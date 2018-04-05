Levin: Mueller is rogue prosecutor investigating nothing

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," April 5, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, from D.C. Great show.

Welcome to 'Hannity.'

Breaking news tonight: President Trump refusing to back down in his efforts to secure America's borders. The president once again, he is demanding the wall be built and he is revealing his details tonight about his plan to send the National Guard down to our southern border. Now, the president is also blasting unlawful sanctuary cities and, of course, the state of California, and the mayor of Oakland, California, who has shielded criminal illegal immigrants. We'll have the details.

And also tonight, Fox News confirming the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he has now received Chairman Devin Nunes' letter from the House Intel Committee demanding that Rosenstein stop stonewalling record requests and be transparent with the American people.

We have all of that, plus tonight, we are going to name the names and expose who is the biggest liar in Congress? Which liberal Democrat is it? We'll tell you later and we'll reveal that.

And we have explosive text messages released between the FBI love birds, Trump haters, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, Catherine Herridge reporting that one text message indicates that Strzok actually traveled to London in early August of 2016 to interview a key witness. We'll have all of that and all the details in tonight's important breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: The president once again, he is leading from the front. How refreshing. And frankly, he's even dragging the weak Republican Party with him, as he now tries to keep the promises he made to you on the campaign trail. You, the American people.

Instead of being content with the Congress' inability to get things done, President Trump again pressing ahead trying to enact his agenda. This now includes renewing his calls for America to get much tougher, much smarter on illegal immigration, securing our country.

Here is what the president said by blasting these very weak, ineffective, immigration laws. Here's what he said.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We had very, very weak laws. We have the worst laws. You ever think of catch and release which we're terminating very quickly. We're doing it in pieces.

If one foot hits our country, we'll have to take those people, gently register them and then release them, OK? We're going to release them essentially in a short period of time. So, we release them.

And then they are supposed to come back for a court case. We hire more judges. We are trying to hire thousands of judges. No other country in the world, because we hire judges so that these people will come back.

If you have a baby on our land, congratulations, that baby is a United States citizen. We're the only one. But I'll tell you what, the laws of this country have to be strengthened and tough enough because it is crazy.

We're going to have our wall and we're going to get it very strongly. The military is going to be building some of it. But we're going to have strong borders. And we have to change our laws and we're working on doing that.

HANNITY: The president is so right. Think about this. America's immigration laws are so ridiculously idiotic, foolish, outdated. And they are constantly being abused.

There is a reason why just about every other country on the face of the earth, they do things differently. They are tougher on illegal immigrants and Mexico leads the way. And the president is now taking matters into his own hands.

Last night, he signed that proclamation that sent the National Guard to the southern border to assist our border control with security until, of course, we can build the wall. And tonight, the president is saying between 2,000, 4,000 troops will be sent to protect the southern border. Great idea. Finally, we're going to get that done.

Liberals, of course, they are furious, even though there is a long established precedent for doing this. Yes, that's right. Barack Obama and George W. Bush, they did the same thing. It doesn't seem to matter to the left in this country, but they just oppose every single thing the President Trump does.

The liberal Oregon Governor Kate Brown, she is saying she's going to refuse to send National Guard troops from her state to the border if she's asked by President Trump. Montana Governor Steve Bullock, he's saying he will never deploy the National Guard.

Here's the question, do any of the states have opioid problems? In other words, drugs coming across the Mexican border?

Watch the show on Showtime called 'Trade.' It gives you a lot of detail about where those drugs come from. And the battle appears to be brewing between the Trump administration and the sanctuary state of California, over whether California is going to comply with the president's plan.

As we have been reporting on this right here on the program, California is now ground zero for the leftist resistance to the president's attempts to combat illegal immigration. As a result, President Trump once again, he is blasting sanctuary states like California and this corrupt aiding and abetting criminal behavior mayor of Oakland. Take a look.

TRUMP: If you look in California you see what's happening. It's incredible phenomena because sanctuary cities, it's the worse. It's basically a city to protect a lot of people that are bad people.

How about the mayor of Oakland? Where she tells a thousand people to get going, law enforcement is coming to get you. And this was all planned. And many of them scattered. It was a pretty much a failure.

I mean, to me, that's obstruction of justice. And something should happen there. And it hasn't. And I don't know why it hasn't. But something should happen there.

HANNITY: Yes. That is obstruction of justice. That is called aiding and abetting criminals.

By the way, it's not DACA. It's not Dreamers. These are illegal immigrants in the country committing more crimes. Remember, she gave a warning to these criminal illegal immigrants that they were going to be deported by ICE and gave them a warning. And because of her actions, we know that hundreds of people were able to avoid being apprehended. And, of course, she put the border patrol in jeopardy because you don't know what's going to happen after you warn them they are going to be raided.

Also tonight, liberal members of the mainstream corrupt media, they are losing their minds over the president's comments today about sexual assault, rape and violence that are committed by some illegal immigrants against migrant women. Watch this.

TRUMP: Remember my opening remarks at Trump Tower when I opened. Everybody said, oh, he was so tough. And I used the word 'rape.' And yesterday it came out where the journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before. They won't want to mention that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here's a question for the left liberal Democrats, all these people that support illegal immigration in this country.

Can you explain to the members of this country and our community and our family in America how it is so outrageous for the president to actually speak about the violence that is being committed by some against migrant women? Think about this. If one American woman gets raped, isn't that too much? If one American woman, let's say Kate Steinle gets murdered, isn't that one too many?

And nobody seems to be saying that, you know, all these people across the border, they are guilty of this. Nobody is saying that. Not all people. We know that people come across the border. They want a better life for their children, their grandchildren.

We are just asking come and come legally. Since the media is impervious to truth and facts, let us educate them as we always need to. Earlier this week, the 'L.A. Times', they reported on the caravans that moved through Latin America and they found that robberies, rapes, assaults, perpetrated by smugglers, cartel members and Mexican immigration agents are common. And in one incident, they pointed to a number of years ago, 72 in 2010, kidnapped migrants were killed by a cartel in northern Mexico.

Look at this McClatchy report saying here, as many of six out of ten Central American women and girls are raped as they pass through Mexico hoping to cross illegally in the United States, Amnesty International reported.

These numbers are beyond disturbing. And then, of course, there is all the human smuggling, all the sex trafficking. We played the tape numerous times, 642,000 crimes, charges against illegal immigrants in a seven-year period against Americans in one state. That is crimes against Texans, and including the most violent crimes.

For all the information we have, it is a very serious problem that is impacting people in our country. What's so inexcusable about all of this is the left refuse to respect America's right to sovereignty and security. It's not their families that are dealing with this apparently. And, by the way, this includes all the facts and all the evidence.

Listen to this. Under President Trump, border crossings are down over 70 percent. But since Congress refused to build the wall, we are beginning to see an uptick at the border.

Take a look at the headline: 'Illegal immigration up 200 percent this past month in March after Senate legalization debate.' People trying to come in the country illegal. Guess what? There is nothing stupid about what they are doing, especially people that want a better life. And they know America's backdoor is wide open. And they know they can essentially walk in whenever they want.

That also means that people that are criminal elements, they too can walk in. That means even gang members can walk in. That means people, even terrorists can walk in.

Every American is in jeopardy. And according to the Department of Justice, asylum-seekers have an 88 percent chance of avoiding expedited removal just by claiming they have a, quote, 'credible fear.'

There is a reason why President Trump's poll numbers are now surging. Why? It's very simple. He is actually keeping his word, his campaign promises. And the American people like it and they are responding positively. No matter how much they lie about him, attack him on basically everything.

This is a model for the rest of the GOP and the Republican Party. You want to win in 2018? Keep your promises. Fight for the American people. Just basic, simple common sense and good business.

We also have tonight huge developments in the House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes' attempt to get to the truth about the corrupt Russia investigation. The FBI is finally responding tonight to Chairman Nunes and his request for Congress to be able to see an unredacted revision of the original document that set off this phony Russia probe. In a statement, the FBI is saying, quote, 'the FBI received the reference letter from Chairman Nunes and we are reviewing it to determine the next steps. As a general matter, before FBI records may be released outside the FBI to include congressional committees, they must first undergo the standard review and redaction process to ensure that statutorily restricted information such as grand jury material, classified material, sensitive law enforcement material, and other privileged material is not improperly disclosed.'

They first asked this in August of 2017. They have had plenty of time to do their job. By the way, you want to protect classified information? Why did you give Hillary a pass? Why did you exonerate her without investigating her?

So, it sounds like here the FBI is going to again refuse to comply with the request to turn over unredacted documents. Chairman Nunes is given the bureau, the DOJ until next Wednesday to cooperate and he is going to issue subpoenas.

I have a better idea. How about we hold Rod Rosenstein in contempt to Congress? Because he is the one stonewalling. I have never seen such a level of stonewalling. And it's being led by Rosenstein and it's reaching unprecedented levels.

It seems that Rosenstein is terrified that the American people are going to find out the truth about all these nefarious activities of the top-ranking FBI/DOJ officials were doing against the Trump campaign. In other words, his friends.

And remember, Rosenstein, well, he is the guy groveling for Paul Ryan in January and begging the speaker to prevent Nunes from actually seeing the documents that later became the Nunes memo. Rosenstein clearly has his way, we wouldn't know anything about the rampant FISA abuses. And, by the way, he has a major conflict of interest in all of this. He should have recused himself and he should be removed now.

That's why Congressman Nunes is doing, you know, these things which are so important. If the FBI and Rod Rosenstein, if they want to continue to obstruct Congress from conducting oversight, then Nunes needs to issue more subpoenas and hold these people in contempt.

The deep state is scared to death because they know the truth is now being uncovered and what they did is now being exposed. And also, we know it to be illegal. Now, also tonight, a House Judiciary Committee aide is telling Fox News again the DOJ has failed to meet in this case Chairman Bob Goodlatte's deadline to turn over 1.2 million documents. This is now obstruction on their part.

Congress has a constitutional role. It's called oversight. It's called checks and balances. It's called coequal branches of government, remember? And this is why it's critical that Congress keeps pressing for answers.

One of the biggest liberals trying to block this from happening, oh, our friend Democratic congressman wannabe MSNBC conspiracy host Adam Schiff. Now, he is by far the biggest liar in the United States Congress. So, we have the evidence.

Here is why: For over a year, Shifty Adam Schiff has been purposefully and maliciously misleading the country about what is really going on with the Russia investigation. You don't believe it?

Take a look at the ever-changing talking points. I mean, you can't make this stuff up. He doesn't even remember his own lies. Take a look.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC: What do you got hard?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D—CALIFORNIA: Well, Chris -- yes, Chris, unfortunately, I can't go in the evidence that's being presented --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you have something hard that you can't reveal?

SCHIFF: I can't reveal that, Chris.

Of course, there is one thing to say there is evidence, there is another thing to say we can prove this or prove it beyond a reasonable doubt or there's enough evidence to bring to a grand jury for purposes of the criminal indictment.

I don't think we can say anything definitively at this point. We are still at the very early stage of the investigation.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: We haven't seen an actual proof of cooperation and collusion. So, what am I missing here?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, I think you have to look at the pattern and the chronology. The Russians offered help. The campaign accepted help. The Russians gave help. And the president made full use of that help. That is pretty damning.

MEGHAN MCCAIN, ABC: Last March, you said you had more than circumstantial evidence of treasonous collusion with Russia. What specifically were you referring to? And please be specific, because if it's true, I believe Americans have a right to know a year later what that is.

SCHIFF: Well, I certainly said that there is ample evidence of collusion. I never used the word treason. Only Steve Bannon used that word. But if you look at the facts that are already in the public domain, they are pretty damning.

The American people need to know whether the Russians still have something they can hold over president's head, the president of the United States. So, our work is far from done. I can certainly say with confidence that there is significant evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Collusion is not a crime. You are supposed to be a congressman and you are nothing but a national embarrassment. You've had 14 months.

This guy is just pathetic. He can't keep his own story straight and he looked stupid on 'The View', which by the way is a spectacular achievement.

And at this point, Congressman Schiff has zero credibility which makes him perfect candidate to be a contributor on conspiracy TV MSNBC.

Well, let's be honest, that probably is his ultimate goal.

Also tonight, Catherine Herridge, she has uncovered newly released text messages between the FBI lovebirds, professional Trump haters Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. And they indicate that Strzok went to London in August of 2016 to interview a key witness just days after the FBI opened their Russia investigation. Interesting, he is the guy at the heart of all of this.

According to this text, the Trump-hating FBI official, well, he appears to be -- he and his lover debating what they were going to reveal to the bosses at the FBI when Strzok gets back to Washington, D.C., what do we tell them? How about the truth?

And then a week later, well, the texts also seemed to reference is a series of high profile briefings beginning at the Obama White House and on Capitol Hill. The question is, who was Strzok interviewing in Great Britain? Could it have been Christopher Steele? We're going to continue to stay on the story.

Finally tonight, all right, Hillary Clinton needs to go away. You know what? She can't accept she has lost. She's regularly adding to this very, very long list of people, places and things for her stunning election defeat.

She is a horrible candidate. No message. It's pathetic at this point. I almost, not quite, almost feel sorry for her.

Take a look at this list that Hillary can't top. She's got a problem. Imagine if she was president, actually scary.

Instead of constantly whining and complaining about losing, Hillary is actually now trying to take credit -- Hillary Clinton -- for starting the #metoo movement. I didn't make this up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(EDN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She is just delusional or maybe she thinks we are too dumb and we'll actually believe her.

Here is a little news flash for Hillary. She was best friends with serial abuser Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of sexual misconduct by all of those women. And according to the Center for Responsive Politics, Weinstein donated $44,000 to the Clinton campaign, gave an additional 15 grand to her super PAC or super PACs with ties to the Clintons.

So, Hillary, no, you didn't have anything to do with the #metoo movement. Instead, you kind of propped up people like Weinstein. And then there is the little comfortable truth that yes, you viciously smeared, Hillary, slandered, Hillary, and tried to discredit your husband's accusers.

Remember you threatened Gennifer Flowers saying that you would crucify her in a courtroom? And then you claimed that Monica Lewinsky was a narcissistic loony tune? And then refused to deny that you said it years later in an interview with Diane Sawyer? And then, of course, you intimidated Juanita Broaddrick after she accused your husband of raping her in a hotel in Arkansas? And we can't forget how her family foundation took tens of millions of dollars from all these countries that abuse women.

So, Hillary, we know you are bitter about what happened, here's some free advice. Do yourself a favor. Go fishing. Stop talking.

Here with reaction, NRATV contributor, former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino, author of the best-selling book now in bookstores this week, Geraldo, "The Geraldo Show", FOX News correspondent at large.

You know, Geraldo, this comes down to a very fundamental issue as it relates to the president. There are people that have crossed this border, those weak borders and have raped Americans. There are -- not the majority.

Nobody is saying the majority. I know most people want jobs and a better opportunity. I don't blame people. I have been down to the border. I have been in Mexico.

And other people like Kate Steinle had been murdered. Isn't one murder, isn't one rape enough? Because the numbers of the violent crimes are in the hundreds of thousands, Geraldo, over the years.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: First of all, Sean, we had a little earthquake here in California today, 5.3 on the Richter scale.

HANNITY: That's because you are out there.

RIVERA: Your opening monologue was a lot tougher than the earthquake.

I also want to say before I start that I share your enthusiasm that the president's approval ratings have now ticked up and indeed at least one survey are above 50 percent for the first time during his presidency.

HANNITY: Fifty-one.

RIVERA: Fifty-one. But I do believe, and this is where I know that you and I disagree and I disagree with most of the audience watching me right now will disagree. I think that this immigrant crisis is manufactured. I think it's an overreaction to the so-called caravan of 1,000 that is now broken up in the southern city around Oaxaca and Puebla. They are all now seeking asylum in Mexico --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You have seen the tape. I sat through security briefing in seven-year period of time, including murder, and rape and other violent crime, 642,000 crimes in total. You have seen me play the tape. How can you stay that that's being overstated?

RIVERA: I say it with absolute certainty. I say it that illegal immigration across the southern border is near 46-year lows. We had a spike in March, probably having to do with the demand for agricultural workers here in the southwestern part of the country.

HANNITY: Let me bring in Dan.

If one woman gets raped or one Kate Steinle gets murdered, isn't that enough that we protect our family, our fellow Americans first?

DAN BONGINO, NRATV CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, it absolutely is. I was listening to Mark Stein (ph) the other night, he had great comments.

He said it's odd, if you are an American citizen entering back to America in an airport, you know, you get a damned cavity search at the border by our own people. And yet, there are people who just casually walk across the southern border, narco traffickers. We know terrorists are aware of the southern border.

And I know Geraldo and I had a beef about this the other day but it's true. It's a fact. I know they are aware of the southern border. People have died.

And, Sean, there is a real price to illegal immigration. I don't know why Geraldo keeps denying that.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Twenty seconds, Geraldo.

RIVERA: That is not fair. That is not fair. I do not deny that there is crime committed against these poor vulnerable people coming from the south. Fleeing disrupted economies, drug cartels, gangsters, murder, they are seeking a better life.

Just as our immigrant parents sought a better life here. I get that. That is why --

HANNITY: Thank you, both.

RIVERA: OK, I'm sorry.

HANNITY: No, no, thank you.

The great one, Mark Levin, coming up.

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: We are told that Mueller wants to -- wants to interview the president of the United States who knows nothing, who has been a witness to nothing, who is not a target of the investigation. What we are seeing now is conduct by two public officials. Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein that is unethical, unprofessional, an embarrassment to the United States government and is undermining equal enforcement of the law.

This is a perjury trap, plain and simple. This is nonsense. This is outrageous. It should end right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova on this program last night eviscerating the deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. And the mainstream media, by the way, also deserves blame.

Joining us now, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley. He had a great column up on thehill.com entitled, 'When will the media accept that Trump is not a criminal target?'

Professor, I'll let you answer your own question.

They seem to not want to accept that reality. It's been, what, over a year we have been looking into this in a lot of varying ways.

JONATHAN TURLEY, GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: Yes, there is a troubling pathology in the news where people seem to be unwilling to cover what is positive news for President Trump. There is not positive news as well. But that rather one-sided account is getting increasingly alarming.

The fact is that there is not a strong credible case of crime that is emerging from this investigation. After a year, after hundreds of thousands of documents that have been turned over, after multiple cooperating witnesses, after dozens of criminal counts, none of those filings have created a nexus between a criminal act and the president or even the campaign for the most part.

HANNITY: And collusion, Professor, is not a crime, is it?

TURLEY: It's not. And, you know, we went through months where people were arguing, talking as if there was a collusion crime. But the interesting thing is, look, collusion and obstruction, you have an exceptionally weak case that has emerged so far.

On collusion, there is an absence of evidence. There is an absence of anything connecting the president or the campaign. The last major filing said that no Trump official knowingly engaged Russians in their hacking aspect of their intervention. There could be new evidence but we haven't heard of it.

On the issue of obstruction, I think the president has what may be insurmountable defenses. You know, he can easily argue that he fired Comey for cause. Lots of people calling for him to be fired.

HANNITY: Wait, Rod Rosenstein recommended it, too. He'd be witness number one which I think conflicts him out of the whole deal and even the appointment of Mueller.

Let me ask you this. If there is no underlying crimes, professor, which you are saying and asserting there isn't and he has the right to fire anybody and there is no crime of collusion, and why would any lawyer allow a sitting president to be questioned by a special counsel?

TURLEY: Well, Sean, first of all we need to be careful. Obviously we don't know what Mueller has. There may be more crime evidence, they maybe more allegations to make but we haven't seen them so far. And that's quite telling. The president's status hasn't changed in a year. He was a subject before and he still is a subject and not a target.

But as for the sit-down, it's going to be hard for the president not to do that. The good news is Mueller is asking about four categories, where I think his defense is, the president's defenses are the strongest. That sort of frontal attacks where the armor is the thickest. I think that he could sit down and thread that needle if he listens to his counsel and prepares for it.

HANNITY: Why should he have to, I guess is the question? I'll ask Mark Levin that. What about article one that literally empowers Congress for oversight purposes in the government? And I only have about 25 seconds. Doesn't Congress -- doesn't the DOJ have to cooperate? These subpoenas went out in August 2017.

MARK LEVIN, HOST, FOX NEWS: Right. I agree with you on that. I have been a long advocate of congressional oversight authority. I think Congress rolls over too readily. This has been too long. That material should have been turned over. I'm not sure why it has not. But at some point Congress has to think about using some of its inherent authority to say this is a voluntary act. You know, we are an equal branch of government.

HANNITY: Yes, coequal supposedly. All right. Professor, good to see you. Thank you.

TURLEY: Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, the great one Mark Levin weighs in on whether the president should ever talk to Robert Mueller. That's next.

HANNITY: Joining us now the host of CRTV Levin TV and the host of Life, Liberty and Levin right here on the Fox News Channel. As a matter of fact, this weekend, Governor Palin is going to be your guest on the show. I always liked Governor Palin. And we haven't heard from her in a while. I look forward to watching, Mark.

All right. So the big question now is what the president needs to do. Apparently the president's lawyers negotiated with the special counsel over the idea that the president would speak with Robert Mueller.

The president himself is like I have nothing to hide. I'd speak with him. But if there is no underlying crime, if collusion is not a crime and the president has the right to fire Comey or anybody else and even Comey admitted as much, then the question is, you know, if they want to get into the president's mindset, your thoughts can't represent a crime in my opinion. You are the constitutional expert. Would you allow if the president was your client, would you allow him to speak to Robert Mueller?

LEVIN: No. Let me tell you, I wouldn't allow him to speak for his sake or the sake of the office of the presidency. Because this is a rogue prosecutor who is investigating nothing. You understand that? He is investigating nothing. There is no underlying crime.

When he got his appointment by the deputy attorney general, the deputy attorney general did not provide basis for the appointment. That is, he didn't say here are the criminal statutes I want you to investigate. Because there aren't any.

I want to make a point that I don't believe anybody else has made. And this is very, very important for the president, and for the president's lawyers and the nation.

The official position of the United States Department of Justice under Democrat administration and Republican administration was set out by the Office of Legal Counsel. That's the constitutional office within the Department of Justice in two memoranda.

And this memoranda says the president of the United States cannot be indicted while he is in office. Cannot be indicted while he is in office. So he can't be a criminal target. The president of the United States can't be a criminal target because he can't be indicted.

That's the official position of Mr. Mueller's bosses over there at the Department of Justice. That's number one. Number two, I keep hearing well, but what if he is subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury? Subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury.

Well, then you go to the federal judge and you say to the federal judge your honor, my client can't be indicted. That is the position of his bosses so why is he going in front of a federal grand jury? What we need him as a witness. A witness to what? What criminal statute, or what criminal violation do you think he was a witness to that he needs to testify to?

Well, we think he may have committed obstruction. And even though we may not charge him -- excuse me, Mr. Mueller. This is a criminal grand jury. This isn't being done so you can issue your report. So there are many constitutional obstacles of course to this argument that the president obstructed justice.

So firing a subordinate that's obstructing justice? That's absurd. If that's obstructing justice then when Mr. Mueller fired Mr. Strzok, maybe that's obstruction of justice, too, interfering with an investigation.

What I'm saying is when I watch people come on TV and say he can be subpoenaed. Well, anybody can be subpoenaed. He is the president of the United States. And you damn well better have a strong reason for trying to drag him in front of a grand jury, that's number one.

Number two, a federal judge is not going to just accept that kind of a spectacle and Mr. Mueller knows is. That's why they are trying to negotiate at least some kind of a deal. You are going to drag a president who is dealing with all of these issues all over the world, who's dealing with China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and so forth and so on, and bring him in front of a grand jury? A judge is not going to want that kind of constitutional crisis.

That's why Mr. Mueller is trying to negotiate some basis to interview Mr. Trump. But if I were Mr. Trump I'd say you know what? I didn't do anything wrong, and that's exactly why I'm not talking to you. That's number one. I'm going to protect this office for Democrat and Republicans who elected to the president of the United States, that's number two.

You have crimes that you want to prosecute? Go for it, baby. But I didn't commit a crime. I'm not going to be indicted. I'm not going to be dragged in front of a federal grand jury and that's that. That's what the president should say.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this next question because I think this is key. And there's been very few of us that have done this deep dive into this, I would argue that corrupt team that Robert Mueller put together.

Everyone say he is beyond reproach. Well, look at his handling in the anthrax case post-9/11. Look at, you know, the case when he was in Boston as it relates to Whitey Bolger. Four innocent people went to jail, a $100,000 plus settlement. Two of those guys, two of the four died in jail.

And then you got this guy Andrew Weissmann the New York Time calls the Mueller's pit bull. OK. That's a guy that as a result of his actions twice was excoriated by judges for withholding exculpatory evidence. Tens of thousands of jobs who lost at Anderson County for no reason at all.

LEVIN: Right.

HANNITY: Overturned 9, zero in the Supreme Court. You and I both know that doesn't happen a lot. And a guy that sent four Maryland executives to jail, Mar, four for a year, and that was overturned by the fifth circuit.

LEVIN: Right.

HANNITY: Wait a minute. Why would Robert Mueller with his background be appointing only Obama, only Hillary, only DNC donors and corrupt people like Weissmann to his team to be his pit bull?

LEVIN: And why are the Democrats so keen on him? Why are the media so keen on him? There is a lot of leaks coming out of that operation, too. Among them to the Washington Post the other day. He wants to put a report out by June or July. Where they are probably going to suggest the president of the United States committed obstruction of justice.

Not only is that outrageous, to the extent he does a report it's supposed to be to the deputy attorney general on the crime he's found or the crimes he's prosecuting. He is not supposed to be give opinions.

Let's be clear about something. The media treats this guy like he is a judge. He's not a judge. He's a prosecutor. And there are two sides to every argument. That's number one. Number two, he is going to put out a report accusing the president of the United States of obstruction of justice? When, in fact, that means that the president of the United States will be accused of obstruction of justice for impeachment purposes?

That leak should tell the president of the United States everything he needs to know, which is that Mueller is out to destroy him.

HANNITY: All right.

LEVIN: He is out to run a report to give it to the Democrats and the House of Representatives.

HANNITY: We have a little over a minute left. And I would argue he would stepping right into a perjury trap. If there is no underlying crime and they can't indict the president.

LEVIN: Defend the office of the presidency and defend yourself.

HANNITY: Well said. That is why we call you the great one. Rod Rosenstein he shouldn't even be in the position, number one. Number two, isn't he conflicted out if he is the number one witness as it relates to obstruction with Comey because he wrote a letter recommending such?

And in fact he signed on to this, extended this FISA warrant himself? Knowing that this was bought and paid for Hillary propaganda, Russian lies? And then appoints Mueller. How does he get away with the conflict? How do you see him in all this?

LEVIN: I see him as very bizarre. And really out of line. In addition to everything you said, we now know when that Mueller went in to Mr. Manafort's apartment at 5 or 6 in morning when he and his wife were in bed, with the FBI's were the guns drawn, he got a warrant from a federal judge, when he went in there and he gathered information and then he goes to the deputy attorney general a week later to have his authority expanded to cover what he had just done a week before.

So Mr. Rosenstein expands his authority to cover the tracks for Mueller who was doing things he shouldn't have done. And the reason why this is important, America, is this. Mr. Rosenstein is not the attorney general of the United States.

HANNITY: I got to go. Well said.

LEVIN: And he is acting like it.

HANNITY: All right. Sunday night, Life, Liberty, Levin. Governor Palin will be Mark's guest. And you don't want to miss it. I'm watching every week. Thank you. Great one. I appreciate it.

When we come back, the incredible ugliness from the left. You won't believe what they are saying about President Trump, Republicans. This crosses even a new line. Newt Gingrich is next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So the left's hatred for Republicans and President Trump knows no bounds. Let's listen to what California Senator Kamala Harris joked about with Ellen DeGeneres today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELLEN DEGENERES, COMEDIAN: If you had to be stuck in an elevator with President Trump, Mike Pence or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D—CALIF.: Does one of us have to come out alive?

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Does one of us have to come out alive? And then yesterday Robert De Niro he was asked about the success of Roseanne reboot, he took a shot at the president and said, quote, 'We are at a point with this it's beyond trying to see another person's point of view. There are ways that you can talk about that but we are at a point where the things that are happening in the country are so bad, and it comes from Trump. There are so many people who have left this administration. It's a serious thing. I don't care about Roseanne.'

It sounds like De Niro isn't happy that there is finally a TV show that actually appeals to Americans that they actually want to watch.

With reaction, the author of the best-selling book 'Vengeance.' He has been incognito; he has been missing in action, former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich. Welcome back, sir. How are you?

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER UNITED STATES SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Good to be with you. The fact is we're in the middle of a culture Civil War and the language is the language of a Civil War. People say horrendous things and they mean them.

I think on the left, the level of hostility at every single zone. If you look at people like Marco Rubio being charged with, he is responsible for murder because he takes money from the alt-right. I mean, this is the kind of horrific language that makes it impossible to bring people together because they really are that far apart.

HANNITY: Yes. So the president is not a target. We learned that. We know that the Washington Post even reporting that, all right, the Mueller unlikely to indict Trump, a sitting president. Collusion isn't a crime.

And I'm watching all of this unfold and he is going to issue a series of reports on all of this. And then we see this whole other side where Hillary steals a primary and Hillary has the fixed, we know she deleted, acid wash, subpoena, emails, breaks up, you know, different devices. All that happens.

Then we find out, it takes a year and we find out she is the one who paid for the phony Russian dossier. The cover-up of the crime she committed with Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, and of course Loretta Lynch and then they lie to a FISA court. We have real evidence and real truth. No evidence of Trump Russia collusion but that's all the rest of the media talks about. And then of course the president has a lot of success stories. Nobody talks about that either. Why?

GINGRICH: Well, let me go back to a very simple model. We are in a culture civil war. If you are the left, you never talk about your side's weaknesses and you never acknowledge the other side's strengths.

And of course, what is happening to the left is if you are an average American, you see more jobs every month. More investment every month. You see Trump doing what he promised he would do. You see him standing up for America.

And your choice is left-wingers who thinks it's OK to have thousands of people cross the border versus protecting America. You know, inch by inch, Trump is actually organizing exactly like Andrew Jackson a majority that I think will get him re-elected. That will actually be decisive in changing America's future.

HANNITY: All right. So you wrote a column, Mitch McConnell out there saying Republicans are going to face strong headwinds. We hear from anybody else in the media, a big blue wave is coming in November.

You believe republicans can win in November. I think there is a lot at stake. Not the least of which if Pelosi become speaker they want to impeach Donald Trump and they'll make up a reason if they have to. So the question is, what are the Republicans need to do -- it's April -- from now until November to win?

GINGRICH: Well, let me remind everyone having spent a lot of my years as you know as an old friend campaigning. I was behind 51, 37 in September in my third campaign having lost twice. I won that election 54, 46.

George H.W. Bush who is behind in May by 19 points and won in November by six. That means one out of every five Americans switched between May and November. Now why do I say that? We are a long way from the 2018 election. If we end up with the anti-tax cuts Democrats, the anti-Semitic Democrats, the socialist Democrats, the nut cake Democrats and the people who have no positive solution for anything, if they end being what the issue is about we're going to win a shocking election.

If we are passing slow and stupid and we allow them to define the election we could lose. So, the test for the Republican Party one of the greatest tests of my lifetime. Can we tell a simple clear-cut story? And Trump today in West Virginia did a good job.

And again, I'm old fashioned tough, I believe in fighting, I believe in a real campaign. If we can have a real campaign we will do surprisingly well this fall.

HANNITY: All right, Mr. Speaker, good to have you back. I know you have been spending time.

GINGRICH: Good to see you.

HANNITY: Your wife obviously is the ambassador to the Vatican and Holy Sea. Thank you for being with us.

When we come back, our video of the day. The Hannity hotline, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Earlier today, I happened to be a big fan of USC champ Conor McGregor involved in a strange backstage melee after a press conference for a UFC event. But it wasn't another fighter he mixed it up with. He kind of mixing it up with a bus. Not sure what this is all about. Take a look.

I think he won. I think the bus lost. Time for the Hannity Hotline.

