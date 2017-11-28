Kellyanne Conway on Democratic obstruction, North Korea

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 28, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker. Welcome to HANNITY.

Big news tonight. President Trump blasting obnoxious, arrogant, obstructionist do-nothing Democrats, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for skipping the White House and a meeting on funding your government. Now, Schumer and Pelosi, they are refusing to do their jobs by not coming to the negotiating table. They have done nothing which means they now own the possibility of a government shutdown tonight.

Also North Korea madman Dictator Kim Jong-un continues to endanger the entire world. Now with brand new ICBM capability. Are we now on the brink of a serious conflict? President Trump is responding. He is saying the United States will now take care of the situation. North Korea is now precipitating what is a worldwide crisis. At some point the U.S. and the world will have to stop them. We'll have the details.

Plus, all right, why did the New York Times Magazine, they took hundreds and hundreds of pictures and that's the one they chose of me. Do you think it might have -- all right. Stop laughing. Do you think it might have something to do with liberal bias? Wow. Even that's atrocious.

All right. But first tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Lazy, ineffective, do-nothing Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are refusing to even sit down with President Trump and Congressional Republicans to negotiate a budget so we can avoid a government shutdown. Before heading to Capitol Hill earlier today to meet with Republicans about the tax bill, President Trump tweeted, quote, 'Meeting with Chuck and Nancy today about keeping the government open and working. The problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our country unchecked. They are weak on crime and want to substantially raise taxes. I don't see a deal.'

Then in typical, liberal, predictable cry baby fashion. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, they threw a temper tantrum it rivals a three-year-old. Crocodile tears Chuck Schumer attacked President Trump during a press conference he held today.

Watch this.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, SENATE MINORITY LEADER Mr. President, it's time to stop tweeting and start leading. As long as he remains a destructive force, it would be a waste of everyone's time to continue working with someone who clearly has no interest in coming to an agreement. The president doesn't indicate he is serious. We're not going to sit down just for a photo op. This is serious stuff.

HANNITY: Serious stuff. A waste of time to meet with the president, to negotiate a government shutdown. Well, then the president, he responded by talking to the press corps in front of two empty chairs where Schumer and Pelosi were supposed to be sitting. Look at this.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi did not show up for our meeting today. I'm not really that surprised. We have a lot of differences. They are weak on crime. They are weak on illegal immigration. Before this meeting and before this missile launch, they have been weak on military in terms of spending. They are very hard to get the military.

They want it for a lot of other things but the military is always secondary to them. And the other thing is they want tax increases and we want major tax decreases, so they decided not to show up. They have been all talk and they have been no action. And now it's even worse. Now it's not even talk.

HANNITY: Can you think of one thing Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer have done to help since Donald Trump was elected? Now, Nancy Pelosi tries to fire back at the president tweeting out, quote, "@RealDonaldTrump, well, he now knows that his verbal abuse,' you are going to call that verbal abuse? 'Will no longer be tolerated. His empty chair photo op showed he is more interested in stunts than in addressing the needs of American people. Poor Ryan and McConnell relegated to props. Sad."'

Nancy Pelosi is actually saying tonight that President Trump, what he did was a political stunt. What about the fact that she and Schumer, what they pulled today, they wouldn't show up to have a meeting to fund your government. That is the ultimate political stunt. The president is responding by tweeting back, 'after North Korea and their missile launch, it's more important than ever to fund our government and military. Democrats shouldn't hold troop funding hostage for amnesty and illegal immigration. I ran on stopping illegal immigration and won big. They can't threaten a government shutdown to get their demands.' What's even more hypocritical is Pelosi and Schumer want everyone to feel story for them because President Trump hurt their little feelings. Pelosi and Schumer forgot all the horrible things, we will remind them tonight that their fellow Democrats and the media have been saying about Donald Trump for 10 months and longer. You may remember this.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: His motives and his actions are contemptible, and I will fight every day until he is impeached, impeach 45.

REP. AL GREEN, D-TEXAS: I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America.

SCHUMER: The President's decision to end DACA was heartless, and it was brainless.

NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: We all agree that President Trump's decision to end DACA is a despicable act of political cowardice.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN: Are we getting closer and closer to the possibility of yet another impeachment process?

DAVID GERGEN, FORMER CLINTON AIDE: After watching the Clinton impeachment, I thought I would never see another one. But I think we are in impeachment territory for the first time.

SCHUMER: President Trump did a tweet last night and a tweet this morning. Not presidential.

PELOSI: The president's fitness for office that is something that is being called into question. I'm very worried about his fitness.

HANNITY: Really? All those are just examples. They are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Democrats trashing the president. They do it every day. They called him every name in the book and then some. And Democrats in their irrational hatred for the president is unlike anything we have ever seen in modern political history. And that's not including the liberal mainstream media that has been trying to destroy President Trump since he launched this campaign.

Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, they can try and play the victim all they want and act like petulant little children all they want in this case but, in reality, they are just feigning moral outrage like they always do. When it comes to negotiating a budget, if Democrats who want to play games if you are refusing to even come to the bargaining table, then guess what? You will own the government shutdown.

And from what the president said today, it sounds like he is not going to be backing down to accommodate your ridiculous demands and he shouldn't back down. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, they are going to try and pressure Republicans to go along with every liberal agenda item from DACA on down. The American people don't want it. They want to blackmail President Trump and the Republicans in to literally breaking their campaign promises. That would be stupid.

Democrats are also going to try and deploy their government shutdown scare tactics like they always do. The GOP for once you shouldn't budge an inch. Let them own it. The government by the way never really ends up shutting down despite the threat, the lies Democrats have been telling over the years. Guess what, if they do have a quote government shut down, Social Security checks, they still go out. The post office still delivers mail.

Food stamps, well, that is not impacted. The executive branch, they still operate. The judiciary branch they function. Congress, they pretty much going to on like nothing happened. The only people that are directly impacted are nonessential government employees. And guess what they get. They get a furlough which means they end up getting a paid vacation because historically Congress has always retroactively paid their salaries and they got all the free time off.

Republicans need to show spine and backbone for once, please. And actually start fighting for the President's agenda and for the forgotten men and women in this country, you know, the people that actually voted you into power. And if Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, they want to go out and cry. They want to suck their thumb in a corner, and so be it. The GOP needs to stop folding under pressure. Start actually keeping your promises. Start leading. The budget is a great place to start so get to work.

Also tonight, the U.S. and the world are facing an escalating threat from rocket man himself, Kim Jong-un after his rogue regime now carried out what the Pentagon believes to be a new ICBM test. This missile flew over 600 miles, was in the air for almost 50 minutes.

It flew 2,800 miles into space which is higher than any previous launch from North Korea before landing in the ocean near Japan. Japan's prime minister has ordered an emergency Cabinet meeting and says, the missile could have landed in the country's exclusive economic zone. South Korea responding by holding a National Security Council meeting and also conducting a precision strike drill by firing their own missile into the ocean as their show of force.

Hawaii tonight, well, they began testing nuclear attack warning sirens. It's the first time that state has done that in nearly 30 years. President Trump also weighed in on what is now a clear and present danger. That is the growing North Korean threat that took place earlier today. Take a look.

TRUMP: A missile was launched a little while ago from North Korea. I will only tell you that we will take care of it. We have General Mattis in the room with us. And we have had a long discussion on it. It is a situation that we will handle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And Secretary of Defense General James Mad Dog Mattis addressed the situation as well. Let's watch.

JAMES MAD DOG MATTIS, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE GENERAL: A little over two and a half hours ago, North Korea launched intercontinental ballistic missile. It went higher frankly than any previous shot they have taken. It's a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world basically. But the bottom-line is, it's a continued effort to build a threat, a ballistic missile threat that endangers world peace, regional peace and certainly the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: With North Korea, we are getting to a point I would hope we would never reach. Pyongyang's dangerous nuclear ambitions are now progressing at a very rapid pace. And as you just heard, Secretary Mattis say, the missile fired today, it went higher than any other previous test and now can reach any place in the world. That's means a North Korean ICBM could be capable of hitting the continental United States destroying major American cities like New York and Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago.

Tens of millions of American lives now are in danger. Not to mention the hundreds of millions that are being threatened in South Korea and Japan. And Kim Jong Un has created a situation that the United States and the world can no longer ignore. And right now we are getting to the point where force might very well be necessary. Because clearly this little crackpot dictator Kim Jong Un is not interested in stopping his missile test.

The way I see it, America and the world have only a few options going forward. None of them good in order to stop North Korea from reaching full nuclear program capability. We either next have to destroy the next North Korean missile test on the launch-pad shoot it out of the air after it's been fired. And if that doesn't stop North Korea, then we can attack and try and destroy the nuclear sites but that comes with massive risks and huge uncertainties. What if we're not successful?

What we now know is not working. The approach that is taken by Democrats, appeasers like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. They tried to appease North Korea. It has failed miserably as appeasement always does. And then 1994 the Clinton administration, remember, they tried to bribe Kim Jong Un's farther Kim Jong-il. They gave North Korea $4 billion in energy aid in exchange for a promise that the rouge regime would freeze and eventually end their nuclear weapons program. A lot of good that did. At that time, Clinton went on national TV bragging about how his bribery worked and was such a good deal for the American people. Remember this.

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a good deal for the United States. North Korea will freeze and then dismantle its nuclear program. South Korea and our other allies will be better protected. The entire world will be safer as we slow the spread of nuclear weapons. South Korea with support from Japan and other nations will bear most of the cost of providing North Korea with fuel to make up for the nuclear energy that it is losing.

And they will pay for an alternative power system for North Korea that will allow them to produce electricity while making it much harder for them to produce nuclear weapons. The United States and international inspectors will carefully monitor North Korea to make sure it keeps its commitments. Only as it does so will North Korea fully join the community of nations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: None of what you heard was true. It all turned out it was a terrible deal with North Korea. Your tax dollars at work. Bill Clinton completely wrong and it has now led us to where we are tonight, in this situation, we now found ourselves in. Democrats and the Left, I'll never get it. Obsessed with sucking up to murderers, radical, dictators, and despots are more willing to bend over backwards or people like Kim Jong-un, and his father, Kim Jong-il.

But guess what, history has proven over and over again it never works. We saw what happened with Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler, his appeasement policies, well, that clear the way for Germany's invasion of Europe. Bill Clinton throwing billions at North Korea led us to where we are today. And if anything happens, the blame will fall right at the feet of Bill Clinton. His stupidity, and his ignorance, and his belief in a fantasy that despots -- listen to him.

And by the way, this led to the situation in the foundation where we are today. And the same goes with President Obama's disastrous nuclear deal with Iran. This will come back to bite us. Obama giving Tehran and the Mullahs upwards of $150 billion. Obama allowing that rogue regime to keep spinning their nuclear centrifuges and put them on the path towards getting a nuclear weapon?

As a result Obama now owns that terrible decision to appease the country that routinely calls for death to America. Wants to wipe Israel off the man. And before we bring in Kellyanne Conway for reaction, two other breaking news stories to tell you about.

One, Catherine Herridge is out with an explosive report. Take a look at the headline. 'Blowback. Clinton campaign planned to fire me over email probe, Obama intel watchdog says.' And the former intelligence community and Inspector General who played a key role in the Clinton email investigation is now saying that Clinton allies literally threatened him, his family, and his staffers.

And the Clinton campaign also made it be known that this inspector general would be fired if Hillary, in fact, won in 2016. Also finally tonight, a major development in the Uranium One scandal. The Hill's John Solomon out with a brand new report. Here's that headline. 'Clintons understated support from firm hired by Russian nuclear company.' According to Solomon, he will join us later, the Clinton Foundation may have significantly underreported the donations they got from a company with deep ties to Russia. More later.

But, first, joining us now with reaction, counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway. If the President of the United States of America invites the opposition party to the White House and wants to avoid a government shutdown. Shouldn't they have the decency to show up for that meeting instead of the stunt that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer showed today?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: In a word, yes. They should. Because they are not there representing the opposition party. They are there as minority leaders of the two chambers in Congress. And it is a major disappointment especially when you see the president's reaction in North Korea firing its highest missile to date, Sean. He is saying, let's not play politics in funding our military and keeping us strong. And let's not leave that on the altar of a liberal agenda. I find it really regrettable that Nancy Pelosi took time out of her Sunday schedule to go and call John Conyers and icon and, yet, name-calling our president.

HANNITY: And right to due process.

CONWAY: And that's right. But I want to say today was a great example as to why Donald Trump and his party prevailed and why the other party has failed. It's based on ideas and bedrock principles. The President and his party today through the Senate Finance Committee, they forged ahead and they got this tax bill passed out of committee. It's a great step forward to making sure that our job creators get a lower rate.

You know, the president just had a five nation Asia trip. And the five nations that President Trump visited, guess which one has the highest corporate tax rate among them all? Us, the United States of America. That is completely unacceptable. And if this president, who is trying to work with both parties and both chambers in Congress, Sean, to make sure that this job creator's tax rate is lowered.

Make sure of the middle class gets a tax break they deserve. Repatriate the trillion dollars-worth of wealth and just simplify the code, why are we spending billions of dollars and billions of hours every single year trying to comply with the code. He is making good on promises. I also think he was very respectful to the process today saying to the Senate, listening to their concerns.

You had a few of them coming forward and talking about small businesses and what relief they will get. The President has listened very patiently to those concerns. Others are talking about the deficit. And so he went the Senate today to say thank you for working through the process. Encouraging them to come forward. Bring their concerns to reconciliation and get this tax cut on his desk. The Democrats have spent all of 2017 talking about the presidential election in 2016 and the presidential election in 2020.

HANNITY: Can you name one thing they've done?

CONWAY: No.

HANNITY: Can you name one policy --

CONWAY: I can't. And I wish I have could tell you, it were differently. No, zero.

HANNITY: -- $10 trillion more in new spending and $11 trillion in new taxes.

CONWAY: Yes. That is right. That's why they are the minority party there, Sean. That's why they lost 1,000 seats in state legislatures in the House, in the Senate, in the governorships and, of course, the biggest prize of all the White House. It's based on the policies. Donald Trump and Mike Pence prevailed on policy and they are trying to make good on those. But the Democratic Party has been reduced to carrying around a stop sign.

Their code word is resistance. And that's all they are doing, including today. And the people see that. I travel this country weekly for the White House. And I don't go to Republican audiences. I'm out in manufacturing plants. I am talking to small businesses. I have no idea what these people's politics are and I don't much care.

HANNITY: I can tell you hate Trump and Russia, Russia, Russia.

CONWAY: That's right. That's it.

HANNITY: And feigning outrage after they call the President every name in the book.

CONWAY: Yes. But people are really supporting this president. They want to see -- they appreciate the fact that on North Korea, he and the U.N. and Ambassador Haley have gotten 15 to zero. Two consecutive unanimous votes to sanction North Korea. She is hosting another meeting tomorrow about this urgency. And the economic and diplomatic isolation of North Korea will continue. If they continue to do this. This is a president showing leadership.

But the Democratic Party is talking about presidential elections instead of passing policy and I'm telling the American people see it to a person. Even folks who didn't vote for this president come up and tell us all the time. They can't stand the constant negativity, resistance, lies and the rest of all the blather. They want a government that functions. And he is leading the way.

HANNITY: I don't see with North Korea and, again, I would not be privy to whatever new weaponry that our Defense Department and our military have probably designed in recent years. And I assume there are a lot of secrets and I'm hopeful there are. Because on paper, responding to North Korea as they fired missiles over Japan. And in to Japanese waters. As they threaten Guam and Hawaii. It's going to get to the point where the options are not good.

Take it off the pad. Take it out of the sky. And we don't know what this madman will do. Then we take out the nuclear sites. You have to worry about nuclear fallout. You have to worry about, do they have a missile site that we don't know about firing into South Korea or Japan or Guam or Hawaii or the continental United States? So, I would say as he now is precipitating us, and pushing us to the brink, there is not a lot of good options. And a lot of people will die. Will China play the role they should play?

CONWAY: Well, this president certainly has forged an improved relationship with the president of China from the beginning on particularly on the matter of North Korea trying to work together to contain this. North Korea is everybody's problem. And anybody who doubted that saw that today. This president in bringing on board and talking to Japan and China and South Korea and, again, our U.N., the U.N. Security Council voting twice unanimously in an unprecedented fashion to sanction North Korea.

Shows that the world is responding to Donald Trump's leadership as president and commander-in-chief. Sean, he inherited a big mess with North Korea and in many other places. But, if you can -- you can show one big distinction between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, there were many.

HANNITY: All right. Last question.

CONWAY: You look at all national security foreign policy, they were different and his idea has prevailed.

HANNITY: He assured us he had a deal and he used the American taxpayer dollars to bribe Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong Un's father. Are you confident after the meeting today or more confident that the Senate that has really been fairly ineffective that they will actually get this tax bill across the finish line?

CONWAY: We're confident. We're optimistic. And we certainly hope that Democrats will come aboard too. They may not be votes 49, 50, 51. But hopefully those who are in states that are where people are suffering and the middle class needs a break they will come on board as well. But we are hopeful because we have been listening to those concerns and we know that those senators know they have open line to the President and to his economic team to express themselves and talk to the vice president.

HANNITY: They haven't exactly shown --

CONWAY: Well, they have all promised what Donald Trump has promised --

HANNITY: Yes.

CONWAY: -- which is tax cuts for their constituents. And Sean, let me make clear. This is not important to the Republicans or to the Senate, it's important to the American people. We are here for the job creators. The job secret and the job --

HANNITY: They are supposed to serve them.

CONWAY: Yes.

HANNITY: They are supposed to serve the forgotten men and women on poverty, on food stamps and out of work. Kellyanne, great to see you. Thank you.

CONWAY: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. On this busy breaking news night, when we come back, an investigative report, The Hill's John Solomon just released yet another major story on the Uranium One scandal. You will hear it right here first along with Sara Carter. And then later, more bad news for Democrats today. Another woman has come forward accusing Congressman Conyers of sexual misconduct. We will talk about that double standard and Sebastian Gorka and more, straight ahead

HANNITY: Welcome back to HANNITY. Breaking news tonight on the Uranium One scandal. The Clinton Foundation may have significantly under reported donations that it received from a firm with deep connections to Russia and its nuclear energy holdings. Now, this according to a brand new article from The Hill's John Solomon and Alison Spann. Now, this was released earlier tonight.

The report details, quote, 'The Clinton Foundation's donor disclosure site vastly understated support that the Clinton global initiative received from APCO worldwide, a global communications firm that lobbied on behalf of Russia's state owned nuclear company."

Now, we reached out to APCO for a statement. They gave us the same one that they gave The Hill. The executive chairwoman of APCO said, quote, "APCO worldwide's activities involving client work on behalf of Tenex and the Clinton global initiative were totally separate and unconnected in any way, all activities on these two unconnected activities were appropriate and publicly documented from the outset and consisted with regulations and the law. Any assertion otherwise is false, unfounded and a lie."

Here with more, The Hill's John Solomon, investigative journalist Sara Carter is with us. John, let's start with, okay, under reported donations received from a firm with deep connections to Russia and the nuclear energy holdings. Did that happen or not?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: It definitely happened. APCO acknowledges it gave a million dollars in what is known is in kind pro bono services to the Clinton Global Initiative. The Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation only disclosed $50,000 of cash payments that were made by APCO. The other million plus has not been disclosed until we learned about it from our records. We also know that the FBI undercover informant according to his lawyer Victoria Toensing is prepared to tell Congress that the Russians told him, they picked APCO specifically because of the Clinton connections and that they expected APCO's support for the Clinton Foundation.

HANNITY: They picked APCO specifically.

SOLOMON: They picked APCO specifically and that they expected APCO support for the Clinton Foundation to go up after Russia hired them. We're going to wait and see if he actually sees that in the Congress. But that's what his lawyer is saying. I think it's a fairly significant development.

HANNITY: And this is before CFIUS and the board in nine separate government agencies including state and the Attorney general signed off on it. Right?

SOLOMON: Yes. Now remember, after I was tired to do another part of lobbying, they weren't working on Uranium One, they were working on helping the Russian government when billions of new uranium contracts in the United States. Uranium One was a separate deal part of the same strategy. But they were working very differently on something that turned out to be much more valuable billions of dollars of new utility contracts in the United States that were authorized by Barack Obama.

HANNITY: All right. Sara, let's go to the money side of this and you know the FBI informant and you have discussed some of these things with him. Two things that are important here. One is, follow the money. Number two is the timing of the donations. Let's put those two together and couple it with John's new report. Where did all of this money, the 145 million that Peter Schweizer talked about come from and what was the timing bases on the activities as it relates to Uranium One, CFIUS and the Clinton Foundation?

SARA CARTER, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Well, we certainly know, Sean, there has been a number of concerns here. I mean, from the 145 million which came from members of the board that were connected to Uranium One, and if I want to go back just really quick because the APCO story is very important. They signed that contract in April of 2010. So that was before the CFIUS process went through later that October.

So this was very important and the informant made that very clear to his attorney. And John is 100 percent right on that. It is something that he is expected to testify to. So, let's go back now to the money. Look at the money trail, how did they move this money? Where was the money moved to? How did they get into the Clinton foundation? This is the reason why. A special counsel or prosecutor and an investigator need to look into this. Right now we know there are four different committees on the Hill looking into this. The judiciary committee, the oversight committee, the house intelligence committee and the house foreign affairs committee. So this is a very serious experience investigation and it's going to require somebody with the knowhow and capability to find it.

HANNITY: OK. Follow up then, the FBI informant knew about Putin's plans to get a foot hold in the uranium market. By the way, we need uranium allowing someone to control it is beyond stupid. But bribery, kickbacks, extortion, money laundering. Is there evidence of any money laundering in other words, the people in Canada, the frank of the world and others, is there any evidence? Where did they get this millions to donate to the Clinton Foundation was there any chance that money was laundered and funneled to the Clinton Foundation?

CARTER: I absolutely think once an investigation gets started they may find some of that evidence. Now, I don't want to sit here and say definitively but they will.

HANNITY: But it is an open question now.

CARTER: But it is an open question now. Now we are looking at a couple of issues here. We know that money was laundered through banks in Cyprus. Particularly Alpha Bank, there was Latvia, there was the Seychelles. There is a lot of evidence out there. One thing that is very important here, Sean, is that the informant is going to be able to show that he was actually providing evidence to the FBI and the Justice Department long before CFIUS voted on this showing how much Russia wanted to penetrate the U.S. energy market. And John's absolutely right on one point in fact. It was way beyond uranium one. It was $6.5 billion or more of U.S. energy.

HANNITY: John, I see you shaking your head.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yes. I think we focus so much on Uranium One. That is where the story started in 2015, but it's only one piece of a larger puzzle. You take a look at what the Barack Obama's administration. Hillary Clinton's own State Department helped to prove and get through. It's a much longer give away to the Russian uranium industry. Here's I think the most important to think about today. A large part of the story that Hillary Clinton, her defenders have given the media, have now been proven wrong. Let us go through some of the. There are no reason that to reject the Uranium One deal, there walls, the FBI had evidence of criminality by the very buyer of uranium one. All of the donations were disclosed. They weren't all disclosed. There was lots of concern inside the FBI about where the money was coming from. My favorite one is repeated on a show a couple of weeks ago on Fox, that no uranium left the United States. The uranium one did export American uranium out of the United States after Russia bought it.

HANNITY: To Canada, Europe, and maybe even Asia.

SOLOMON: That is right. That is according to Uranium One. That is not us. That is Uranium One. The three key defense points that have been put out there by the Clinton defenders have now been provable false not by anyone news stuff by documents and by true reporting. I think that is one of the things that is most important about today's story. One of the key tellers is not true.

HANNITY: We all know more about the story than more Kelly. And I can only say, our audience that has been following this righteous stay tune, tick tock. And they go both in the bureaucrat. Thank you great work both of you. When we comeback. Democrats, sexual harassment problems of far from over. I want to tell you about the latest accusations against Congressman Conyers and the defense by his liberal colleagues. And later, North Korea, ICBM launched earlier today is now a game changer. We have a live update, Ed Henry is in Washington and Sebastian Gorka has reaction, that much more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: As we continue, another woman is accusing Congressman Conyers of sexual misconduct according to reports this accuser served as Conyers deputy chief of staff between 1997, 2005. She claims Conyers touching her inappropriately on at least three occasions, including one time when she says Conyers placed his hands under her dress. We have reached out to Conyers' office for comment on this woman's claims, but they have yet to respond to our requests. And also over the weekend political commentator Cokie Roberts made this startling comment about Conyers reputation on the Hill. This is pretty shocking. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A little bit at a time.

ROBERTS: Don't get in the elevator with him. You know, and the whole -- every female in the press corps knew that don't get in the elevator with him. Now people are saying it out loud. I think that does make a difference.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That is a change.

HANNITY: Here with reaction is former Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee, co-host of the hit show The Five Kimberly Guilfoyle. All right, Austin, so what are people to do -- what is the right thing to do? Because we see a lot of hypocrisy, for 30 years a lot of your Democratic friends, they were part of a smear, slander besmirching attack against all the Clinton women.

And by the way tends up he was a predator. But they did it for 30 years. And in the case of politics, some people say Nancy Pelosi well, John Conyers now deserves due process, but nobody gave Roy Moore due you process when he denied allegation serious as they were. What is the right thing to do here?

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, PRESIDENT OBAMA'S FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST AND ECONOMIC PROFESSOR AT CHICAGO'S BOOTH SCHOOLS OF BUSINESS: well look I used to don't look to good for a Congressman Conyers, I mean he has already been forced to resign his position on the judiciary.

HANNITY: Not forced, he said voluntarily.

GOOLSBEE: He is resigning from his position. And I think the right thing to do here is to investigate and take these people's story and if we've got situations where members of congress are reaching settlements where they are paying people not to tell their story. I think that is crazy. I think that is crazy.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, FOX THE FIVE SHOW HOST: Yes absolutely. I think it's a miscarriage of justice and gross misappropriation of tax payers' funds. That hardworking men and women of this country have to pay for the sexual misconduct and sexual harassment of members of congress that then get to continue to continue in office and sweep it under the rug. And pretend to serve the people wherein they really serving themselves. And asking someone else to pay for their sins. I think it's totally appropriate. I don't think why Nany Pelosi go out on a win like this and try to defend this man and say that he is iconic and say that he is someone who is a champion of women when it is far from the truth.

GOOLSBEE: I was agreeing with you all the way until the very end.

GUILFOYLE: Ok.

GOOLSBEE: It is outrageous and they should make public whoever received this kind of money and made these settlements no matter what party they are in. They should reveal that information and those people should be punished. Now, to try to turn this. If this there is a double standard. The double standard thus far has been -- though small there have been some consequences to the Democrats. In Roy Moore's case there have been no consequences. If the President's case there had been no consequences. I think we should apply consequences to everyone and investigate all of them. That is what we should do. I don't think sweeping it under the rug is the right thing.

GUILFOYLE: As former prosecutor I'm for due process and actually determining the facts and the truth of what transpired. But how about people who had settled cases and admitted wrong doings and in fact had agreed they have done misdeeds that he is very different case from someone who contested it or still has vindicated or determined in fact what happened especially when it's over a long period of time in the past.

GOOLSBEE: I agree with that.

GUILFOYLE: That is a difference that should be observed and pay attention to.

GOOLSBEE: it doesn't mean we should ignore, you know in Roy Moore case he is accused of really felony pedophilia, as well as other very serious crimes. And we should look in to that, we shouldn't just say because --

(CROSSTALK)

Therefore we shouldn't pursue it.

GUILFOYLE: Nobody is saying not look into it. We should have that actually investigated and determined, I mean how you can do that --

(CROSSTALK)

GOOLSBEE: If that goes for John Conyers too though, right?

GUILFOYLE: If you were to bring a case like this in a front of a district attorney office case of sexual misconduct or sexual assault with criminal level. You would actually get a jury and get a full thorough investigation. And you dint see them a lot this cases, so why inspection of conduct sometimes in some of the cases, we see an accusations is enough to in fact convict someone essentially.

HANNITY: The bottom line Austan is the Democratic Party defended the predatory behavior of Bill and they did everything they could do to slander every woman in that case. Drag $100 through a trailer park. You don't know what you're going to find. So many examples.

GOOLSBEE: I don't think they should be proud. If that is what they did, she shouldn't be proud of it and when Republicans defended of Clarence Thomas they shouldn't be proud of that either.

HANNITY: Whoa, whoa. Clarence Thomas to Bill Clinton?

GOOLSBEE: I am not comparing, I am saying there are many cases. I'm not going to defend if that is what they did, they should be embarrassed by that behavior. The question is today what should we do? And I think you and I agree Sean and Kimberly agree, we should go after finding out this information.

GUILFOYLE: OK. So you agree in the case of Bill Clinton they should have handled that better. They shouldn't have smeared the women.

GOOLSBEE: I think they should have handled it better and they should be embarrassed by the way they handled it.

HANNITY: It is a little convenient now that the Clintons have no power. All the liberals defended them up.

GOOLSBEE: I wasn't in the administration.

HANNITY: OK. You don't read the newspaper either and you don't watch my show. You know nothing about it?

GOOLSBEE: I do watch your show. I have a football that you signed that set I'm a great American, Sean.

HANNITY: Thank you. You like my picture in the New York Times Magazine I'm sure he had a fun time looking at that which we will get to in a minute. When we get back the serious issue ever North Korea's nuclear program now threatening every single American? How do we deal with this? Ed Henry in Washington and Sebastian Gorka plus my reaction to, this the New York Times. Profile picture of me on their cover. I'm not going to put it up. It is so bad. The question -- it is so awful, did we not have the picture? Did we not Photoshop the thing? Anything. Anyway, we will show it coming up later in the show.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As you probably have heard and some of you have reported a missile was launched a little while ago from North Korea. I will only tell you that we will take care of it. We have General Mattis in the room with us. And we have had a long discussion on it. It is a situation that we will handle.

JAMES MATTIS, DEFENSE SECRETARY GENERAL: But the bottom line is it's a continued effort to build threat, ballistic missile threat that endangers world peace, regional peace and certainly the United States.

TRUMP: Thank you, general. And we will take care of that situation?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was the president, Secretary Defense James Mattis responding to North Korea launch of yet another ballistic missile earlier today. Here with the very latest in Washington Ed Henry.

ED HENRY, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Now spoken to the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea to stay on top of this because, as you noted, missile experts say this is how big it is. This shows North Korea can now launch a missile that puts every single American city in its range. That is because while North Korea had previously fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles, this one went higher than the others. Shot up the west coast of North Korea. Flew 2800 miles into space for a total of 50 minutes. That is 10 times higher than the orbit of NSA's space station before falling just 280 miles off the shores of Japan. That led Vice President Mike Pence just a few moments ago in a speech to warn Pyongyang not to test this American president and this American military.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Kim regime in North Korea would do well not to test the resolve of this president. Or the capabilities of the armed forces of the United States of America. As President Trump said today, we will take care of the situation. All options are on the table. And we will continue to marshal the full resources of the United States to bring economic and diplomatic pressure to bear until North Korea abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: And just a few moments ago, the president issued a warning to Democratic leaders in Congress that he does not want a government shutdown tweeting it is more important than ever that the military fully funded, Sean?

HANNITY: All right, Ed Henry live in Washington tonight, thank you. Joining us now with reaction. Fox news national security strategist and former deputy assistant to the President, Sebastian Gorka. We discuss in details, not a lot of good options here. It's going to be taken off the pad next time, take it out of the sky as it launch and then potentially all hell breaks loose and we would have to take out all of their sites, correct? But great danger, great peril?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, CNN NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: There is great peril, but in fact it is North Korea that has escalated the peril. At some point the President will have to take action. Secretary Mattis has been very clear today. This is a direct threat to the United States, and we cannot wait until the next missile lands on U.S. soil whether it's Guam or the continental U.S. at some point the credibility of the United States is putting in question. The president has shown leadership whether it's in Syria with the missile strike, whether it is the 21,000-pound bomb in Afghanistan we need to maintain that credibility to ensure our allies and our friends like Japan.

Secondly, there is the issue of other regime cannot be encouraged to behave the way North Korea is. This is a very, very bad example to set for others and lastly, Sean, there has to be a cause for threatening the United States of America. I'm not an interventionist. I know you are not interventionist and I know because I worked for him, the president is not interventionist. But if you threaten us, if you are a tin pot bully like the regime in North Korea and little Kim, then sooner or later you will pay for your threat. That is where we have reached today, Sean.

HANNITY: But I would expect this is not going to be a protracted conflict. This will be massive and overwhelming a use of force. But there are risks. Nuclear fallout. If we hit their nuclear facility. What is Kim Jong Un reactions? Does he fire at Japan? Or Guam or Hawaii or obviously or Seoul.

GORKA: The United States of America is the most powerful nation on god's earth. It's the most powerful nation we have ever seen in American history. By comparison, North Korea may be a nuclear state but it is lily fusion. The president has said it secretary Mattis has said it, we will destroy you. We are not talking about the North Korean people, we're talking about the regime so we can do amazing things if we are push to do so. We do not want to go to war in North Korea. Sooner or later you make threats that are explicit and you must be dealt with it will not be nice. It will be the last resort.

HANNITY: Agreed. And not a favorable, but it will happen and they will invite it at this point. Well said, Dr. Gorka. Thank you. When we come back, I will address the o so predictable photos. New York Times Sunday magazine using of me in a profile, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Before we go I want to address a profile of little old me in the New York Times Sunday Magazine. It was released earlier today. For years I called out the New York Times, fake news and liberal's media outlets, for portraying conservatives in a bad light. Some say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here's what the New York Times Magazine chose as a profile cover of me. How far will Sean Hannity go? Look at that. Could you pick a worst picture? At a very the top of the article’s on-line version, three of the images, they all suck. They took hundreds and hundreds of pictures. This is the best they could take? Not exactly flattering, but I am not the only one who thinks these photos were looking a little unfair. Take a headline look at Mediaite, ‘New York Times angry Hannity photo select confirms host belief of liberal bias.’ There is one good picture. Pan in on that. They put in a baby picture of me. You can see right there. That is me. I was kind of a cute kid, right? Little baby Sean. This is not my first rodeo. It did not surprise me. Let me take you back 26 years ago, 1991, I was a radio host in Alabama. I let the photographer, they photographed me for 3 solid hours. And this is what they came up with. Look take a look at that. They picked the worst picture. My mouth wide open and face contorted. From that point on, when I have a photographer come in studio to take photos, I will give you 5 minutes and here's the photo you want. The media wants this pony caricature of conservatives. We actually care about the forgotten men and women, people in poverty on food stamps, out of the labor force. They push their narrative through photography. A picture is worth a thousand words. I liked the baby picture. I have not seen that in years. Sean Spicer with us tomorrow. Let not your heart be troubled, we will be fair and balanced. We are not the destroy Trump media. Thank you for being with us.

