on the conservative side have been waiting for this report, and basically putting a lot of faith in what comes out of it. They've found very clearly --

WATTERS: I think we've been downplaying it. We said it was probably going to be, you know, a big air ball, but go ahead.

HARF: I think it's important -- selective history, fake news. I think that it's important that they did not find evidence of political bias impacted the investigation. They've also found that they had no way, no ability to prosecute Hillary Clinton under the five statutes they've examined. So, I'm not in a tree, but the department of justice looked into the question that a lot of Republicans and Trump supporters keep bring up, and found, in fact, that they did the right thing here.

WATTERS: That's actually not true. What the I.G. report says, Dana, is that witnesses, meaning prosecutors of the DOJ or FBI investigators, didn't think that this would be a prosecutable case. It doesn't mean the I.G. concluded that that was the fact. It just meant some attorneys disagreed.

PERINO: Well, to further that, I think what one of the things Comey did was -- so the I.G. says insubordinate or insubordination, but who did that really benefit? It benefited Loretta Lynch who was the attorney general, because he then took it out of her hands for making a charging decision that I'm sure President Obama and Loretta Lynch did not want to do to their nominee.

WATTERS: Of course.

PERINO: But this gets me back to the original point of how do we even know any of this? Why we've spent so much time and so much money on all of this? And it goes back to Hillary Clinton's decision to subvert the process, to have her own email system, to have a private server, and we -- so that was in 2015, and is now 2018 and we have spent 500 Pages.

PERINO: What you might say is that at least she uncovered, you know, the Strzok and Page email situation and their bias against the president. I don't know.

WATTERS: We've been moving backwards for a long time on the show.

GUTFELD: I remember we've said -- I don't know when it was, she was like talking about gender. It's not about the female. It's about the email. That's what we kept saying. A couple of points --

GUTFELD: How amazing it must be to be Anthony Weiner. He might be one of the few people who's happy he's in jail, because the fact is if it wasn't for his laptop and his lap, Trump wouldn't have been elected -- I mean, he kept -- we should be thanking Anthony Weiner. He kept Hillary out of office. That's really about him and Huma.

GUILFOYLE: There they are.

GUTFELD: Also, it is amazing -- again, this is more evidence that Donald Trump can turn people into emotional high school freshman. Strzok and Page they were like characters in the David Bowie song Heroes. You know, they're up against the wall. They're fighting -- they're going to stop Trump. They'll do anything they can. It was so deeply emotional for them. They were like star-crossed lovers in a romantic song. One final point --

GUILFOYLE: Hollywood starlets -- liberal Hollywood.

GUTFELD: Exactly. I think it's weird timing that the day that this report comes out the media gets a gift in the state of New York suing Trump over the Trump Foundation. It's incredibly well played --

WATTERS: That's a coincidence.

GUTFELD: No, it's not. It's party and media working hand-in-hand. And, it's just to me just so obvious and wrong.

WATTERS: It is. And to Greg's point about Carlos Danger, they found that they sat on these emails for -- I think a month, and Strzok was behind the slow walking those up to James Comey's office.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah. When you see this it's really sad, isn't it though? You know we read this and you become almost desensitize, but this is really egregious. You're talking about, you know, the FBI that is, you know, held to the highest regard in terms of justice and supposed to be truth seeking and fact finding without any ideological bent. And you see the people here that were only hell-bent on undermining the Trump campaign and preventing a presidency.

You see a candidate in Hillary Clinton that completely just disregarded the law, destruction of evidence, and really just creating a situation that undermines the confidence not only in our political process and campaigns and elections, but in our highest investigatory agencies. And what you're seeing here is a modified, redacted report by Rod Rosenstein who is allowed to do this, and he's actually in the middle of all this. So, how is this, you know, coming out it with clean hands? We actually don't know what all the evidence is because some of it has been removed.

WATTERS: Well, and I think some members of congress are trying to request the original draft of the documents before they were changed or allowed to have been looked at by other people. All right, more breaking develop on the DOJ's I.G. report coming right up. And we're also awaiting the FBI's press conference at 5:30. We're going to have that for you live. Plus, watch this White House reporter, they're screaming at Press Secretary Sarah Sanders over immigration. Packed hour of The Five, don't go away.

GUILFOYLE: A day after President Trump labeled fake news the enemy of the country, White House reporter Brian Karem loses it on Press Secretary Sarah Sanders over separating undocumented children from their parents. Take a look at this tense moment.

BRIAN KAREM, WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: Come on, Sarah. You're a parent. Don't you have any empathy for what these people are going through? They have less --

SANDERS: Brian, God, settle down. I'm trying to be serious, but I'm not going to have you yell --

KAREM: -- and they have -- these people have nothing --

SANDERS: Brian, I know you want to get some more TV time, but this isn't what it's about. I want to recognize you. Go ahead, Jill.

KAREM: Honestly, answer the question. It's a serious question. These people have nothing. They come to the border with nothing, and these poor children in cages. You're a parent. You're a parent of young children. Don't you have any empathy for what they go through?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my goodness. All right. So, getting a little intense there, Greg, in the press briefing room, so what do you make of this?

GUTFELD: I was waiting for him to throw a shoe, but judging from his apparel, I don't think he wears them. He's the press club hobo. All he needs is just a little bindle. You remember the little bindle that hobos used to have?

GUILFOYLE: What is in those bindles? They were very small.

GUTFELD: You know, we were always told that Trump -- it's true, there was never anything you could put in the bindle. It's true. They always said that Donald Trump would be a terrible influence on his side, the Republicans, and they're half right. He's been a terrible influence on the media. I think they judge Trump's behavior and say -- you can say and do whatever you want now, including being a complete jackass, which he was. That was purely an emotional and a dishonest response in his part there. Kids are not being held in cages. Maybe you saw that as a meme on twitter, but that's not reporting, strange man.

GUTFELD: There's no policy about family separation. It just so happens -- if you're going to deal with the parents you've got to get up the kids away, and they're trying to get them to a relative, a living relative, or a friend in the United States. That's what they they're trying to do.

GUILFOYLE: They've been careful.

GUTFELD: They're not putting them in cages, you nut bag. Sorry.

GUILFOYLE: Any other --

GUTFELD: No. I hope he does have shoes.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

PERINO: Everybody should.

GUTFELD: Everybody should have shoes.

GUILFOYLE: OK, Dana.

GUTFELD: I'm pro-shoe.

PERINO: I'm not --

GUILFOYLE: You like pink shoes.

GUTFELD: I'm a fan of Elisabeth Shue. Should we move on?

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, let's go to some common sense and intelligence, shall we.

PERINO: Well, I do think that this issue of children being separated by their parents in one that you can go through all of the policy points and it's quite logical. You can see the laws, the executive orders, how HHS, Health and Human Services, and DHS, Department of Homeland Security, tries to deal with this issue. But, also, as Greg has talked about, there's the emotional part of it and it is strong. And you have it running rampant. I do think the White House needs to confront this a little bit, because that -- it wasn't just being a jerk, like, people are like, are you kidding me? You're ripping babies out of the arms of their mothers and this is crazy? You're ridiculous. That's fake news. I actually think that online, in particular, this is spreading quite rapidly --

GUTFELD: But they're using false pictures.

PERINO: I agree. I think that -- your point that the president needs to give a speech.

GUTFELD: Yes, half the citizen there.

PERINO: And it should be on a teleprompter or whatever. It should be a detailed speech about what he is for and what he's not for. And he's signaled that he's willing to go for this new compromise that the house Republicans have come up with it that -- actually you know, it could pass and that would be very good. But the other thing is, again, I go to the root cause, the drug cartels are really fueling this. They have figured out a way to make a nice little bit of side money because it's not just like on the money that they're like, oh, we could get money by getting -- like your life savings and you'll give it to me, and I'll tell you how to go. And the coyotes send the people there. And that's what, actually, the problem. Like, we have to deal with the root cause of it, and deal with the fact that we have some people here that need to be taken care of and returned to their home country.

GUTFELD: How dare you call them coyotes?

WATTERS: Yeah, coyotes charge about five grand a head at the border.

PERINO: Right.

GUILFOYLE: They've taken advantage of these families.

WATTERS: And how do you know if they're even related when some guy brings over someone else's kids. You don't know. You don't know if they're being traffic, so you want to separate them. They're trying to do what's best for the kids. Also deter people from bringing people across the border. You know what's a great deterrent? You never have to separate a family at the border, a wall. How about just building a wall. There won't be people coming across. You wouldn't have to separate anybody. This guy is an emotional wreck. He embarrassed himself. He doesn't belong in that room. It's like Acosta. I don't care if you have opinions like that. Be an analyst. Go debate it on CNN in prime time, but don't pretend to be a nonpartisan correspondent and then melt down like that and embarrass your integrity. These people don't belong there. They're jokes. They start ripping press passes away. If you're going to act like a wild animal --

GUILFOYLE: Right.

WATTERS: -- you don't belong there. And if that was a Republican --

GUILFOYLE: Here we go with animals again

WATTERS: Right.

GUILFOYLE: When animals attack.

WATTERS: if that was a, you know, conservative reporter yelling at a female Democrat press secretary --

GUILFOYLE: People would flip.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- the lead story will be completely different. Did James Rosa ever did that to you?

GUILFOYLE: We have 45 seconds.

HARF: So, I think that Dana is absolutely right. It is a very emotional issue. And I do think that Sarah Sanders needs a better answer than to ignore it. She needs to think about it and talk about it in a very compassionate way. And then, the president needs to take charge of it and do what Greg --

PERINO: I think Sarah Sanders just need -- they owe her better at the White House --

GUILFOYLE: All right. OK, no personal attacks. Not nice. We're minutes away from the FBI's response to the DOJ watchdog report. Stay with us.

PERINO: Fox News alert, we're learning brand-new details from the DOJ inspector general report. Chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge is at the justice department with the latest. Catherine, I haven't talked to you in a couple of hours. Let's just check back in with you and get your thoughts. Now we are at 5:30 right before this press conference that the FBI is going to hold.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: That's right, Dana, and thank you. This is the 500 Page report. It was 17 months in the making. And there are a handful of key takeaways. Number one, for FBI Director James Comey, the inspector general found that when he gave a statement in July 2016 about the Clinton email case and when he recommended against criminal charges, the inspector general found that when he gave a statement in July 2016 about the Clinton email case, and when he recommended against criminal charges, the inspector general found that that was insubordination, that he had gone outside the chain of command, he had not notified his leadership, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, her deputy Sally Yates. And that when he made that decision, it was not really his to make. That should have fallen to the Justice Department.

No. 2, these text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, this really hung like a cloud over the Clinton email investigation.

The inspector general found that there was no documented evidence that political bias infected the Clinton email investigation. So in other words, that it changed the steps that they took me investigation prior to Comey's statements in July 2016.

But just last month, a new text message was uncovered between Strzok and Page where they talk about stopping Donald Trump. And the inspector general said that, in the latter stages of the email case, Agent Strzok made the priority the Russia investigation and not the Clinton emails, and that explained why there was such a delay to go through newly-discovered emails that had been found in late September on Anthony Weiner's laptop that he shared with his wife, Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

On Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the inspector general found that she showed bad judgment when she met with Bill Clinton on that Arizona tarmac in June of 2016, and that she clearly did not understand the implications and sort of the bad optics it would have not only for the public confidence in the Justice Department and FBI but also for the integrity of the email investigation -- Dana.

PERINO: We're about 45 seconds away from the press conference. We've gotten that they're almost ready.

Can you tell me anything more about what Peter Strzok's lawyer said today and if we'll hear anything more from him, especially about that most --

HERRIDGE: Right.

PERINO: -- seemingly damning text message.

HERRIDGE: OK, so Peter Strzok's lawyer's position is that any delay in the final stages of the Clinton email investigation was down to just basic miscommunications between Strzok, deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe and Director James Comey. It was not because of political bias, Dana.

PERINO: Catherine, I'm going to have to interrupt you and turn it over to Chris Wray, the FBI director.

PERINO: All right. That was Christopher Wray -- he's the FBI director -- talking about the I.G. report from the Justice Department.

One of the things he said is that "Nothing in this report impugns the integrity of our workforce as a whole or the FBI as an institution." And then while we were watching that press conference, Hillary Clinton decided to weigh in, so I think we have a tweet from her. Let's see if we have it here.

So Kyle Cheney is talking about how Comey used a personal email address to some business, and Hillary Clinton writes three words: "But my emails."

And Greg, you were sort of alluding to this earlier.

GUTFELD: Yes, it was the question I posed to that young man, Bret Baier. You know what's funny about what -- Hillary doing that? Christopher Wray brought up tons of examples of the great work that the FBI does, all these cases that they've solved. And it underlines the tremendous amount of wasted energy and time --

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- invested in this scandal because of the tweeter, Hillary. "But my emails." Yes, but your emails are the reason why this is happening. Oh, go to the woods.

GUILFOYLE: And stay there, and Jesse will find you.

WATTERS: I've already tried to hunt her down. She was nowhere to be found.

I like this guy. He's a straight shooter, Chris Wray. He had to protect his agency. That's fine. He's going to take disciplinary action, probably against Strzok. I mean, this guy is a total catastrophe, and he's almost single-handedly, besides Comey, destroyed the reputation of the FBI. And they're going to retrain everybody and tell everybody not to leak. That's good.

But the bottom line is, Hillary was never going to be charged. The Obama DOJ, they were never going to charge her. Hillary always skates. Bill Clinton always skates. She was the most powerful woman in the world, about to become president. They're not going to charge her. And that was never, ever going to happen.

PERINO: Comey -- Comey should have made Loretta Lynch do it, then.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: Right?

WATTERS: He should have punted it to her, and had her take the fall.

PERINO: Then we wouldn't have this whole mess.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, but that's part of his whole ego, is that, you know, he's smarter than everybody. He knows better than everyone else. So he appointed himself judge and jury; he usurped her power. It was inappropriate. It wasn't up to him whether or not to make a charging decision. So people are upset about this? You should be upset with Comey specifically, as well, because he's the one that put the fix in. He was the puppeteer of this whole thing.

It's an obstruction of justice. It's -- it's filthy, the whole thing, how this went down. And it really besmirches the reputation of the incredible men and women that work at the FBI.

Then you have people like Strzok and Page and Comey and these people that decided, you know, that they woke up one morning and someone made them God.

HARF: And I am furious at Comey. I'm furious with him as a Democrat, because you read this, and some of the things he's being criticized for, the decisions, whether it was the July 5 statement about Hillary Clinton, the October statement said they reopened the investigation. Those decisions hurt Hillary Clinton and helped Donald Trump politically.

So Comey, who already was not a sympathetic character to any Democrat or Republican that I know, I think comes out of this looking really bad. Really sanctimonious. He -- you know, Christopher Wray watching that, he's so -- he screams nonpartisanship; he screams confidence. That's the kind of FBI director Jim Comey wanted to be seen as. And now look at what's happened.

GUTFELD: You know what? The other bad news about this: more training. Like, these are FBI agents.

PERINO: They're like, "We're good. We're good."

GUTFELD: They're supposed to be solving problems, not -- they're going to turn the FBI into Starbucks.

PERINO: Are we all done here? OK. I can't hear what you said in my ear. I'm sorry. There's all this chaos today.

GUTFELD: You know what I mean? OK, what's the training? Don't sleep with your coworkers, right? Don't sleep with your -- don't leak. There you go. That's the only training.

PERINO: How about just follow the protocol as it is?

GUTFELD: Yes. Don't waste the agents' time.

PERINO: Can I ask you about, you pointed out earlier that, in the report, there's -- there's an instance where James Comey says he doesn't know that Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner are married.

HARF: Right.

GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, don't you watch "The Five"? We talked about that, like, every single day.

PERINO: And "Red Eye".

GUILFOYLE: We focused on that, yes.

GUTFELD: She should have canned Huma. I don't know. Right? She should have canned Huma a long time ago. Would have saved some trouble.

GUILFOYLE: So much for canned.

WATTERS: It's not Huma's fault. It's not Weiner's fault. It's Hillary's fault.

But I think what's going to -- we're going to see this, and this is going to be one of the few I.G. reports. Right? And it's only going to crystallize when you look at this I.G. report and then the next one coming down the pipeline about how the Russia investigation --

PERINO: I think the next one is actually about her email -- her decision not to charge her on the emails. I think that's the next one.

WATTERS: OK, and that's going to be enlightening. Then we're going to see the decision that they made --

GUILFOYLE: The unredacted ones, though?

WATTERS: Right. And then we're going to see the decision that was made to open up this Russia collusion investigation; and we're going to see how differently the Hillary people were treated from the Trump people.

Hillary was treated with extreme deference. Her people were given immunity. They destroyed evidence. There was no accountability there.

And Trump and his team were treated like they were already guilty. And that's going to become clear. And we're going to see -- they've actually asked Strzok for his personal emails, and you know what he said? He refused to hand them over.

So the disgusting and disparaging things he said on company email. Could you imagine what Strzok was texting to people on his personal email? It's going to be the worst.

PERINO: Maybe because he was at home, maybe he wasn't.

WATTERS: Well, you know, we'll see. That's why a lot of people think we need a special counsel to subpoena those, because --

PERINO: The text messages were to his --

WATTERS: -- the I.G. has no subpoena power here.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

PERINO: Right, Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: Look, I've got no time for this guy. I think it's just terrible, and everybody, probably, in the FBI cannot stand him.

But again, I would go higher than that. I would say it's Comey. I would go higher than that. I'd say it's Hillary Clinton, all of the above. None of these people should be proud of their actions. As a former officer of the couch, as a prosecutor, and I see what happens here and subverting justice and perpetuating a fraud on the American people. There really is just no justification for this.

PERINO: Perhaps the only consequence, though, or punishment. It's like a slap on the wrist.

GUTFELD: Well, I have a little bit of breaking news. We're talking about the foreign actor penetrating the Clinton emails. Turns out that it was Antonio Banderas.

PERINO: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes. Either that or Javier Bardem. They're the only foreign actors I know.

WATTERS: They -- they did find that, when Hillary was in a hostile country, she emailed with Barack Obama, and they knew that. James Comey did. But when he released his report, he scrubbed Obama's name and just said "an unnamed government" --

HARF: Did Donald Trump ever use a personal phone or email?

WATTERS: He probably does. That's what's so ridiculous about this.

HARF: No, I just thought it was an interesting question to ask. What do you think?

WATTERS: You know what? We don't know.

HARF: There have been reports that he does. And so let's -- if we're so concerned about email security and what devices we use, maybe we should be consistent and make sure --

WATTERS: OK, if we're going to be consistent, maybe he should smash his BlackBerry with a hammer before he turns it over.

HARF: I would love it if it meant he didn't tweet again. I would love to.

PERINO: What would we talk about, Marie? Come on. You've got a whole radio show. You've got two hours.

HARF: I know.

PERINO: What would you do without the tweets.

GUILFOYLE: Dan Scavino can tweet from his phone.

HARF: No kidding.

PERINO: Well, we're, like, basically trying to --

GUILFOYLE: Fill time.

PERINO: Water from a stone.

GUTFELD: I think there was a little something for everybody.

HARF: That is true.

GUTFELD: You know what it was? It was like a Vegas buffet. It's never as good as the actual pictures of the food.

PERINO: I don't really like picture food.

GUTFELD: You see the pictures. And it's not --

GUILFOYLE: Really? You love to eat those.

GUTFELD: You've got the eggs benedict. You've got the pancakes. You've got the waffles. I'm really stretching this.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: And then, when you get to the buffet, it's never as good.

PERINO: But do you like to go to restaurants where they have pictures of the food? I don't like to go to those.

GUILFOYLE: That's usually a flag. That's usually a warning sign. I mean, except if it's McDonald's.

PERINO: Right, right, right. Fast food is different.

Jesse, final thoughts?

WATTERS: Final thoughts.

HARF: Are you going to read this whole thing this weekend?

WATTERS: I mean, this is a lot of heavy lifting here.

PERINO: That's what we do.

WATTERS: It's going to get worse. I feel like they're going to find even more dirty nuggets in this thing.

GUTFELD: Dirty nuggets.

WATTERS: And by the time that's over --

PERINO: Don't you think they're already found?

WATTERS: -- it's going to be onto the weekend. Look, we've gotten all this after three hours. Three hours. They're going to have a whole night of people reading this stuff, a bunch of staffers. There's going to be much more incriminating stuff. But we'll be on to some other story tomorrow.

PERINO: Onto another story. That is true.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.



