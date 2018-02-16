Hannity: Examining key points from Russian indictments

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 16, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: This is a Fox News alert. Welcome to the special edition of "Hannity."

Now, since the day President Trump was elected, the media, the left in this country, they have been trying to convince you, the American people, that President Trump colluded with the Russians in order to win the election. We have been telling you there's no evidence, and tonight we have proof. There's still no evidence.

Now, today, the special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals, three Russian companies for engaging in information warfare against the United States and interfering in the 2016 election. Now, this indictment shows this was widespread, in terms of a Russian effort, it dates back to 2014 during the Obama administration, it was meant to sow discord in the U.S. political system.

Now, tonight, President Obama and his team, they have a lot of explaining to do about why they did not act or tell the American people about the Russian intrusion into our political process. And also breaking tonight, the Department of Justice is saying that the Russian interference did not affect the outcome of the election. And no Americans were, quote, wittingly involved.

There's also nothing in this indictment about Trump-Russia collusion, which continues to prove that the media, the Democrats, the left, they have been flat-out lying to you.

And also breaking right now, The Daily Caller reporting that the demoted Department of Justice official, Bruce Ohr, he did not disclose to ethics officials that his wife was being paid by Fusion GPS. That's the company that put together the Clinton bought and paid for phony dossier filled with Russian and Russian government lies.

And also The Washington Examiner, Byron York, is asking why James Comey's memos about his conversations with President Trump, why they are being kept secret. Here's a hint. Congressman Trey Gowdy has read them, he said if they were released, the memos would help President Trump's legal team crush any obstruction of justice narrative.

Also, Sara Carter has a huge development tonight about Robert Mueller's top prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. Sara exposes some very disturbing, unethical behavior by Mr. Weissmann. We have that and so much more in our breaking news Friday night opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. Let's start with what the media will not tell you tonight. Some of the biggest news in today's indictment is what is not included. It does not say that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians. It does not say that anybody on the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians. It does not say that President Trump obstructed justice. It does not say that Donald Trump Jr. attempted to collude with the Russians.

Now, the same goes for Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The biggest examples of Russian collusion for 2016 that we know about, that we have real concrete evidence of, is, one, Hillary Clinton, bought and paid for dossier. The one that used Russian government sources to peddle Russian propaganda, lies, to influence the American people in the past election in 2016.

And the other example of Russia collusion, number two, is that we know to be true, deals with Uranium One and Vladimir Putin and people he had on the ground in America involved in bribery and money laundering and kickback and racketeering schemes. It all took place in this country. We will have more on this later tonight.

But first, here are the key points from this indictment. Thirteen Russian nationals, three Russian companies, launched the campaign of information warfare. It started back in 2014. And eventually culminated in interfering with the 2016 election. The goal was simple, to sow political discord in the United States of America. Yes, no kidding.

Now, we have been telling you all about Uranium One, all about the dossier, filled with Russian lies. Now this is critical. After the election the same Russian trolls that attempted to undermine then President-elect Donald Trump, well, they went out there, President Trump finally is reacting to this today, because they were undermining the president after the election. Russia started their anti-U.S. campaign in 2014, long before he announced that he would run for president. He said I. And then the results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong, no collusion.

Now, the White House -- they also put out a statement tonight, quoting the president, they said, quote, it is more important than ever before to come together as Americans. We cannot allow those seeking to sew confusion, discord, rancor to be successful. It's time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, the wild false allegations, the farfetched theories which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors like Russia and do nothing to protect the principles of our institutions. We must unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy, our elections.

Now, that this indictment shows is nothing short of a sophisticated effort by the Russians to gain influence in America. Now, we have been telling you this, about Vladimir Putin, about Russian operatives, about how they've been involved in sophisticated schemes. We have been going back to as early as 2009.

Remember, he had people, operatives on the ground with the purpose of breaking into America's uranium market. We also told you how those Russian operatives were involved and we knew it because we had an insider on the ground, an FBI informant that they were involved in bribery, in kickbacks, and money laundering, racketeering, all in a scheme, yes, tied to Hillary Clinton.

Now, that's the deal with the Clinton State Department and the Obama administration. They ignored this FBI investigation. What this informant was telling them was going on in the inside. And inexplicably they approved in 2010 giving Vladimir Putin control of over 20 percent of America's uranium market.

We had the informant warning us on the inside the entire time. Nobody listened. And the clueless media, they ignored this Russian interference.

Now, this only matters apparently if the Russians are involved, if you can use it to bludgeon president Trump politically. Now, sadly, Putin and Russia, they were successful in 2010, they got the uranium. Now, even though we already have a shortage of uranium in America, we have to import uranium.

Now, let's get back to the indictment. It lays out allegations that begin in 2014. Where Russian nationals, they were working together, with a troll farm located in St. Petersburg, Russia, trying to influence the election. Why wouldn't they after they got uranium?

Now, they did this by, quote, posing as U.S. persons and creating false U.S. personas, social media pages and groups designed to attract U.S. audiences. Now, these Russian trolls also staged political rallies while pretending to be American political activists and paid Americans in the U.S. to attack certain candidates.

This operation at a monthly budget of over $1 million. It included Russians that were operating inside this country, just like they were in 2009. In this case, again, the Russians got caught red-handed. And as we have been explaining, well, there were no Americans, including anybody from the Trump campaign, that were knowingly involved and these efforts did not impact the election results.

Now, here's what the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, said earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROD ROSENSTEIN, DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charge conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And you people in the media that paid no attention to Putin and his operatives in 2009 and '10 and Uranium One, pay close attention to what Rosenstein says here. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROSENSTEIN: The Russians also recruited and paid real Americans to engage in political activities, promote political campaigns, and stage political rallies. The defendants and their co-conspirators pretended to be grassroots activists. According to the indictment, the Americans did not know they were communicating with Russians.

After the election, the defendants allegedly staged rallies to support the president-elect while simultaneously staging rallies to protest his election. For example, the defendants organized one rally to support the president-elect and another rally to oppose him, both in New York on the same day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Both in New York the same day.

So, the Russians were actually organizing rallies and engaging in political activities for both campaigns. And after the election, they were seeking to undermine then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Here's how it lays out, quote: In and around November of 2016, defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally in New York through one organization-controlled groups designed to show your support for President- elect Donald Trump held on or about November 12th, 2016. At the exact same time, defendants and their co-conspirators through another organization- controlled group, they organized a rally also in New York called "Trump is not my president" held on or about November 12, 2016.

Now, similarly, defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally entitled Charlotte against Trump in Charlotte, North Carolina, held on or about November 19th, 2016.

So, this wasn't as one-sided as the media is trying to make it out to be. In fact, this indictment continues to prove that the media has been wrong and lying to the American people, no evidence, for over a year now, pushing their bizarre conspiracy theories about Trump-Russia collusion. That with no evidence is nonexistent. You may remember a lot of this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: A dizzying 24 hours in the Russia investigation no longer just inching toward the president. This morning, it is more like careening.

CARL BERNSTEIN, VETERAN JOURNALIST: I think this is a potentially more dangerous situation than Watergate. We're at a dangerous moment. And that's because we are looking at the possibility that the president of the United States and those around him during an election campaign colluded with a hostile foreign power to undermine the basis of our democracy.

DAN RATHER, VETERAN JOURNALIST: Donald Trump is afraid. . . a political hurricane is out there at sea for him. We'll call it Hurricane Vladimir, if you will, the whole Russian thing.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: This is evidence of willingness to commit collusion.

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER ASSISTANT SPECIAL WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: There's outright treason. I mean, there is not question that what he's doing is giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC: Tom Friedman said the election hacking is at the caliber of a Pearl Harbor or 9/11. Do you agree with that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I completely agree with that.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC: Donald Trump now sits at the threshold of impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: It's been over a year these types of comments without any evidence, facts obviously don't matter to the fake news media. No evidence of collusion. And this indictment says no American, no member of the Trump campaign wittingly tried to help the Russians.

Now, you know, a lot of people are shocked by this indictment, and there was a gigantic, collective gasp from liberals, the mainstream media, when this news came out earlier today. Why is anybody surprised? That's my question.

Russian election interference, it goes back decades. As we have been reporting an FBI informant that is now talking to three separate congressional committees and just the last couple of weeks, well, he discovered back in 2009, undercover for six years, all told 30 years in his life, but he noticed in 2009 this was an informant, with the FBI, about a plan that Vladimir Putin had to corner America's uranium market. This all started in 2009.

Then he discovered there was bribery, kickbacks, money laundering, racketeering and other types of extortion going on. The FBI, then-run by Ronald Mueller, they were being informed every step of the way. And they did nothing. Robert Mueller has questions to answer.

And this informant is also saying Russia paid millions to a lobbying firm, all in an attempt to influence then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. That company APCO Worldwide. They deny the allegations. Now, this Putin- led operation back in 2009, nobody in the media is telling you, started over years before, a year and a half before the CFIUS board, that's nine Obama federal agencies, including Hillary as secretary of state, Eric Holder at Justice, approved the sale of Uranium One.

And key players involved in that decision, they should have known all this was going on. But they approved it anyway. And the real question is, knowing all of this, knowing Putin's efforts in '09 and knowing we didn't have enough uranium in America, why would CFIUS and all of these agencies and the Obama administration, why did they allow Russia a hostile foreign entity to take control of 20 percent of our uranium? The foundational material to make nuclear weapons. And we're supposed to be surprised today's indictments?

Now, here's the other aspect of all of this, the left, the corrupt media will never tell you about. The Russian influence campaign, all right, this -- they told you about today, goes back to 2014. Where the hell is the Obama administration? What did they do then to stop this?

Now, remember, NBC news reported after the election the Obama administration didn't do more to stop Russia because they thought Hillary was going to win. That's NBC. So, in other words, it sounds like the Obama administration, they were complicit in this, they dropped the ball. And they were definitely in this case more warning signs you can shake a stick at.

In April 2016, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, he warned America's inability to predict Vladimir Putin's plans would be, quote, the biggest intelligence failure that we have had since 9/11. How right sadly he was.

Now, Barack Obama needs to tell you, the American people, what he knew and when he knew it. Maybe Obama didn't take the Russian threat seriously. Remember back during the 2012 election during a debate, he was mocking Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney was warning about the Russian threat.

Take look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: Governor Romney, I'm glad that you recognize that al Qaeda is a threat, because a few months ago when you were asked what's the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia. Not al Qaeda. You said Russia. And, the 1980s are now calling to ask their foreign policy back because, you know, the Cold War has been over for 20 years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, a year later, Putin had his people bribing, extorting, money laundering all in America to get involved in our uranium markets.

Given what we know, President Obama and top members of his administration, they owe you an explanation. Hillary owes you an explanation because what this did is a dereliction of duty. They failed to stop a major national security threat.

We did reach out to Obama's office for comments, shockingly we haven't heard back.

And another example of Russian collusion, of course, is the Clinton bought and paid for -- Clinton bought and paid for dossier filled with Russian and Russian government lies and propaganda. Hillary Clinton and the DNC, they shelled out, what, over $12 million to fund this salacious and, o course, unverified dossier that was later used as the bulk of information to get a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. The same dossier the Republican memos found that the FBI used to lie in that FISA court to get that warrant to spy on a member of the Trump campaign.

The FBI, Fusion GPS, nobody verified what was in the dossier, to this day we haven't proven a thing in the dossier. And we know that the bulk of that FISA application was made up of a political hit piece document put together by a former British spy, Christopher Steel, using Russian government sources and some of Hillary's best friend as sources. Now, also breaking, a lot of developments tonight as it relates to the case of Bruce and Nellie Ohr.

Now, we first reported on this husband and wife duo, after it was discovered that Bruce Ohr, remember the high-ranking Justice Department official, remember, he passed on the anti-Trump Steele dossier, he gave it to the FBI. It was his wife, Nellie, working for Fusion GPS on the dossier.

And according to a report in The Daily Caller, Bruce Ohr, he attempted to hide now his wife's involvement with Fusion GPS by not disclosing on required legal ethic forms that Nellie Ohr was paid by Fusion GPS. Instead, Ohr listed his wife as cyber security analyst and did not disclose Fusion GPS in any way. But that's not all. According to the report, Bruce Ohr, quote, did not obtain a conflict of interest waiver from his superiors at the Justice Department.

So, was Bruce Ohr intentionally covering up his wife's involvement for Fusion GPS and the Russian dossier? And given that intentionally falsifying government ethics documents results in jail time is Mueller's investigation, are they going to charge Bruce Ohr? Don't hold your breath.

Now also tonight, new information about James Comey's memos. Byron York, Washington Examiner points out very interesting article with the headline, why are the Comey memos secret. Now, Byron York is reporting that in July of 2017, the FBI did allow lawmakers to see the memo about Comey's version of conversations that he had with President Trump later leaked to the professor that leaked to the FBI that led to Robert Mueller. But anyway, the FBI made sure the information in these memos was severely restricted. Why would that be?

Now, Comey testified under oath that he gave the memos to that friend, they leaked to the New York Times, in the hopes that Robert Mueller would be appointed as special counsel. It happened. Now, you would think that if those memos were so explosive and so damning and so damaging and proved obstruction of justice which we keep hearing about, like Comey and the media and the Democrats are claiming, why don't we release the memos?

But they are keeping them secret for a reason. Take a look at how Congressman Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, described the memos back in December.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TREY GOWDY, R-S.C.: The obstruction of justice, remember, that started being discussed when Comey had these memos that he said he made. I've read the memos. I've read every one of Comey's memos. They would be defense exhibit A in obstruction of justice case. Not prosecution exhibit. Defense exhibit A. If Comey felt obstructed, he did a masterful job of keeping it out of any of his memos.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Defense exhibit A. So, the entire so-called scandal with the memo created by Comey, perpetrated by the Democrats and the left wing media, complicit with the Democrats, it is absolutely a farce. It's a mere political tactic. It's been used to damage President Trump and undermine his presidency.

Now, all of the Comey memos should be released. What are they hiding?

Now, also tonight, while today's indictment showed that Mueller is conducting serious work in the ongoing Russia investigation, which by the way nobody should be surprised about, there's still deeply concerning issues surrounding the team of liberal anti-Trump partisan investigators that Mueller tapped to lead his probe.

Now, this includes Mueller's top prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann, or as The New York Times calls him, Mueller's pit bull. Now, for months, we've been reporting on Weissmann's generous donations to Democratic political campaigns, including thousands to president Obama. The Wall Street Journal had revealed that Weissmann actually attended 2016 election night victory party for Hillary Clinton. And you can't forget that Weissmann actually praised then Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying President Trump's travel ban after she was fired.

Now, aside from Weissmann's clear political bias, the long time prosecutor has also been accused of employing aggressive, sketchy prosecutorial tactics which led to the imprisonment of four innocent Merrill Lynch executives. That case was ultimately overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. And Weissmann's aggressive prosecution's led to the downfall of the accounting giant Arthur Andersen. Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs.

And, by the way, the Supreme Court, they overturned them again 9-0 in that case. And we also have a brand new damning report tonight. Sara Carter who will join us in a minute, detailing even more misconduct, including a 1997 case about Andrew Weissmann, that was -- he was officially reprimanded by the judge for withholding evidence when he failed to disclose that the witness on behalf of the prosecution was also working for years as an FBI informant. This is an organized crime case.

In a memorandum, the judge reportedly described Weissmann's conduct as, quote, myopic withholding of information, reprehensible and subject, perhaps, to appropriate disciplinary measures. Oh, that's the guy Mueller hired? Ultimately, no such measures were taken, Weissmann's name was retroactively wiped from the complaint and after a Weissmann ally fought to remove his name.

And more recently, Weissmann was reported to the Department of Justice inspector general and Senate Judiciary Committee for, quote, corrupt legal practices. In fact, civil rights attorney David Schoen, he called for Weissmann to be investigated for this alleged past misconduct. We did reach out to the special counsel's office for comments on Sara's reporting, shockingly, they don't answer our calls.

The sum of all of this is this. The big news today, zero evidence, again, a year-plus, no evidence that Trump, his campaign, colluded in any way, shape, matter, or form. We have been telling you this for over a year. Shows us the evidence. We want to see it.

Now, it's time for the Democrats and the media to finally start telling the truth to you, the American people, about the situation. And that means to tell you about real collusion as it relates to Uranium One in 2009. As it relates to why would you allow Putin and his operatives to get away with that.

And number two, as it relates to the bought and paid for phony dossier that was all designed to manipulate the American people. Tonight, we have comprehensive analysis. Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett, Dr. Gorka, Judge Jeanine Pirro and much more on this busy, special edition HANNITY breaking news night.

HANNITY: All right. As we continue, joining us now with reaction to tonight's opening monologue, FOX News contributor, investigative reporter Sara Carter, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, former deputy assistant to the president, Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka.

All right. Gregg, I'll just let you respond to everything today and the only thing I'm going to say is the only thing shocking to me is that anybody is shocked because we have been telling everybody about Russia's work, influence, dirty deeds in this country now for a long time. And the rest of the media has been literally ignoring the biggest story in their life if they can open their eyes.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS: This shouldn't come as a surprise to anybody who has read the DNI report that came out a year ago in January, in which they detail over the course of decades the Russians and before them the Soviet's efforts to sow discord and disruption and chaos in democracies especially America. Why, they're an authoritarian government and they hate democracies.

But you could hear the groan today across the nation among Democrats and the liberal media. They were so disappointed that when Rosenstein stepped to the podium, he said not a word about Trump-Russian collusion.

You know, the FBI has been at it for a year and a half, they found not a shred of it. Mueller has been at it since last May and apparently hasn't found any evidence of it. But don't be surprised by what happened today.

This doesn't mean that Mueller is shifting away from Trump. No, his eyes are squarely on Donald Trump. If they can't find evidence of collusion, Mueller will likely try to pursue a case of obstruction, which doesn't apply.

HANNITY: Listen to what Trey Gowdy said. Let's see the Comey memos. He said exhibit A for the defense, exculpatory. Release them.

JARRETT: I'm sure it's absolutely exculpatory, because at the time, Comey was writing them, he didn't envision being fired. He's an arrogant guy and it never occurred to him that he would be, although he certainly deserved to be.

HANNITY: All right. Sara, end of the day, Russians actually campaigned for and against Donald Trump in this whole thing. That's -- what an irony. They wanted to sew discord, just like they were able to manipulate America and the Obama administration to get 20 percent of our uranium everyone else ignores.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is what they do. This is the Russian modus operandi. And anybody who works in intelligence understands this.

I think that this will go beyond this 16-count indictment revealed that they were doing this back in 2014 as far as our election system. But I think what we're going to discover is that the dossier was also part of their disinformation campaign. And that the Russians worked diligently to pass disinformation to Christopher Steele, they were utilizing Fusion GPS.

And guess what? The media, journalists and mainstream media, American media, actually fed into this campaign. And they were unwittingly being used by the Russians over the past year. That's really a shame, but that's something they should have been investigating from the beginning.

This is how Russian does this. I mean, they were very successful at it.

HANNITY: Tick-tock, there's a lot more to come about how they were manipulated. How they were engaged with the Clinton campaign. Dr. Gorka my favorite is the day they had a pro Trump rally and organize an anti- Trump rally in the same City on the same day. Let us speaks volumes.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FORMER TRUMP AIDE: That is what they do, that is what they do, and they disrupt other people's democracies. Let us be clear what happened today, Sean. Today 13 Russians were indicted and three legal entities. Nothing is going on happen on that because they're Russians, we can't extradite them. I have a tip for Robert Mueller. Some other people messed with our elections, and they're right here in America. It's Hillary Clinton. There's the DNC. The fusion GPS. And Hillary's lawyer. They messed with the election. They stole the candidacy from Bernie Sanders and then they gave false information to a FISA court. Mr. Mueller, if you want to actually put some people in prison, start with the Americans that perverted our election here in America.

CARTER: Not only that, to damage, the damage to the bureau. And to the bureau's reputation. That people within the FBI, now we know, we've seen clear evidence of that, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, the general counsel, that there were people clearly within the FBI who had an agenda. That was not their role. Not the politburo, this is not Russia. This appears to be how it was run.

HANNITY: You mean, McCabe and Comey and Strzok and Loretta Lynch and Page just to name a few, you mean they had an agenda? You mean they exonerated Hillary? I can't wait for the I.G. report to come out. If the I.G. does his job that means the fix was in, the process was screwed and it was set up and rigged from day one.

GORKA: We don't have to extradite them.

JARRETT: I have talked to four former FBI officials close contact with current FBI agents. And they, the rank and file are angry. They're not angry at the media, they're angry at James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Strzok, Page, the whole gang. High officials in management at the FBI and some of the Department of the Justice, who have shredded the good name and hard work of the people who do the real job and carry a badge and gun and try to protect our lives.

HANNITY: We are getting to the truth in part without revealing sources and methods to use a phrase of late, because of honest FBI guys. Honest people in the intelligence community. Sara, I know who our sources are in some cases. Dr. Gorka as you look at this and, where do you think this Mueller is going? I see a guy that is blind in his ambition that has hired a team of DNC Obama Hillary sycophant's anti-Trump activist that are like on a mission to destroy the President.

GORKA: Don't forget one thing, Robert Mueller, is escorted by his buddy, Rod Rosenstein, went to the White House to interview for the job of the Director of the FBI with President Donald Trump. He failed. He didn't get the interview. The next day, Rod makes him special prosecutor, special counsel. Don't you think he is got an agenda? Absolutely. This is revenge for Robert Mueller. But we can't let him pervert justice like everybody else on the seventh floor.

HANNITY: All right. What about Andrew Weissmann, not only got beaten by the Supreme Court overturned 9-0 and the fifth circuit court of appeal appeals, this piece you wrote today, Sara, this guy twice has withheld evidence in cases and this is what the New York Times describes as Mueller's pit bull? Why is he even there?

CARTER: Well, because he and Mueller have been long-time acquaintances, very close friends, they worked together, he was in the general counsel in the FBI under Robert Mueller. He has a lot of faith in him that he can take a case and run with it no matter what. You would have to ask, you know, special counsel Mueller why. Because if you look back to 1997, and he was directly reprimanded and then his name was withdrawn from that reprimand. I mean he was going to be reported to the bar. Not only did he not inform the jury that you know the person that he had, the witness, was an informant for the FBI he also had an FBI agent that was apparently dirty and was indicted later.

HANNITY: I want Robert Mueller to explain to America how a guy that withheld evidence in two cases and lost 9-0 in the Supreme Court, sent people to jail for a year, overturned by the fifth circuit, why was he ever appointed to be his pit bull? I want that answer tonight.

JARRETT: It is a great question.

CARTER: So do I.

JARRETT: Robert Mueller will never answer it, because the answer wouldn't be good. He want wanted a pit bull, a guy who would weaponizes the law and who would bend and twist the rules. You could fill volumes with the complaints that has been filed against Andrew Weissmann and the cases that have been overturned and his repeated attempts successfully to conceal evidence and intimidate witnesses.

HANNITY: I could keep you on all night. Great job, everybody. We'll absorb all of this and reconvene on Monday, you guys have a great weekend. We still have a lot coming up. The FBI admitted today that the bureau received a tip about the Florida school shooter last month. This is tip two, they didn't act upon. Judge Jeannine Pirro weighs in on that and of course our lead story tonight.

HANNITY: As we continue the Special edition of Hannity, following those horrific shootings at the Florida high school on Wednesday, law enforcement reminded the public that if you see something say something, but today it was revealed that last month the FBI failed to act on such a tip. According to a statement from the FBI a person close to Nikolas Cruz contacted the bureau's tip line January 5 and provided, quote, information about Cruz's gun ownership, a desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting. Following the tip the FBI failed to investigate the information.

The FBI Director, Christopher Wray responded to the news, saying quote, I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter as well as reviewing our processes or responding to information that we received from the public. The Florida Governor Rick Scott, is calling on Director Wray to resign. The Attorney General has ordered an immediate review of the process at the Department of Justice in the FBI. Marco Rubio is asking for the same. Here with reaction, the host of "Justice," Judge Jeannine Pirro. I understand everybody is busy. I understand that mistakes could be made. This costs lives. There's no other way to put it.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS: Sean, this is beyond the pale. When I was a D.A. I worked with the FBI. Let me tell you something about the FBI. What we're seeing now in the segments you just completed about investigating Russian collusion and creating documents for warrants that are not legitimate. This is the kind of thing that we're used to hearing about, where the FBI is focused on headlines, and focused on things that really don't affect ordinary Americans. Now, the rank and file, they do their job, and they're fantastic.

HANNITY: It never got to the Miami field office, Judge, never.

PIRRO: Exactly. When someone says I have information on a kid who has a brunch of guns who is about to shoot up a school who says I am going to be a professional school shooter, I don't care if you're the FBI or from Podunk, you put on your instincts and your antenna and you say let me try to find out who Nicholas Cage is. Sean how people with the name Cruz have the first name Nikolas. How many people with the name Cruz have Nikolas with a k? 13 in the whole nation. I have a database as a D.A. I could get this information. The FBI were too -- Sean, look --

HANNITY: Remember, you had the other guy, too. That actually got a screen shot of him say I want to be a professional school shooter.

PIRRO: Right. And the person in Louisiana didn't bother to do anything. They didn't have the wherewithal as a real cop to figure out what you have to do. The complaint in January is a perfect example of what happens in the FBI. They do not link up with local law enforcement, Sean, I've seen it for 30 years. That is why we have 9/11. The FBI didn't talk to the CIA and then we have 3,000 people dead. The FBI should focus on what their job is, and what they should be doing as opposed to looking for headlines.

HANNITY: Let's go to today's news, today's indictment. I think that annoys me more than anything else is people like, well, the Russians tried to influence the election. Well we've been telling everybody about what the Russians did with uranium one, we've been talking about Hillary's bought and paid for dossier, nobody in the media is covering any of those stories. We have evidence and facts in those cases. And we knew about Facebook, we knew about google, we've known this. It started in 2014.

PIRRO: It started in 2014, this Russian so-called interference. And I'm sure it started even before then. But here's the real crime. The real crime is Hillary Clinton making $145 million, her husband pocketing $500,000 in cash for the sale of 20 percent of our uranium. And the real crime is, you look at Rod Rosenstein. Hey, he is in front of the cameras today. Why?

Sean, this press conference was put together on 45 minutes notice. Why, because they wanted to cover up, or overshadow, what we found out from the FBI. And where was Rod Rosenstein with the indictment having to do with Russia trying to do everything they can to get our uranium.

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask you this, I look at Mueller's team, Obama donors, Clinton donors, DNC donors, nobody likes Trump. Then you look at a guy like Andrew Weissmann, 9-0 Supreme Court, people go to jail for a year, tens of thousands lose their job, he is the pit bull. I want to know why Robert Mueller appointed that man and the rest of these DNC donors and Trump haters.

PIRRO: Because Robert Mueller is not looking for an objective team, Robert Mueller is looking for people with an agenda against Donald Trump. Robert Mueller is the person who should be being investigated given the fact he was the head of the FBI when this attempt to find the uranium started.

HANNITY: In 2009 we had an informant that is a great point.

PIRRO: That is right. He knew all about it. And yet he is investigating Donald Trump? He should be the one being investigated. He was the one who knew what was going on, why and how they were trying to get our uranium. And yet now he is looking to create a problem with Donald Trump, you know what I think Sean, we should stop talking about Russian collusion, it's a bunch of hogwash.

HANNITY: They aren't talking about it anymore.

PIRRO: Put their evidence where their mouth is, maybe then we'll talk about it.

HANNITY: All right, Judge. By the way don't miss the Judge tomorrow night, tune in for justice with Judge Jeannine Pirro. All right. When we come back the liberal media, they have done a great disservice to you, the American people, and not digging for the truth, they don't want the truth, they have an agenda. You know who knows? Sean Spicer, he will explains next.

HANNITY: Welcome back to a special edition of "Hannity."

All throughout the Russia collusion investigation the media has done a great disservice to you, the American people using the platform, their powerful platforms just to attack the President. They didn't dig for the truth. Here with reaction former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Look, I don't know how you did that job. I don't know how Sarah Sanders does the job. I would not be able to do that job.

It would be entertaining for about a day. And wouldn't end well. But in a serious note, when you have Russian collusion, and Hillary paying for a Russian dossier, to lie to the American people, totally unverified, then it is used for a FISA warrant, the bulk of that information unverified. And you have the 2009 issue of Putin operatives in the United States committing crimes trying to get into the uranium market. We ignore it, even though we had an informant when that happened. How is it possible that the press only cares about Trump Russia and nothing else Russia?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, that is because that is what they've been doing forever. If it's against the Republican or conservative they go full boar, they will find any narrative or threat and tag out on it. If it's staring in the face Democrat or Clinton they'll walk away it from. Peter Schweitzer, wrote an entire book on it. I mean it's all laid out there, all of the money, all of the actions, all the people involved. And it is sort of like you know, made for a great interview, once, then everyone moved on from it. If we're going to talk about Russia and collusion and interaction and money and all that, I think that there's a road map to what the Clintons did that is interesting. Just because she lost the election doesn't mean the crime or potential crimes should be ignored.

HANNITY: Well, I mean, that is the whole point here, is it really, did they really care about the truth or is it, and they only care about the narrative that hurts the President. I watched this dog and pony show every day, you did it, then Sarah is doing it every day, I don't know what the purpose of it is at some point. Sarah can give a statement and say that is all I have to say and keep going.

SPICER: I said this over and over again during my time there and since then, the briefing used to serve a purpose, that -- actions or policy or personnel decisions that occurred. In (inaudible) of when the President can speak. They ask the same question over and over again and it is because that despite the fact they got the answer they want to get their little clip on television or to be able to show it to their audience. It's not about getting information any more, it's not about informing a public. It's about making YouTube stars out of all of the folks that come in day in and day out.

One of the things that is important, what you're getting at, it's not just what they cover it's what they don't cover. We talk about the President but I think that Joy Behar's attack on the Vice President's Christianity and faith is just despicable during this holy season of lent. No one in the media found it deplorable that she went and did that. It was the Vice President who had to respond himself, and defend himself, instead of having any other member -- or Joy Behar and say that was little over the line.

HANNITY: It was a lot over the line. That is the point. And I just know that if a conservative says one thing one word one sentence one phrase, the reaction is like, oh, you know, the outrage, no revising and extending remarks, or even apologizing if you were wrong and misstate something.

SPICER: Yeah. And, look, I spent six years with the RNC, little tommy, west Jefferson middle school was running for treasurer said something offensive the RNC got called about what our comment was. When the left in the media step over the line the answer was that is not what they meant.

HANNITY: Do you see that the media is complicit, after all that time you spent as press secretary, you don't have to answer if you don't want. Are they complicit? Are they, do you see them totally in the tank for one side as I do?

SPICER: I think most. I don't like to loop everybody in on the same broad brush. There are some good folks there that really try to pursue good journalism and the truth. But I think there are some that I'll enumerate in my book that is coming out. I think that is what they should be praised. There are folks you mentioned who are more interested in getting clips and becoming a star. But when was the last time Jim Acosta broke any news? His entire career is made out of the exchanges and the yelling that he has and the level of obnoxious that he reaches to as opposed to the news that he breaks and the information he shares.

HANNITY: All right, Sean Spicer, thank you. We appreciate it. More Hannity coming up right after the break.

HANNITY: I have a homework assignment for everyone else in the media. If you're so shocked that Russia tried to influence the election, go read and learn about what happened with uranium one. Go learn something about the dossier. Clinton paid for it, full of Russian and government lies. We have so much more on Monday. We hope you will join us. We will always be fair and balance, never the destroy Trump media. Have a great weekend, thanks for being with us. Laura Ingraham is up next. See you Monday.

