Rep. Gaetz reacts to developments in Uranium One scandal

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

And this is a Fox News alert: tonight, an investigation into what is quickly becoming the biggest scandal in American history. It is now unmatched in the history of this country. There are a lot of key players, a lot of moving parts.

So tonight, we are going to name names, we will identify the key players who will fully explain what has happened and expose the 2016 election saboteurs.

Now, this is something the mainstream media will never do.

And also tonight, breaking this hour, Ed Henry exclusively reporting that text messages now show that Senator Mark Warner was in communication with a lobbyist working for a Russian oligarch, all in an effort to set up a meeting with fake news dossier author Christopher Steele.

First tonight our very important breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. So, we're going to go slow. What we have been reporting on night after night for over a year now is turning into a scandal bigger than Watergate. And here is why this is all so alarming. All the information we have been telling you about so far is only a sample of what's to come. It's the tip of the iceberg.

Now, these facts, this evidence will rock the foundation of Washington, D.C. It will make you question how is it possible this could ever happen in the United States of America. It's that serious. And it's why we have been pushing so hard on this program for answers.

Now, meanwhile, you have the liberal mainstream media, they are supposed to be all about truth, all about transparency, they have been missing in action. They have turned their backs, they are ignoring the biggest story in their lifetimes. Their sole focus has been on delegitimizing and destroying President Trump at every single turn.

Now, that's why for over a year, they have been peddling hour after hour fake news conspiracy theories about so-called Trump-Russia collusion. They have nothing to base it on, no evidence whatsoever.

And here is what they don't want you to know about the key officials that are involved in this scandal. Let's start with player number one. That, of course, would be Hillary Clinton. Now, remember Donna Brazile in her book, she talked about Hillary rigging the primary against Bernie Sanders. Imagine if that was Donald Trump.

Then Clinton tried to build on that idea. She was teaming up with the DNC, they worked through a law firm, they paid over $12 million for that salacious dossier that was filled with Russian lies, Russian propaganda, why? Because they wanted to influence the general election through lies.

Clinton also tried to keep this a secret. She went through a law firm, Perkins Coie, which then hired Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS and they paid former British spy, Russian expert Christopher Steele.

Now, according to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, who has been doing a deep dive into all of this, two crimes may have been committed in this instance: 52 U.S. Code 30121, which says it is illegal to make a payment, donation or trade anything of value with the foreign national in connection with any kind of election in America.

Now, remember, Steele is a former British spy. He was only hired by Fusion GPS once Hillary Clinton started picking up the tab for the Trump opposition research, not before.

Gregg also points out: 52 USC 30101. It makes it a crime to file a false or misleading campaign report.

Now, watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center, they've actually filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing the Clinton campaign and the DNC of violating campaign finance laws and for failing to disclose payments they made for this dossier.

All right. Next up is disgraced former FBI Director James Comey. Now, he, along with corrupt FBI agent, remember, Peter Strzok, and other top deputies, not rank-and-file, they put the fix in to save Hillary Clinton from prosecution when we know she committed multiple felonies as it relates to the email server scandal.

Now, Comey and his lackeys, they ignored incontrovertible evidence about Clinton breaking the law, having secret top-secret special access programming, classified information stored in a mom-and-pop shop bathroom closet, remember, on the server. They also failed to act after Clinton's team deleted 33,000 subpoenaed emails, then they acid washed, using bleach a bit on the hard drives, and then any devices they had left over, they busted those up with a hammer. And, by the way, the mobile devices, they eventually turned over to the FBI? They were useless. They had no SIM cards in them.

Now, despite all of this, Comey, Strzok, and others, they crafted an exoneration statement months before ever interviewing Hillary Clinton and 17 other key witnesses in the case. By the way, that's not how law enforcement works.

And then exoneration statement, when describing Clinton's mishandling of classified information, Comey changed the words, the legal standard, gross negligence, which is the legal standard, to extreme carelessness. And they also altered a section that said it was reasonably likely that hostile foreign actors and adversaries of the United States had hacked the server. And they completely removed information about Hillary Clinton emailing President Obama, which means that Obama knew Hillary was breaking the law, or should have known.

Now, all of this allowed Hillary Clinton to stay in the presidential race, which obviously they wanted. Then she used the Russian propaganda dossier, why? To lie to the American people. Nobody had verified what was in my dossier, not even Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS.

Now, again, going back to Gregg Jarrett, according to him, if Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton for political purposes, well, that means he obstructed justice. He should have been seeking the truth. That is only the start of Comey's involvement in this scandal.

And according to the House Intel Committee and their memo, Comey signed off personally on three FISA applications to spy on the Trump campaign, and his FBI lied to the FISA court about the dossier being bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton in the DNC. Oh, excused me, they did have a footnote, it may have some political origins, but they knew Hillary and the DNC paid for it.

And Comey's FBI, then they also used that Yahoo News article written by Michael Isikoff about Carter Page. They were corroborating the dossier. Well, here's the problem. They knew the source for the Yahoo story was Christopher Steele, and FBI never independently verify the information, nor did Fusion GPS because Steele was their only source.

And by the way, from there, it only gets worse. According to the Grassley-Graham memo, the bulk -- let me repeat -- the bulk of their applications to the FISA court, the FBI put before a judge, consisted -- the bulk of it -- the phony dossier, the Hillary Clinton phony dossier.

In March of 2017, Comey told Congress that he didn't bother collaborating or corroborating the dossier because the FBI felt Christopher Steele was credible. Really? You don't have to corroborate these things? And Comey also testified under oath that the same dossier that he use to get the FISA warrant was, quote, salacious and unverified.

And Comey also told the president-elect the same thing in January 2016 but it was just a couple of months earlier the dossier was used to get a warrant. Did he tell the FISA judge that it's unverified? Did he tell the FISA judge any of this information? No, he did not. OK, that is guilt by omission, purposely omitting information that likely would have had a big impact on that judge.

All right. Player number three tonight, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Now, the GOP House memo, that details how McCabe testified without the dossier, the FISA warrant to surveil would never have been approved.

Now, McCabe is also tied to the Clinton email cover up. Remember the recent reports? Andrew McCabe was forced to resign over revelations in the soon to be released DOJ inspector general report, and we are told, all about the Clinton email investigation.

And The Wall Street Journal is reporting that McCabe and other top FBI officials, remember, they also knew about Huma Abedin's emails that were found on Anthony Weiner's laptop. They knew about them in September of 2016. Important information. But they waited at least a month before they told Congress?

And we can't forget McCabe's wife. She got $700,000 on astronomical amount of money for a failed Senate run in the Commonwealth of Virginia from a group tied to Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe and from the Virginia Democratic Party.

Now, McCabe eventually had to recuse himself from the Clinton email investigation. Was it because he got caught or because he thought it was the right thing to do?

You got two key allies of Andrew McCabe. Now, they are corrupt. They are the Trump bashing FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. They are players number four and five. Page actually served as the legal counsel to McCabe. As for Strzok, like we have been telling you, he is at the epicenter of the scandal, every scandal, every issue that we have been talking about the last year and a half.

Now, Strzok is a former top FBI counterintelligence official. He is the one that signed the documents that kickoff think this phony Russia probe. He also oversaw the interviews of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. He is the guy who interviewed Hillary Clinton and her top aides. We have already told you how Strzok played a key role in changing the Clinton exoneration statement. Remember they were changing gross negligence to extreme carelessness.

Then there is Strzok and Page's extreme hatred of Donald Trump. Remember in text messages, they called him an idiot, a menace, loathsome human being. They said if Trump and Clinton wanted to win 100 million to zero. And Strzok and Page also talked with who we think is Andrew McCabe about that insurance policy? Oh, God forbid Donald Trump wins the election?

And yesterday, we got a new batch of text messages that show their inherent anti-Trump bias in the lead up, of course, to the election. Lisa Page was fearful, "Oh my gosh, Donald Trump is going to win." On Election Day, Strzok writes back, "Oh my god. This is (blanking) terrifying." And the following day, he says, "Oh my God, I'm so depressed." And a couple of days later, Lisa Page writes: "Well, I bought 'All the President's Men,' figure I need to brush up on Watergate," the insurance people. Then later, Page sends a message that reads: "God, being here makes me angry. Lots of highfalutin' national security talk". And, "Meanwhile, we have our task ahead of us." I wonder if that's tied to the insurance policy?

What does Page mean by task? When you put all of this together, with the insurance policy text, it raises serious, serious red flags. Now, these love birds also messaged back and forth about special counsel Robert Mueller. Remember, they had five months of missing texts? Well, right after Robert Mueller was appointed on May 19, two days after the appointment, Strzok was debating about joining the investigation. Strzok asked his lover Page, "An investigation leading to impeachment?"

So, even before Mueller's probe, even before it got started, Strzok and Page were talking about impeaching President Obama. Now, this part is very important. During the same back and forth, Strzok texts, "Well you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I would be there no question" -- meaning with Mueller, "I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there's no big there there." Pretty stunning admission. Now, Strzok helped start the Russia investigation but he thought there was no there there.

Also, directly wrapped up in all of this is the demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie. They are players six and seven in this game if you want to call it a game of corruption. Bruce Ohr, he was reprimanded at the DOJ after it was discovered he was meeting with Fusion GPS both before and after the election. Ohr's office, remember, just four doors down from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. His wife Nellie Ohr, she worked at Fusion GPS. And, by the way, her job: focusing in on the anti-Trump dossier.

And according to the Nunes memo, Bruce Ohr told investigators that he had a close relationship with the dossier author Christopher Steele. And Bruce Ohr said that Steele said he was "desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president." Pretty amazing. You couldn't write this in a novel.

Now we turn our attention to the former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. She's player number eight in all of this. And according to testimony from former Director James Comey, Lynch instructed the FBI to refer to their criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton as a matter. Don't call it an investigation, don't call it what it really is.

And then it got worse. In June of 2016, while the FBI so-called independent investigation is ongoing, Bill Clinton is meeting with Loretta Lynch in Phoenix on a tarmac for 40 minutes. Lynch said the meeting was about grandchildren and golf. But this is on July 1.

Now, the former AG announced that she was stepping away from the investigation after this and she just accepts the FBI's conclusion. Now, keep in mind, this all took place before Hillary Clinton was interviewed on the Fourth of July weekend by the FBI and exonerated the next business day.

And after Lynch announced that she was taking a backseat to the Clinton investigation, Strzok literally texts Page and says, "Timing looks like hell," Page replies, "Yes, awful timing," and then adds, oh, "It's a real profile in courage," talking about Lynch since she knows no charges will be brought.

Now, four days later, Comey holds his press conference where he infamously announces the FBI is not recommending charges against Clinton after thirteen and a half minutes of laying out a pretty damning case against Hillary.

The Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he is also a player in all of this, this ongoing FISA scandal. We'll call him player number nine tonight. Now, first and foremost, Rosenstein, he oversees the entire Russia investigation. He was the official responsible for appointing Robert Mueller as a special counsel.

We'll have more on Mueller in a minute. But, first, we know that it was Rosenstein who signed off on one of the applications to extend the FISA warrant against the Trump campaign.

And then you have President Obama, oh, yes, what about him? We will call him player number 10 tonight. If Russia interfering in our election was so troubling, why didn't the Obama administration say something prior to the election? We now have an NBC News report, the Obama White House wasn't too worried about it because, quote: "they thought that Hillary was going to win." Well, what does that tell you, if Hillary wins it's OK?

And then the cherry on top is Robert Mueller. We'll call him player number 11 tonight. Now, the special counsel heading up the Russia investigation, we know that Mueller hired an extremely -- I mean extremely -- partisan team filled with individuals who had given over 50 grand but only to Democrats. No money to Donald Trump. We know who they gave money to. Let's see, Obama, Clinton and the DNC.

We also know Mueller is best friends, BFF with James Comey. We know that he interviewed with Trump to be the next FBI director. And the day before he was appointed special counsel is when that interview took place.

So, it's all very suspicious. And those are just the main key players in all of this. It gets complicated, but I want to make sure everybody is understanding this because as we move forward, I would guarantee almost at this point there is going to be massive investigations and I would not at all be surprised people will be going to jail, people will be indicted.

Joining us now, author, attorney, David Limbaugh, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, former chairman of the House Oversight, FOX News contributor, Jason Chaffetz.

Thank you, A, Gregg for all your help in all of this with the law. Let's go through these players and what we're talking about here.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, with Hillary Clinton, I counted up 16 potential crimes. But then you have to factor in 110 classified documents. You know, so you can do the multiplication. You need a calculator for that.

James Comey, potentially, he committed eight different crimes. We need to dig out the evidence. He needs to be put under oath. He needs to be investigated.

He has got his book coming out. And I read recently --

HANNITY: I'm sure it will be in MSNBC conspiracy theorists --

(CROSSTALK)

JARRETT: Yes, that will be an interesting read. You'll find it under the fiction category.

HANNITY: Yes.

JARRETT: And then have you got all kinds of people as you pointed out, it looks like the fix was in and they did it for political reasons to clear Hillary Clinton. That's obstruction of justice and other crimes.

HANNITY: I shouldn't even call you congressman because you are a recovering politician.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, yes, thank you.

HANNITY: We always love having you on Fox.

CHAFFETZ: Thanks.

HANNITY: From your vantage point, listen, you were involved in a lot of these issues. One of the biggest frustrations that I think people out there have is Republicans get close, fast and furious, we get truth. Nobody ever gets held accountable.

CHAFFETZ: Yes.

HANNITY: I'm laying out this case as strongly as I can. Have you ever seen anything like it, number, one? How bad do you think it is? And do you see enough evidence that you think people should be indicted in this special case or at least a special counsel? How would you want them to proceed?

CHAFFETZ: I have never seen something so comprehensive at the senior most levels. I was the one that actually signed the subpoenas to actually get these documents. I was the one that was trying to extract this information. And this deep state that was there kind of protecting --

HANNITY: We know Nunes had to wait a year.

CHAFFETZ: Yes.

HANNITY: And Rod Rosenstein begged Paul Ryan in the final hours.

CHAFFETZ: Yes, that is the most offensive things I can't believe. I can't believe the speaker -- A, I'm glad Speaker Ryan.

HANNITY: No, he held his ground.

CHAFFETZ: He did. But it's embarrassing that he did that. You know, myself, Trey Gowdy, they don't give us handcuffs. There were plenty who came before us that should be in handcuffs. And at lease that information should be going to a grand jury.

These people are not only obstructing justice but they are actually political players to manipulate an election.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- make it so bad?

CHAFFETZ: Yes, because you were absolutely attacking the very foundation of our country. Not only when he was a candidate. Not a fair fight. Where is Bernie Sanders in all of this? He got manipulated, too.

HANNITY: He got robbed.

CHAFFETZ: He did.

HANNITY: All right. David, let's look at Watergate. You got a third rate burglary. You got cover-up afterwards that leads to one president leaving office, others going to jail in that particular case.

As you see these facts unfolding, as you read these memos and in the case of Devin Nunes and the House Intel committee, this is one of at least five, and you read the Grassley-Graham memo, what are you thinking about in terms of the law and about the comparisons to Watergate?

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY: One thing that strikes me, Sean, is that during Watergate had you certain key players in the Republican Party, Nixon and others who thought they could do things. And they had low level operatives tasking out these things. Now what we have today is an entire radicalized Democratic leftist party that was in control.

Obama was virtually immune from everything he did. He had no accountability. And we had him politicizing literally every agency that he thought was important. The IRS, we know what he did with the IRS, turning it on his political opponents, Lois Lerner, whatever, they are all doing Obama's bidding.

And what they did with the FBI and the DOJ, we know since the time of Clinton, they have been staffing these agencies, the DOJ, the FBI, with political operatives who care more about advancing the liberal agenda than they do the rule of law.

And so, we are seeing this, an upside down situation where now there is an investigation of Donald Trump for something that didn't even occur. And I'm not suggesting. I'm not going to go to so far as to suggest --

HANNITY: Let me ask you.

LIMBAUGH: OK, go ahead.

HANNITY: What should happen from here?

L.IMBAUGH: Well, I think that they -- what I hope happens is that we have a counter investigation that someone either appoints a special counsel or that the DOJ starts to investigate what was going on during the Obama -- the Obama reign because they were protecting Hillary. They tried to influence an election. It's always the left always projects as Devin Nunes says, what they accuse you of, they were doing. They tried to affect the outcome of the election and it is very corrupt all the way through what they were doing.

HANNITY: That's the thing. And they thought they knew better. They helped Hillary stay in the game. They covered up and then they advanced all this phony crap to the American people and then used it as a FISA warrant. What should happen?

We have 30 seconds each for you guys. How should we proceed, Gregg?

JARRETT: Got to be a second special counsel to investigate the investigators. They cleared Hillary Clinton when they knew she had likely committed crimes. And then --

HANNITY: There is no doubt she committed crimes.

JARRETT: -- conjured up a phony investigation without any evidence, without any indication of a crime being committed to frame Donald Trump for something he did not do. You have to have a second special counsel.

CHAFFETZ: I think within the next 60 days, you're going to see the inspector general who has been looking at this for a year. They've been quiet --

JARRETT: Do you trust him?

CHAFFETZ: I do trust him. He sat with myself and Trey Gowdy. Trey and I both believe wholeheartedly in Michael Horowitz, 450 employees.

I think you will have to get rid of the attorney general. He can't do his job. He's recused out of the most important thing that he is supposed to be doing.

HANNITY: Wouldn't have been here if he hadn't been recused.

CHAFFETZ: Yes.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you all. We appreciate it.

All right. We have more breaking news tonight. Ed Henry in exclusive report about a top Democrat's communication with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch and the latest on Uranium One, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Our own Ed Henry is out with an explosive new report about high ranking Democrat Senator Mark Warner and his contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch. The White House Chief of Staff John Kelly don't sent an email to the administration employees about the resignation of Rob Porter.

From Washington, with all this breaking news, we have our own Ed Henry -- Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Sean, you are right.

Quickly on the Kelly story, he just put out a letter I'm told to White House employees saying, look, the HR department will deal with any counseling issues. This was horrific incident went Rob Porter leaving as press secretary after allegations of domestic abuse. That story is still breaking.

Meanwhile, you mentioned Mark Warner, he has been leading one the probes of President Trump's ties to Russia. Turns out he had extensive contact himself with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who offered him access, yes to Christopher Steele. Warner texted he would, quote, rather not have a paper trail in case he could not seal an agreement with the former British spy.

Steele has not agreed with an interview with the panel. He began texting this panelist, Warner did, Adam Waldman, February 2017 about getting testimony from Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who had his visa rebuked by the State Department in 2006 because of charges he has ties to organized crime in Russia.

Warner wanted to connect directly with Steele though without anyone else being in the loop, at least initially. Quote, we have so much to discuss. You need to be careful, Warner texted, but we can help our country. Waldman texted back early last year: I'm in.

Waldman, we should note, runs a firm here in Washington which has ties to Hillary Clinton. Waldman noted that Steele was concerned about media leak. So, Warren texted back, quote, we want to do this right, private in London. Don't want to send letter yet because if we can't get agreement would rather not have paper trail. That's from Mark Warner.

Now, the Intelligence Committee got these texts from Waldman last September I'm told and Warner aide acknowledged Warner and Richard Burr, the Republican chairman, revealed these texts to their colleagues back then in October because, quote: they realized out of context, it doesn't look great.

But Warner and Burr gave me an official statement bushing back on this and they say, quote: From the beginning of our investigation, we have taken each step in a bipartisan way and we intend to continue to do so. Leaks of incomplete information out of context by anyone, inside or outside our committee, are unacceptable. They add, the full committee has had access to the material and been briefed on its content and committee investigators have pursued all relevant investigative leads related to this material.

Waldman, by the way, did not return calls seeking comment. He signed a $40,000 monthly retainer in ‘09 and 2010 on behalf of that Russian billionaire. There are reports that Deripaska who sued Paul Manafort over a failed business deal has information to share. But so far, he has not gotten legal immunity so he hasn't talked to the Senate Intel Committee.

But, Sean, the bottom line is, you had Warner and other Democrats scrutinizing the president's ties to Russians, now obviously these text messages coming out tonight.

HANNITY: All right. Unbelievable. We will continue to follow this story. Thank you, Ed Henry.

Also big news tonight on Uranium One. We are learning that the FBI informant at the center of this scandal in fact told congressional committees that Russia paid millions to the U.S. lobbying firm APCO Worldwide in a bid to influence then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by helping Bill Clinton's charities.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the informant says that Russian nuclear officials told him at various times, quote: They expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton's Global Initiative. And APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from uranium one to the U.S.-Russian civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

We did reach out to APCO for comment. They told us, in part, the allegations are false and unfounded. APCO also told us that its volunteer work for the Clinton global initiative and its engagement with the Russian firm Tennex are absolutely not connected. And last night a Clinton spokesman called the FBI informant a charade. Joining us now with reaction Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, Fox News contributor Sara Carter and welcome back John Solomon from the hill. John, let's start with you.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Good evening.

HANNITY: A lot was said about Hillary in all of this. I will give you a chance to lay this out.

SOLOMON: Yes I think the most interesting thing is we now have a really complete time line of what the FBI knew when. We now know before the Obama administration made the following decisions restarted the U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement with Russia, approved the uranium one deal and then gave clearance so that many utilities in the United States could buy Russian uranium, they knew the following things, at least through the FBI.

They knew this. One, that Russia was assisting Iran and their illicit nuclear program. Two, that the APCO, the lobbying firm. At least the Russians were claiming they were paying money to them in an effort to help Hillary Clinton. Three, the very Russian arm, in the United States that was sent here to build this uranium business was engaged in bribery, kickbacks, racketeering and extortion. If you have all of that information, it does raise a great public policy question why did the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton state department, the other departments, why did they approve these deals?

HANNITY: Unbelievable there was never any sense to that Sara, I see you shaking your head. Both you and John have been at the forefront of all of this. You both know the informant.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. These are thousands of documents, Sean, saved from the time he was working with the FBI as an undercover informant. And I stress again, he spent nearly 3 decades working with U.S. Intelligence agencies that includes the FBI on many issues. A number of issues. I want to go back to one point.

In April of 2010, is when he informed the FBI of what he found out regarding Russia and Iran, they were aiding Iran with their fabricated assemblies for their nuclear reactors with consultation and with fuel. So the Obama administration actually knew that this was going on. There was documented proof. There were recordings.

But, yet, in October of 2010, they still went through with the deal. The CFIUS approved the deal for the sale of the Canadian firm uranium one which had 20 percent of our uranium mining assets in the United States. In Wyoming in particular. So we have to ask ourselves these questions. And say if there is an investigation going to be those investigators at the department of justice to look at the money trail.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. We will learn more about that. Both you and John agree. I see you shaking your heads. Congressman Gaetz, we don't have enough uranium, Congressman. The idea that FBI Director at the time Mueller knew, because we had the informant about bribery, extortion, kickbacks, money laundering and this is nearly 18 months before CFIUS signs off on the uranium one deal, knowing Vladimir Putin wanted a foot hold -- foot hold in our industry? It's mind numbing that this could have ever happened?

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Well it seems to indicate Sean that you would have some type of improper influence to end up with these facts. Real question whether or not there is going to be any consequences, because the Clintons for decades are used to having a different standard of justice applied to them than applied to the American people. That is why I filed legislation with countless other conservative colleagues like Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan and Todd Rokita calling for a second special counsel to look into the Clinton Foundation in Uranium One.

We can't have Mueller investigate he should have raised an objection. We'll can't have Rosenstein investigate, because we have seen how he is tied up. Jeff Sessions has recused himself. The only way this doesn't become the next Benghazi where we stir up a bunch of facts but let the Clintons off the hook is appoint a special counsel and we need our Attorney General.

HANNITY: You mean separate and apart from the special counsel investigating the investigators. We have so much to get to and so little time. John and Sara in particular, I wanted to ask you, will we hear from the informant you both know? John?

SOLOMON: That is a good question. I mean, this interview was a non- transcribed interview with staff, not members of congress. And I would expect that both staffs will meet, decide what he told them and decide whether they want to have a public hearing. I think that is the next step.

HANNITY: Sara, will we hear from him.

CARTER: Yes. I believe we will and I think it's widely important for him to seek publicly, I know that he wants to. That he wants to follow the proper process and that is with his attorney Victoria Toensing. She will, I think, make it affordable for the American people to see him.

HANNITY: Unbelievable work. We will continue to peel away the layers of the onion here. You guys have you done phenomenal work over the last year, we thank you for finding truth. When we comeback I think having a military parade is a great idea and I have reasons why. Dr. Gorka, Darryl Parks are next straight ahead.

HANNITY: Shocking the mainstream media has found yet another reason to bash the President. This time they are freaking out over a proposed military parade being organized by the President and the Pentagon why? To honor all of those brave men and women that serve our country and protect our freedoms. Take a look at some of the historical media anti-parade coverage just the past 24 hours. Unbelievable.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is right. Trump wants a military parade. So you are just going full dictator now. Just [bleep] wasn't enough.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I guess he wants his toy soldiers to March in front of him in line in lock step.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some said it would put us in the same category as folks like Russia and North Korean leaders where they love a military parade.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The idea that we have to look like red square is just absurd.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe the answer, Joe, is to just get Donald Trump a military uniform with on the shoulders and give him some salad dressing to put on the left lapel and let him March around and pretend to be General Patton.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Let us get this right. Journalist, actor's musicians and others, they all pat themselves on the back. Seems liken there is an award show every other day Pulitzer prizes. Grammies, Golden Globes, oh the Oscars and the let carpet and the list goes on and we can't honor the military men and women that give us the right to do all of this? Here now with analysis Fox News national security strategist Dr. Gorka and civil rights attorney Darryl Parks.

Darryl, you watch the Oscars, right? You have seen the golden globes, music awards, I heart radio music awards. I work for I heart radio just to be transparent. Everyone has an award. All pat themselves oh, excuse me, what gown are you wearing, oh my gosh, what jewelry did you rent for the evening? Oh, where did you get that tux? I can't -- the self- congratulatory sanctimony B.S. I have it up to here. I can't watch these shows. We can't honor our military? Really Daryl?

DARYL PARKS, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Sean, I don't think it's about honoring the military. You really this about it, ask the military what could the President do for them that they would feel honored?

HANNITY: Just got them $85 billion the next two years that they didn't have prior to that by negotiating a deal which I wish didn't give Democrats so much money but I think there has never been anybody that is been so supportive. It actually let him do their job without rules of engagement. Let them make the decision on the ground.

PARKS: I don't think they want a parade though. He should ask them what they want.

HANNITY: What's wrong with honoring the military, what's wrong with that?

PARKS: I think we better use the money than having a parade.

HANNITY: Really, to honor our military? Dr. Gorka, we might as well include the police, first responders, paramedics, firemen. They should be in the parade too. We never honor them they have no award ceremony.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT: I agree, look, Sean, there is three reasons to have a military parade, one if you have got a victory we have got that over ISIS. There is no caliphate. Number two, to honor our veterans. It's time we honored them in a way that really raises it to a national level. And thirdly, to scare our enemies. And that is a good thing. Let me tell you a story. When I was in the White House, we had 18 future green berets visit the NSC. I suggested to the President that we bring them into the oval office to meet the new commander-in-chief.

He took time out of his schedule to meet these young men, to recognize their commitment and sacrifice to this country. Do you know what happened after that meeting with those 18 future green berets? The senior warrant officer told me in the last 8 years they wouldn't even have been allowed in the west wing, Sean. It's time to recognize our military and this President wants to do it.

HANNITY: Darryl, how do you respond to that this President doing things that no President in 8 years did? Do you honor the military? They don't deserve a parade in your book?

PARKS: No.

HANNITY: No? The military doesn't deserve a parade?

PARKS: Ask our military leaders, what do they want? Ask them.

HANNITY: Excuse me, without them, you don't get on this show possibly and speak.

PARKS: Without question, I think he needs to ask the military leaders, hey, what can I do to assist you to help you? I think everyone.

HANNITY: He is doing it.

PARKS: Everyone hearing this today should tell the President.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka help here.

HANNITY: Look, why is a gay pride parade empowering, but we can't do that for our military? It's shameful. These people have been treated like a social experiment for 8 years with all the strange things they were doing to them, transgender this, women in front line combat duty. Let them do their job and let them -- let us recognize them.

HANNITY: Amen. They deserve it. We do thank them every day and police and FBI and intelligence. Rank and file that work hard to protect us every day. Thank you all. We appreciate it more than you know. When we come back, we're taking Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff to task. Also Dan Bongino, Doug Schoen, Hannity shootout straight ahead.

HANNITY: It's been a rough week for the want to be MSNBC contributor Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, now this week audio surfaced of Schiff being spoofed last year by a Russian prankster actually two of them claimed to have dirt on President Trump. He is so excited. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: He was in Moscow in November 2013. He met with a journalist and.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, she is poor journalist but anyway. She became famous because of Putin godfather.

SCHIFF: Ok. Putin's godfather. Ok.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She also known as a person who provide us girls for escort for oligarchs. And she met with Trump and brought Russian girl celebrity. Also known as person with a strange reputation.

SCHIFF: And how do you spell her name.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Olga.

SCHIFF: What's the nature of the compromise?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, there were pictures of naked Trump.

SCHIFF: So Putin was made aware of the availability of the compromising material.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, of course.

SCHIFF: Thank you very much. We will be back in touch with you through our staff to make arrangements to obtain these materials for our committee and for the FBI and I appreciate you are reaching out to us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We reached out to Schiff's office for a comment. They still have not responded. However, his office did tell the Atlantic that he is suspected the call was bogus. Doesn't sound like it? The emails don't show it, hasn't been a good week for Schiff. He was also accused of putting out classified information in a press release and we know for sure he hides with the Republican memo is from the house intel was. Oh, sources and methods.

No sources, no methods. Here with reaction, former secret service agent Dan Bongino, former Clinton pollster Fox News contributor Doug Schoen. Isn't that what they accused this meeting at Trump tower and Donald Trump Jr. about oh, they were seeking dirt? That sounds like Adam Schiff seeking dirt about a naked Donald Trump.

DOUG SCHOEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think it was a phone call that was a.

HANNITY: No, no, series of emails and series of follow-ups.

SCHOEN: Going on what I have read and what I heard. Schiff went to law enforcement. He said it was bogus. So, to my way of thinking, it is a Russian trick by skilled provocateurs doing what is called (inaudible) and provocative.

HANNITY: they read the Graham-Grassley memo and that says that both information was Russian government, Russian sources that they used to get a FISA warrant to spy on opposition candidate. Does that sound like a Russian scandal to you?

SCHOEN: It is a Russian scandal.

HANNITY: A Hillary Russian scandal.

SCHOEN: There certainly was one of those there was a Russian scandal to impose themselves in the electorate. There are lots of Russian scandals.

HANNITY: There is a not a Trump Russia scandal. That is the point.

SCHOEN: I haven't said that nor has there been proof of that.

HANNITY: There is no proof.

SCHOEN: We still an investigation that is ongoing.

HANNITY: We do know Hillary paid for Russian lies and tried to disseminate it to the American people. And then they never told the Hillary Clinton bought and paid for it Dan Bongino and then the FISA court wasn't informed.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET AGENT SERVICE: Yes. This is amazing, Sean. I say to the working class Democrats out there, and I mean this, how do you put up with these frauds in your Party in D.C. Like Adam Schiff? You know, he says he thought it was a bogus call. Adam Schiff is a bogus politician. This guy has been a fraudster from the start. Sean, you can always pick the Democrat scam by whatever they accuse the Republicans of because they are guilty of it themselves.

The collusion charge, yeah, that happened between Hillary, Fusion GPS, and the Russians who gave him the information. The obstruction charge, yeah, Hillary destroyed a bunch of blackberries and now we get seeking information compromise for the Russians. Yes it was the Democrats doing it and Ed henry broke another story tonight about a Democratic Senator trying to get information from Trump too from a guy connected to Russia.

HANNITY: Hypocrisy you saw Ed Henry's report tonight.

SCHOEN: I do. There is a lot of hypocrisy, Sean. My attitude is.

HANNITY: By the way let me just break some news.

SCHOEN: Yes, please.

HANNITY: I had nothing to do with the report. Nothing. Zip.

SCHOEN: So I should tell my source us you were all over it, too.

HANNITY: Nothing. No conversation, nothing. I'm actually amused that people assume things about me that are not true. Amusing.

SCHOEN: Look, my feeling is this matter is a fringe matter. But what requires real investigation, I think, is the FBI, what they did? The whole issue of email scandal.

HANNITY: This is a few people in the FBI at the highest echelon.

SCHOEN: That is the FBI.

HANNITY: I don't want to taint good people that protect us and risk their lives every day.

SCHOEN: Sean, to me, the institution is tainted the President is who is apparently communicating with Hillary was tainted. Hillary was clearly involved in the uranium one.

HANNITY: She was protected.

SCHOEN: She was protected. We have got to get to the bottom of what happened there. I'm fair minded. I want an investigation of that. I want the Russia collusion investigation done and completed without politics, without partisanship.

HANNITY: We knew she was guilty of crimes, Dan Bongino and they allowed it to she could run. And then they never told the FISA court she paid for all these lies.

BONGINO: Yes. Well, it's amazing. We have a witness protection program. Hillary was like in the justice protection program. She was insulated from justice everywhere she went at every turn. Sean we know now conclusively the information streams and that dossier use to spy on Trump came from two people. They came from two groups of people. From Russians interested in interfering with our election who passed it on to Hillary's team and from Hillary's team herself who passed it on. They essentially hijacked the justice system and as Mark Levin said correctly they bought a warrant.

HANNITY: They bought a warrant. Are you friends with said Blumenthal.

SCHOEN: No. I know said. I'm happy that he is a professional colleague from the past, Sean. The past.

HANNITY: The Hannity hotline next.

HANNITY: All right we are really late tonight, we have video of the day, and tomorrow we have a few seconds with the "Hannity" hotline. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know I respect a first amendment rights, because I am American. Everything that comes out of your mouth is file to me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean, I think you are doing a hell of a job on your reporting of the Trump dossier and all of the criminality that is going on, but, dude, you are a giant tool. I'm sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So mean. I am a tool in my life. It's cruel. All right, Remember, that number, 877-225-8587, remember we will never be the destroy Trump media we are the fair and balance part. Thank you for being with us, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is standing by in a great show and we will see tomorrow night.



